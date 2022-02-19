Horizon Forbidden West: Relic Ruins Locations and Puzzle Solutions

There are a lot of hidden secrets scattered across the vast world of Horizon Forbidden West. Relic Ruins are some of the biggest puzzle areas that players will encounter and, although some of them are tough to complete, their XP rewards are worth it for those looking to expand their abilities through the game’s elaborate skill tree.

There are nine Relic Ruins in total with the first becoming available to the player in the early hours of the game once Aloy arrives in the Daunt. It’s worth pointing out that some Relic Ruins will require the player to have unlocked specific gear, so if they don’t have it when they first discover them, there’s no penalty for playing on until the gear is acquired and coming back later.

This guide is a work in progress, check back later for more puzzle solutions!

More Horizon Forbidden West guides:

Explorer and Guided Mode Explained | Horizon Forbidden West Difficulty Trophies | ‘Reached the Daunt’ Trophy Guide | How to Get God of War Face Paint | Best Skills to Get First

Relic Ruins: The Daunt

The first Relic Ruins are located in the Daunt, just south of Chainscrape. Enter the ruins from the north and push the crate deeper into the structure so that Aloy can climb onto it and grab the yellow handhold on the outcropping on the right. Aloy will remark that the door before her is locked and that she needs a key. Exit to the balcony to the left of the door and continue on the path.

Jump to the next balcony and drop below into the main area of the next room to the left of the balcony. After dropping down, scan the data point and get the code, 1705, for later. Use the Pullcaster to grab the crate from the floor above and then use it again on the ventilation shaft on the opposite wall and the metal beam next to it. Push the crate so that Aloy can climb onto the beam and then into the ventilation shaft. Crawl through and then jump down into the next room.

After falling into the next room, turn around and use the Pullcaster to destroy the wall, linking the two rooms together. Turn around and drop into the basement and follow the winding hallway until Aloy hits a dead end. From there, use the Pullcaster again on the ceiling to open a space for the crate from the previous room. Run back upstairs and push the crate into the newly created hole in the ground.

Push the crate down the hall towards the yellow handhold on the far end. The hold is easily reached by Aloy without the crate, but as soon as she grabs it, it breaks and can’t be used. Jump onto the crate and then follow the climbing path until Aloy is on the roof. Jump down to the balcony to the left and grab the key. Return to the locked door with the key in hand and enter the code 1705 from before to open the ruins.

Relic Ruins: No Man’s Land

The next ruins are located to the southwest of Barren Light. Enter the ruins from the southeast and go to the open area with a crate tucked away in a broken section of the wall. Grab the crate with the Pullcaster and then push it to the opposite corner underneath a yellow climbable railing. Jump on the crate and use it to get Aloy to the roof of the structure.

Run around the roof to the left and ignite the Firegleam that’s attached to the wall. Once it’s blown a hole into the wall, drop down into the room with water in the center. From there, use the Pullcaster on the wall (the Pullcaster area should be partially submerged underwater) to make another hole. Enter the hole, run to the right and follow the hallway until Aloy reaches another Firegleam which she should ignite.

Grab the energy canister from the now exposed room and take it back to the room with the water. Bring it to the charging station in the right corner and leave it there. Use the Pullcaster to make it to the floor above the charging station and enter the room on the wall opposite of where the charging station was. Players will see a crate partially exposed which they should grab with the Pullcaster.

After moving the crate closer to Aloy, leave the room and go back into the larger room with the water. Don’t jump back down, instead, use the Pullcaster to grab the now moveable crate on the opposite side of the room and drag it across the floor and into the water below. Follow the crate and jump down into the water as well.

Push the crate so that it’s next to the charging station and then place the fully charged energy canister on top of the crate. Push the crate with the canister on top of it to the other side of the room and then grab the canister from the top. Put the energy canister into the slot and then scan the data point for the door code, 2204.

Push the crate to the opposite end of the wall that had the charging station on it where the player should see some yellow railings for Aloy to climb on. Climb up, drop to the ground below, then enter the code, 2204, and use the key.

Relic Ruins: Restless Weald

The Restless Weald Relic Ruins are located to the northwest of the Plainsong settlement. Go to the northern end of it and push the Railcar away from the building to the end of its track. Leave the car and then use the switch which changes the direction of the tracks. Return to the Railcar and push it back towards the ruins. Once the Railcar has been pushed as far as it can go, jump on top of it and then climb onto the building.

Jump to the large yellow rope and walk across it to the next section of the ruins. The key is on the structure connected to the yellow rope on the far side after Aloy finishes walking across. Grab it, then jump off the structure to the southwest and find a ladder that needs to be knocked down with an arrow. Knock it down and then use the environment to platform over to it and climb onto the next level.

Scan the data point directly next to the door for the number code, 1923, and use the code and the key to open the door. Once it opens, jump and grab the yellow zipline and fall into the next section.

Once in the new area, ignite the Firegleam on the far wall and leave the ruins. Go back to where Aloy left the Railcar and push it all the way to the end of its track again away from the ruins. Use the switch once more to change the track and push the car into the newly-opened hole in the wall. Jump on top of the Railcar and use the railings to jump across the gap to grab the Ornament.

Relic Ruins: Dry Yearn

The Dry Yearn Relic Ruins are located to the west of the Plainsong settlement across the mountains. Enter the ruins from the east and immediately activate the Vine Cutter Module on the left side of the room. This will dissolve the vines revealing a crate that Aloy should grab and pull into the main, large room. Push the crate to the far west wall, deeper into the ruins until it can’t go any farther. Jump onto it and use the crate to get to the next level by turning around and climbing up.

Use the yellow crank on the platform to open the giant metal door and then quickly run down into the next room before the door closes. Once inside, keep running and use the Pullcaster on the far wall to open up a hole revealing a Railcar. Pull the Railcar as far as it can go towards the door that just closed and use the Pullcaster to pull down the three metal beams on the northern wall next to the now-closed door. Jump on the Railcar and then to and across the bars to find the key.

With the key in hand, jump back onto the Railcar and to the platform with the locked door and use the key to open it. Enter the next room and use the Pullcaster to open the vent. Crawl through the vent until Aloy eventually needs to kick open another vent revealing a small room with Firegleam on one wall. Ignite it, then go through the hole and use the yellow crank from before to open the giant metal door again. Run to the next room once more but move the Railcar so that it braces the door open.

In the second room, jump on top of the railcar and then climb the yellow railings on the metal door up and to the left. The player will find one more wall that can be broken using the Pullcaster. Break it, then follow its path until the player finds the Ornament at its end.