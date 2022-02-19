Horizon Forbidden West: How to Get God of War Face Paint

With a game as big as Horizon Forbidden West, there are bound to be some Easter Eggs tucked away in the vast game world for the player to find. After all, Sony games are known for hiding plenty of references and nods to other first-party titles such as in games like Ghost of Tsushima‘s Iki Island DLC and Death Stranding.

Horizon Forbidden West is no exception and features a handful of nods and tongue-in-cheek jokes to other PlayStation exclusives. Perhaps the coolest reference in the game is one made to 2018’s God of War that results in the player getting a new set of face paint, Mark of War, for Aloy to wear that makes her look similar to Kratos in the game.

How to Get Mark of War Face Paint in Horizon Forbidden West

The Mark of War face paint is relatively simple to get in Forbidden West, but it does require a little bit of work to obtain as its different elements are spread out across the world. To unlock the God of War paint, players will need to find three hidden totems that are recreations of characters from the game. It’s worth noting that the totems can be grabbed in any order.

Totem of War Location

To find the first Totem, players should head to the northwest portion of the map, pictured above. With each Totem, there’s a reference to God of War nearby, so if the player is having trouble tracking down the small item, they should have no trouble finding the much larger reference, scanning it, and following the trail to the Totem. For the Totem of War, there’s an ax in a tree nearby which should lead the player to a worn down, snow-covered house that bears a striking resemblance to Kratos’ house from God of War. Head to the left side when facing it directly and players will find a small carving of Kratos laying in the snow which Aloy remarks on and should be picked up.

Totem of Youth Location

The next Totem is located on the far west side of the map on the island across the bay. On the western beach, the player will find arrows that have been shot into a tree that don’t seem to be the same kinds that Aloy and company use, instead, they seem to be the arrows shot by Atreus in God of War. They can be scanned and will lead the player right to the Totem of Youth, a statue of Atreus, which is found on the northwest peninsula of the island sitting on a railing of a dilapidated building.

Totems of Brotherhood Location

The final Totem sits in the southeast corner of the map. Nearby, players will find a downed Widemaw with a hammer lodged directly in its head. When scanned, the player will be led to the final Totem location which features God of War‘s Brock and Etri hiding underneath a small rock formation.

Getting the Mark of War Face Paint

After collecting all three Totems, players will have unlocked the Mark of War face paint. Unfortunately, it can’t be equipped on the spot, instead, the player will need to travel to a painter to have it put on where it will cost 10 shards to apply.