Horizon Forbidden West: Difficulty Trophies

As of the last few years, Sony first-party games have had some pretty excellent Trophy lists that have the player experience just about everything that the games have to offer. Given the popularity of Platinum Trophies among the PlayStation community, first-party titles are always some of the most rewarding games to Platinum thanks to the quality of their lists.

True Trophy hunters, however, always try and make a route before starting a new game to unlock the most amount of Trophies in as few playthroughs as possible. Horizon Forbidden West‘s Trophy List is one that may take players quite some time given how big its world is. That said, if it were to require multiple playthroughs to account for different Trophies tied to difficulty, the Horizon Forbidden West Platinum might not be as popular as the Horizon Zero Dawn one.

To be succinct: no, there aren’t any Trophies tied to which difficulty the player chooses at the start of Horizon Forbidden West. Essentially, those playing the game on Story difficulty and Very Hard will get the number of Trophies despite the difference in difficulty. This is in line with how Trophies were handled in Horizon Zero Dawn which also had no requirements for what the player could unlock based on their chosen difficulty.

Sony first-party games have generally dropped all Trophies tied to playing games on specific difficulties in order to allow Platinum Trophies to be as accessible as possible. This means that anyone, regardless of skill or ability, can collect the Platinum on games like Horizon Forbidden West or Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart as long as they’re willing to put the time into meeting every requirement.