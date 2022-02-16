Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How To Catch Spiritomb | All Wisp Locations [Maps]

One of the hardest Pokemon to catch in the Hisui region is Spiritomb, a ghostly Pokemon that can only be summoned after finding 107 wisps. These are glowing purple collectibles that are only easily visible at night. During the day, the wisps will only appear if you approach and get near. At night, the wisps shine at very long range — making them way, way easier to find. To help you catch Spiritomb, we’ve put together maps for each region with stars marking the wisps.

To make finding them as easy as possible, you’ll want to unlock Braviary and fly to each located marked with a star on our maps below. Open them up, zoom in, and fly to each general location at night. The only tricky wisps are located indoors — we’ll explain those in more detail in the guide below.

How To Catch Spiritomb

Early in the game, you’ll encounter a request called “Eerie Apparitions in the Night” — the short tutorial will show you how to collect glowing collectibles called wisps. To complete this quest, you need to find 107 wisps total in the Hisui Region.

NOTE: To make finding wisps easier, play at night. Wisps will be easier to spot at night.

After finding all 107, you’ll get the opportunity to finally catch Spiritomb.

All Wisp Locations | Jubilife Village

All Wisp Locations | Obsidian Fieldlands

All Wisp Locations | Crimson Mirelands

All Wisp Locations | Cobalt Coastlands

All Wisp Locations | Coronet Highlands

NOTE: One wisp is located in Wayward Cave. Another is located in the Ancient Quarry.

All Wisp Locations | Alabaster Icelands

NOTE: The Avalugg’s Legacy wisp is located inside an ice cave. One wisp can be found inside Snow Point Temple.

And that’s it! Find all 107, return to the quest giver, and you’ll get the next steps. After the quest is complete, a Spiritomb will spawn right next to the final quest objective.