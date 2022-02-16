Vanguard Zombies: Terra Maledicta – How To Complete The Radio Antenna Quest

The Terra Maledicta map is full of secrets — including hidden radio messages you can intercept for a prize. This side-Easter egg quest finds another use or the shovel, an optional item you can also use to unlock a free Death Machine mini-gun. The Radio Quest involves a special part you can only find by digging up buried treasures in the environment. It’s a great way to load up on free equipment and take a break between tense portal missions. Here’s what you need to know to complete this weird little bonus Easter egg.

To begin the optional Radio Antenna side-quest, you’ll need to collect the Shovel item. The Shovel is a collectible item that can appear in the following locations: Tents, Outpost Courtyard, Debris Field and Market Storage.

How To Get The Radio Antenna: Once you have the Shovel, you need to dig in random buried treasure locations. As you progress, more dig spots will unlock in different areas. If you can’t find more dig spots, progress to the next round and more will appear. The Radio Antenna is a totally random reward.

After acquiring the Radio Antenna, place it on the radio in Merchant Road, next to the armored vehicle. This initiates the rest of the antenna quest. We now need to interact with radios around the map. You need to interact with the radios listed below — the order is random.

Bazaar : Find the radio near the Diabolical Damage power-up.

: Find the radio near the Diabolical Damage power-up. Market Storage : Use the radio. Easy to spot in this small room.

: Use the radio. Easy to spot in this small room. Debris Field: Interact with the radio near Venomous Vigor.

After each interaction, explosive zombies will spawn. Once you interact with the last radio in the sequence, brutes will spawn. Clear them all out and a reward chest will spawn.

