Vanguard Zombies: Terra Maledicta – How To Get A Free Death Machine | Shovel Easter Egg

Side-quests are also back in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies. When you’re sick of shooting hordes of undead, you can complete a little puzzle quest for a pretty massive reward — doing this little challenge takes some time, involves some randomness, but guarantees a free Death Machine minigun. No more rolling for prizes at the Mystery Box and praying for the rarest drop.

To begin this optional bonus Easter egg mini-quest, you’ll need to acquire the Shovel. The Shovel is a special item that, once picked up, can “dig” into the ground at certain spots around the hub map. There are dozens of these spots you can dig all over the map, and they give random rewards. Once you pick up the Shovel, you can very easily acquire powerful upgrades like a Ray Gun and the Death Machine if you’ve got the patience. We’ll be doing a lot of digging.

More Zombies: Terra Maledicta guides:

Full Easter Egg Quest Guide | How To Unlock The Decimator Shield

Shovel & Buried Treasure Easter Egg Quest

To begin, collect the Shovel — it will randomly appear leaning against a wall in Market Storage, Tents, Debris Field, Outpost Courtyard, or more locations. Once the Shovel is acquired, you’ll be able to dig up buried spots for a random reward — an interact icon will appear when you’re standing over a spot of land that you can dig up.

Dig spots are found in every section of the map. Walk around and you’ll stumble into them. After digging, you’ll receive a random reward.

Rewards include Equipment [Grenades], Salvage, Corrupted Hearts and Tome Pages. You can acquire up to four Tome Pages randomly. That’s what we’re looking for.

To complete this quest, we need to dig for Tome Pages. Dig at random spots until you’ve collected four Tome Pages. Once you unlock the entire map, you can gain all the Tome Pages. You never have to progress to the next round.

Go to the Death Machine Room adjacent to the Outpost Courtyard . Place the four pages .

adjacent to the . Place the . The pages must be placed in specific order . The order is random and resets when you place a page in the wrong order. Just start from the beginning, testing every direction until you get the correct order.

. The order is random and resets when you place a page in the wrong order. Just start from the beginning, testing every direction until you get the correct order. Place all four pages and the Death Machine will be freed.

Collect your minigun and enjoy shredding zombies. You can also acquire a Ray Gun here if you were lucky on your digs.