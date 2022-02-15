Lost Ark: How to Get the Raptor Mount

Screenshot from ShinyShen

Anyone who’s put a handful of hours into Lost Ark may have seen someone riding around on a mount that looks like a velociraptor. While the game features plenty of cool mounts for the player to ride around its vast world, a velociraptor is pretty hard to beat in terms of desirability from other players, making it one of Lost Ark‘s hottest items at the moment.

Luckily, unlocking the Gray Stripe Raptor Mount is pretty simple for anyone who’s able to put the time into getting to the area where it’s unlockable. Unfortunately, there isn’t much to the mount other than its look. It, like all others, doesn’t offer anything in terms of combat abilities despite its sharp teeth and claws. The only thing it can do is “Run” which simply increases its speed for three seconds: not much, but at least it’s something. Other than that, players will just have to be satisfied with how cool they’ll look as they explore Lost Ark‘s world.

More Lost Ark guides:

10 Tips You Need To Know | Important Keybinds List | All Currencies | How to Level Up Fast | Is Lost Ark Free? | How to Add Friends

How to Get the Gray Stripe Raptor Mount

In order to claim the Gray Stripe Raptor Mount, the player will need to have been to Vern Castle in North Vern. The toughest part about getting the mount is actually making it to Vern Castle as it’s an end-game area where most players will want to be around level 50 or so. This means that the player will need to have played a good chunk of Lost Ark before even being able to access the area where the raptor mount is made available.

Once there, all the player will need to do is get the North Vern area up to 30% in the Adventurer’s Tome. This is done by completing quests for NPCs which Vern Castle is packed full of. As it’s a large area, some quests will be more difficult than others, so prioritize doing the simpler ones and the area should reach 30% pretty quickly.

After the player gets North Vern to 30%, they’ll be rewarded in the Adventurer’s Tome with the Gray Stripe Raptor Mount. The mount is easily equipped and attached to a player’s account, not the character they unlocked it with meaning that if they start a new character, they should have access to the raptor right off the bat.