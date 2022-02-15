Vanguard Zombies: Terra Maledicta – How To Complete The Full Easter Egg Quest | Step-by-Step Guide

The second map for Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies has what we’ve all been begging for — an actual Easter egg quest. While the second map doesn’t fully return players to the Round-based action we’ve all been begging for, it does include some much-needed fun features. The Easter egg quest makes its grand return, along with Wonder Weapons you can (and need to) unlock to progress through the story. And this one has a lot of story. You’ll have to listen to the various gods and goddesses talking a lot between rounds. Find a nice comfy spot where zombies aren’t rapidly spawning and follow these steps to unlock a huge reward.

Step #1: Unlock The Decimator Shield Wonder Weapon

The Decimator Shield is a powerful wonder weapon that is located in the Merchant Road area. To get it, you’ll need to complete multiple steps. You can get more details on our full Decimator Shield Wonder Weapon guide here, or remind yourself with these quick steps.

Complete 4 portal challenges. Travel to the Decimator Shield area in Merchant Road .

area in . Use the stone tablet in the Tents area near Demonic Frenzy . Enter the portal that appears and complete the challenge.

area near . Enter the portal that appears and complete the challenge. Shoot four yellow crystals that appear around the map. They appear above the Temple Spawn point , in Temple , West Spring and East Spring . Look on the sides of the buildings. Return to the Decimator Shield after breaking all four.

, in , and . Look on the sides of the buildings. Return to the Decimator Shield after breaking all four. Use the second stone tablet in the Bazaar area below Diabolical Damage . Complete the portal challenge that appears.

area below . Complete the portal challenge that appears. Approach the Decimator Shield in Merchant Road to gain your prize.

The Decimator Shield is a special weapon with a secondary blast attack that is required to progress in the Easter egg quest. Once you gain the Decimator Shield, you can begin the main quest.

Step #2: Enter The Void

Next, we’ll need to enter a Void Portal — open it with a stone tablet, then complete it. The second step is actually the final step of the quest and gives the players that complete it a huge reward. Completing this step rewards you with lots of miscellaneous rewards — and four treasure chests that drop Pack-a-Punch weapons.

Travel to the Debris Field behind Merchant Road and interact with the stone tablet near the Venomous Vigor upgrade . A portal to a Void challenge will appear.

behind Merchant Road and interact with the stone tablet near the . A portal to a Void challenge will appear. In the Void, use your Decimator Shield alt-fire to smash four orbs . Swarms of difficult enemies will spawn. Before entering the portal, get armor, Pack-a-Punch upgrades, and a Decoy / Monkey Bomb.

. Swarms of difficult enemies will spawn. Before entering the portal, get armor, Pack-a-Punch upgrades, and a Decoy / Monkey Bomb. Once you complete the challenge, collect the Tome of Rituals page to exit.

A portal will appear after collecting the Tome of Rituals. Return to the Temple Spawn area and you’ll get your reward chests.

