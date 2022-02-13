Sifu: How To Beat The CEO | Tower Boss Guide

The fourth boss of Sifu offers a different kind of challenge. The CEO is the powerful leader of a large corporation. Rich and powerful, you’ll have to fight your way through her tower’s security detail to reach her — and like the second boss, just reaching her is half the challenge. The CEO is also by far the frailest of all the bosses. She’s an old woman that’s sporting a very dangerous weapon. You’ll want to brush up on your dodging skills for this fight.

The CEO mostly plants herself in a single spot and launches her meteor hammer at the player. This heavy weight on a chain can fly surprisingly far, covering huge distances and sweeping across sections of the arena. You can brave blocking it and risk shattering your structure, or you can dodge it completely. There are specific moves you can use to dodge while also closing in on the CEO — get our tips below. Beating the CEO isn’t so bad. Beating her without dying a lot? That’s the real challenge.

How To Beat The CEO | The Tower Boss Guide

The fourth boss is a different kind of fight. The CEO uses a meteor hammer — a kind of chain whip — to attack from long-range. She can move swiftly to different sections of the arena, and strike in a very wide area. To deal with her, you’ll need to move fast and deftly dodge (or block) her attacks.

Once you unlock the elevator shortcut to the underground, you can fight through the enemies or you can drop down the ledges and die to skip some of them. No matter what, you’ll always have to fight the CEO’s bodyguards. At the bottom of the path, you’ll drop down into her arena and the battle will begin.

Phase 1:

In the first phase, the CEO throws out multiple attacks with her meteor hammer, swinging it horizontally and vertically. Watch the hammer carefully to see where it goes — vertical attacks are always high, while horizontal attacks may be low, requiring you to block or dodge up [L1+Up]. All attacks can be blocked at the expense of your Structure. She has very, very little health and is vulnerable to sweep attacks at close range.

Before entering the fight, boost your Structure at Shrines to more easily absorb attacks with guard. You can also perfect guard her moves to momentarily stun her. Her weapon is not bladed, so perfect guard can be done to rapidly drain her Structure.

at Shrines to more easily absorb attacks with guard. You can also her moves to momentarily stun her. Her weapon is not bladed, so can be done to rapidly drain her Structure. To make these fight easier, you can also unlock a second Focus Reserve stock . Dodging her attacks will rapidly recharge your Focus — having a stock of two or even three Focus attacks will take her down very, very quickly.

. Dodging her attacks will rapidly recharge your Focus — having a stock of two or even three Focus attacks will take her down very, very quickly. Even without extra stock, this form has very little health. The trick is getting in close. I recommend guarding against her low attacks, and only dodging her high attacks [L1+Down] when you recognize them. Rush in close, or use a Snap Kick to jump over any low attacks and cross ground quickly.

For this phase, you need to sprint close and guard against her attacks until you can attack. This is basically practice for the second phase, which is very similar — just more difficult. All of the tactics described above will make the second phase easier too.

Phase 2:

In the second phase, the CEO is pretty much exactly the same. She attacks faster, and when you’re in close-range, she’ll perform more rapid combo attacks. Most of these are high.

Snap Kick and Slide Kick are very good for approaching her. Slide Kick slides under any of her high attacks — which are coming out faster, allowing you to slip through her attacks and land a hit. Unlike the Artist, I recommend being extremely aggressive in this fight. Get right in her face and maul her with attacks. She’s frail and has a harder time blocking — your sweep attacks will work much more consistently in this fight.

If you’re aggressive, have plenty of Structure, use your Focus and Slide Kick / Snap kick through her attacks, you’ll take her out quickly. Even her second form has very little health — and even less structure. The fight to reach her can be challenging, so play it safe and try to take her on with a low death counter. You’ll need as many years as you can save for the final boss.