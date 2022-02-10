Dying Light 2: Get Free Stuff With Docket Codes | All Codes List

The original Dying Light introduced redeemable Dockets as a way to thanks players who had preordered the game and were spreading the word on social media; however, since then, Techland has upped the ante in terms of redeemable items and opened up Dockets to be grabbed by anyone playing the game and its recently released sequel Dying Light 2.
Now, there’s an almost constant stream of Docket codes being shared by developers, giving players plenty of in-game rewards. Techland has made it clear that devs will be sharing codes during major community events, but since Dying Light 2 was released so recently, there’s no shortage of codes to find, however, all the codes being shared are only redeemable for the first game. The number of codes will likely be decreasing for the original Dying Light as time goes on and as the studio starts sharing codes for Dying Light 2. Given how much support the studio gave to the original Dying Light, it seems likely that it will continue supporting Dying Light 2 with codes for a long time after its release.
The one major catch with Dying Light 2‘s Docket codes is that they expire two weeks after going live which means that players will need to be keeping on top of which codes are active and when. The list of codes below should be good for another week and a half or so, but we’ll make sure to keep the list updated as time rolls on.
Dying Light Docket Codes for February
Currently, there don’t seem to be any Docket codes for Dying Light 2. That said, the codes below should be redeemable on Techland’s website for those playing the original Dying Light.
Code: ASTORY
Reward: Wallpaper Download
Code: EVERYONE
Reward: Wallpaper Download
Code: GVMERS
Reward: Gold Tier Docket
Code: EVERYONEHASASTORY
Reward: Video
Code: GRE31SVNBOHFUDQH
Reward: Docket
Code: HAS
Reward: Wallpaper Download
Code: HELL
Reward: Gold Tier Docket
Code: IAMCRUSTY
Reward: Gold Tier Docket
Code: IMBERNE
Reward: Gold Tier Docket
Code: PSISYN
Reward: Gold Tier Docket
Code: ROBOKAST
Reward: Gold Tier Docket
Code: TECHLAND30
Reward: Techland’s 30th Anniversary Outfit