Dying Light 2: Get Free Stuff With Docket Codes | All Codes List

The original Dying Light introduced redeemable Dockets as a way to thanks players who had preordered the game and were spreading the word on social media; however, since then, Techland has upped the ante in terms of redeemable items and opened up Dockets to be grabbed by anyone playing the game and its recently released sequel Dying Light 2.

Now, there’s an almost constant stream of Docket codes being shared by developers, giving players plenty of in-game rewards. Techland has made it clear that devs will be sharing codes during major community events, but since Dying Light 2 was released so recently, there’s no shortage of codes to find, however, all the codes being shared are only redeemable for the first game. The number of codes will likely be decreasing for the original Dying Light as time goes on and as the studio starts sharing codes for Dying Light 2. Given how much support the studio gave to the original Dying Light, it seems likely that it will continue supporting Dying Light 2 with codes for a long time after its release.

The one major catch with Dying Light 2‘s Docket codes is that they expire two weeks after going live which means that players will need to be keeping on top of which codes are active and when. The list of codes below should be good for another week and a half or so, but we’ll make sure to keep the list updated as time rolls on.

Dying Light Docket Codes for February

Currently, there don’t seem to be any Docket codes for Dying Light 2. That said, the codes below should be redeemable on Techland’s website for those playing the original Dying Light.

Code: ASTORY

Reward: Wallpaper Download

Code: EVERYONE

Reward: Wallpaper Download

Code: GVMERS

Reward: Gold Tier Docket

Code: EVERYONEHASASTORY

Reward: Video

Code: GRE31SVNBOHFUDQH

Reward: Docket

Code: HAS

Reward: Wallpaper Download

Code: HELL

Reward: Gold Tier Docket

Code: IAMCRUSTY

Reward: Gold Tier Docket

Code: IMBERNE

Reward: Gold Tier Docket

Code: PSISYN

Reward: Gold Tier Docket

Code: ROBOKAST

Reward: Gold Tier Docket

Code: TECHLAND30

Reward: Techland’s 30th Anniversary Outfit