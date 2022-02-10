Vampire Survivors: How To Survive 20 Minutes With Krochi | Tiragisu Achievement Guide

Vampire Survivors has been adding plenty of content at frequent intervals including things such as new maps, items, weapons, and characters. February’s 0.2.11 update introduced Krochi, a demon of sorts who ironically has the Cross as their starting weapon. Along with Krochi’s introduction came a new achievement, Tiragisu, which tasks the player with surviving a stage for 20 minutes with the new character.

There are plenty of timing-based achievements in Vampire Survivors, but the Tiragisu achievement is tied for the longest with the Pentagram achievement which asks the player to survive for 20 minutes as any character. Unlocking Tiragisu should add the item to the game’s loot pool which can be grabbed during a run.

Tiragisu is a helpful healing item that grants the player one revive for every level upgraded with a maximum of two making it a useful tool for anyone looking to lengthen their runs, especially in the later waves that throw giant hordes of high-tier enemies at the player. Tiragisu is also available to be purchased in the PowerUp menu listed as “Recovery;” however, it costs 17,000 coins, so unlocking the item with Krochi is going to be far easier for most players.

How to Unlock the Tiragisu Achievement

Unlocking the Tiragisu Achievement by surviving for 20 minutes in a run as Krochi is a lot more simple than it might sound. Krochi has a passive ability that allows him to be revived once before hitting Level 33 and once more after. This means that players will be able to survive for quite a while as the character as long as they’re playing smart and not taking too many hits.

To survive that long, it’s not a bad idea to invest in DPS items that can clear the major hordes out of the way to avoid taking damage. Anyone who’s unlocked Krochi, however, likely won’t need many tips on having a solid, long run as they’ll need to have defeated 100,000 enemies to even play as the character.

Krochi’s starting weapon, the Cross, might give players some trouble when the hordes really start coming down in the early to mid parts of the game if not paired with other, better weapons. That said, it still has a solid enough damage output that even those going for more defensive builds shouldn’t have too much trouble staying alive, especially with Krochi’s revive ability.