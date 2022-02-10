Vampire Survivors: How To Heal 1,000 HP | Suor Clerici Achievement Guide

One of the best parts about Vampire Survivors is that the game’s achievements can help guide the player into understanding what they need to accomplish to unlock more of the game’s content. As it keeps certain characters, items, and all of its maps behind closed doors when new players boot up the game for the first time there’s a great sense of progression to it in the first several hours.

Some of the requirements, however, aren’t as easily unlocked by simply playing through the game on autopilot meaning that certain characters and items might be withheld from players for quite some time until they start playing with the goal of unlocking them in mind. Such is the case with the Suor Clerici achievement which is tied to unlocking the character Suor Clerici.

How to Get the Suor Clerici Achievement

The Suor Clerici achievement asks the player to heal 1,000 HP total which, when playing without healing builds in mind, might take quite some time as the Floor Chicken pickup only heals you for 30 HP at a time. Unlocking the achievement by hunting down Floor Chickens in each run is certainly doable, but it’ll take 34 total pickups to unlock it which will take more time than if the player hunts them down while also using a healing build.

There’s not much complexity to Vampire Survivors‘ healing builds as there aren’t many healing items that players can grab. When on a run, make sure to grab the Pummarola which heals the player for 0.1 HP per second and can be upgraded five times for a total of 0.5 HP/s.

In addition to that, slot all of your available coins into the Recovery perk in the PowerUp menu between runs. Recovery does the same thing as Pummarola, healing you 0.1 HP/s and can similarly be upgraded five times meaning that health recovery should be happening constantly in a run.

With the Recovery PowerUp active and the Pummarola item grabbed, keep taking damage, healing, and searching for Floor Chickens and the player should have the Suor Clerici Achievement unlocked in no time. Additionally, there are some Evolved Weapons that have leech abilities such as the Soul Eater and Bloody Tear that will heal the player upon doing damage to enemies that will quickly regain HP and unlock Suor Clerici.