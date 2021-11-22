Halo Infinite: 20 Quick Tips To Become A Master Spartan

Halo Infinite is a lot more complicated than it looks. We already wrote a guide with 10 beginner tips, but we’re expanding that and adding 20 advanced tricks you really need to know for multiplayer. There are tiny tidbits of information you won’t immediately know just by grabbing a single flag, or when experimenting with vehicles — there are some features you won’t find in any other game here, and we really need to explain them. We’ll keep this short and sweet, so scroll down for more tips.

Halo Infinite is already a fan-favorite, blowing every other FPS out of the water with its combination of super-smooth gameplay, old-school style, and the twitchy joy of nostalgic game modes we haven’t been digging into so much this generation. When was the last time you played a good old-fashioned game of CTF? I haven’t anytime lately. If only that Battlepass wasn’t so miserable to grind through. Fixes are already on the way.

20 Quick Tips To Help You Master Multiplayer

In Multiplayer, weapons spawn at different rates. Power Weapons respawn about every 2~ minutes. Mid-tier weapons like Shotgun and Needler only respawn once the weapon is dropped by whatever player is currently carrying it and it despawns. Primary weapons like the Battle Rifle respawns every 30~ seconds.

You can disable crossplay on Xbox in the settings. In the Xbox Settings (no in-game settings) go to Settings -> Account -> Privacy & Online Privacy -> Xbox Privacy -> View Details & Customize -> Communication & Multiplayer -> You Can Join Cross Network Play. Disable / Block that option to only play with other Xbox console players.

In the Settings, you can change and control how much of a weapon appears in your HUD. Go to Settings -> UI and you can change how a weapon appears in first-person. Great for guns that take up way too much space.

Starting with the standard Pistol + Battle Rifle combo? The Pistol is still one of your best weapons, and can score an instant kill with a headshot once shields are down. The Battle Rifle isn’t bad, butt he Pistol is your real killer.

Shotguns can guarantee almost instantaneous kills with the right maneuver. At close-range, use a Shotgun (or Mauler) to shoot, then immediately melee for an instant kill.

Don’t go full-auto with the Commando. Single-tap to maintain perfect accuracy and you can score 2-3 kills with a single magazine.

You can now drop weapons. Check the controls. You can rebind dropping weapons — this is great if you’re stuck with Power Weapons and need to ditch them.

You can’t ride a vehicle while holding a flag, but you can store the flag on the back of a Razorback. Just interact with the back to slot the flag in.

You can jump on top of a Hornet and ride it into the sky. Just be careful you don’t slip off mid-flight.

The flag no longer lets you get a one-shot melee kill at close-range. You can melee, but it isn’t nearly as strong.

Players carrying the Oddball attack faster. Hide in a corner and attack to melt enemies.

You can now sprint while holding the flag, but this reveals your location to other players.

If you grab the flag with active camo, the flag will be invisible too.

The Razorback can carry two seeds at once. They slot into the back just like the flag.

Power Seeds can be thrown instead of carried. You can throw them to juggle power seeds back to your base with another player if a vehicle isn’t available.

Power Seeds can be moved with the Repulser and the Grapple. You can pull them toward you with grapple, or use Repulser to send them flying away.

The Grapple Shot can grapple onto anything. Not just walls and guns — you can also grapple vehicles or other players to pull yourself in for a kill or escape a deadly encounter.

You’ll earn Badges (and score) for doing anything in-game, even if you’re just playing support. If you drive a Warthog while another player is scoring kills with the turret, you’ll be rewarded too.

On the mini-map dots indicate elevation. A bright dot means they’re on the same elevation as you. A dull simple dot means they’re either above or below you.