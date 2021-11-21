Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl: How To Catch Pokemon In The Grand Underground

Struggling with bad catch rates in the Grand Underground, the new area hidden under the entire Sinnoh Region in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. The Grand Underground replaces the old Underground, giving you a huge region full of different Pokemon — the Grand Underground isn’t just a single area, it’s multiple areas with entrances all over the game world. As you earn badges, the level of Pokemon in the Underground will increase, and you can find some awesome Pokemon that aren’t anywhere else in the game. There’s just one big drawback.

Grand Underground catch rates are miserably low. Even in the early game, players are struggling to catch even basic Pokemon types — what might be easy above ground feels insurmountably difficult to catch underground if you don’t have a perfect catching Pokemon that can lower your opponents to 1 HP and put them to sleep. Don’t worry, you don’t need a perfect team to catch Grand Underground ‘mons, you just need to know a few strategies that will make your life so, so much easier.

The Grand Underground | How To Improve Your Pokemon Catch Rates

The Grand Underground is a vast explorable cavern where you can claim items and catch exclusive Pokemon that aren’t found above-ground. To access the Grand Underground, you need to get the Explorer’s Kit in Eterna City.

There are six sections of the Grand Underground, with entrances in different sections of the Sinnoh Region. Each section has bonus areas called Pokemon Hideaways. These mini-biomes are based on locations on the surface, and feature totally unique Pokemon that you can catch — but catching them can be surprisingly difficult. Some players are reporting wasting 30+ regular Pokeballs just to catch regular Pokemon that you’d normally catch in 2-3 throws. If you’re struggling with catching Pokemon in The Grand Underground, use these tips to make your collecting so much easier.

Use Dusk Balls and Quick Balls for easier catching. If you exit and enter the Underground, talk to the old man NPC for rewards. He’ll often give you Quick Balls and Dusk Balls. Dusk Balls are powerful anywhere underground, while Quick Balls are only useful if you throw them on the very first turn. If you throw fast, they’re about as powerful as a Master Ball. Dusk Balls and Quick Balls can be purchased in a variety of towns : Pastoria City, Celestic Town, Snowpoint City and Pokemon League sell both types of Pokeballs.

Check your level. Each time you earn a new Badge, the Pokemon in the Grand Underground will become more powerful. Make sure you’re using your highest level Pokemon in battle — the lower the level your battle Pokemon is compared to your opponent, the harder it will be to catch them.

Build your Secret Base. By placing statues in your Secret Base, you can increase the chances of specific types of Pokemon appearing in the Grand Underground. They won’t increase your chances of catching them, but it can seriously increase your encounter rates.

You can also catch a Far’fetched or Curbone / Marowak and earn False Swipe by leveling up. False Swipe is an attack that always leaves Pokemon with 1 HP, making it ideal for capturing.

To catch Far’fetched / Cubone / Marowak , you’ll need to complete the game and unlock the National Pokedex after beating the Elite 4 . Once you get the National Pokedex, you’ll be able to track Pokemon Swarms / Mass Outbreaks . Randomly, a Mass Outbreak will occur daily, with exclusive Pokemon types appearing in an area. To catch Far’fetched / Cubone / Marowak , wait until there is a Mass Outbreak in Route 221 . When this event is going on, the chance of spotting these Pokemon will increase from 0% to 40% .

Obviously, you can also trade for these hard-to-get Pokemon or transfer them from previous games. But, if your only option is to catch them, then Mass Outbreaks are the only way, and those are only available in the post-game. Until then, I recommend trying your luck with Dusk Balls. They’re surprisingly very effective.