Vampire Survivors: All Achievements

As Vampire Survivors has continued its time in early access, it’s gotten its fair share of content patches. The most recent update, February’s 0.2.11 update, brought with it the new character Krochi and three new Steam achievements. Now, there are a total of 43 achievements for the game, but it seems likely that developer Poncle might continue adding them as more content is added to the game.

Most achievements are pretty straightforward in their descriptions and there are currently no secret achievements meaning that anyone looking to add more to their Steam collection should be able to understand what each is asking of the player with relative ease. Most players will unlock a fair share of them after playing Vampire Survivors for just a few hours, but some achievements will take time as the challenge connected to them is quite steep.

Below are all of the achievements for Vampire Survivors so far with the 0.2.11 version of the game.

All Achievements for Vampire Survivors

Wings

Reach Level 5.

Crown

Reach Level 10.

Hollow Heart

Survive 1 minute with any character.

Runetracer

Survive 5 minutes with Pasqualina.

Peachone

Survive 10 minutes with any character.

Arca

Get Fire Wand to Level 4.

Bracer

Get King Bible to Level 4.

Porta

Get Lightning Ring to Level 4.

Empty Tome

Have 6 Different Weapons.

Fire Wand

Destroy 20 light sources.

Garlic

Find 5 Floor Chickens.

Clover

Find a Little Clover.

Magnet

Find a Vacuum.

Lancet

Find an Orologion.

Cross

Find a Rosary.

Lightning Ring

Defeat a total of 5000 enemies.

Mortaccio

Defeat a total of 3000 skeletons.

Pentagram

Survive 20 minutes with any character.

Inlaid Library

Reach Level 20 in Mad Forest.

Pummarola

Survive 5 minutes with Gennaro.

Stone Mask

Find a Stone Mask.

Thousand Edge

Evolve the Knife

Suor Clerici

Recover a lifetime total of 1000 HP.

Candelabrador

Get Holy Water to Level 4.

Duplicator

Get Magic Wand to Level 7.

Ebony Wings

Get Peachone to Level 7.

Spellbinder

Get Runetracer to Level 7.

Hyper Mad Forest

Defeat the giant Blue Venus in the Mad Forest.

Hyper Inlaid Library

Defeat the Nesuferit in the Inlaid Library.

Bloody Tear

Evolve the Whip.

Holy Wand

Evolve the Magic Wand.

Death Spiral

Evolve the Axe.

Heaven Sword

Evolve the Cross.

Unholy Vespers

Evolve the King Bible.

Hellfire

Evolve the Fire Wand.

Poe Ratcho

Get Garlic to level 7.

Soul Eater

Evolve the Garlic.

Vandalier

Unite Ebony Wings and Peachone.

Green Acres

Unlock Hyper mode for 2 stages.

Dommario

Earn 5000 coins in a single run.

Krochi

Defeat a total of 100,000 enemies.

Tiragisú

Survive 20 minutes with Krochi.

La Borra

Evolve the Santa Water.

T