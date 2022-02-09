Vampire Survivors: All Achievements

As Vampire Survivors has continued its time in early access, it’s gotten its fair share of content patches. The most recent update, February’s 0.2.11 update, brought with it the new character Krochi and three new Steam achievements. Now, there are a total of 43 achievements for the game, but it seems likely that developer Poncle might continue adding them as more content is added to the game.
Most achievements are pretty straightforward in their descriptions and there are currently no secret achievements meaning that anyone looking to add more to their Steam collection should be able to understand what each is asking of the player with relative ease. Most players will unlock a fair share of them after playing Vampire Survivors for just a few hours, but some achievements will take time as the challenge connected to them is quite steep.
Below are all of the achievements for Vampire Survivors so far with the 0.2.11 version of the game.
All Achievements for Vampire Survivors
Wings
Reach Level 5.
Crown
Reach Level 10.
Hollow Heart
Survive 1 minute with any character.
Runetracer
Survive 5 minutes with Pasqualina.
Peachone
Survive 10 minutes with any character.
Arca
Get Fire Wand to Level 4.
Bracer
Get King Bible to Level 4.
Porta
Get Lightning Ring to Level 4.
Empty Tome
Have 6 Different Weapons.
Fire Wand
Destroy 20 light sources.
Garlic
Find 5 Floor Chickens.
Clover
Find a Little Clover.
Magnet
Find a Vacuum.
Lancet
Find an Orologion.
Cross
Find a Rosary.
Lightning Ring
Defeat a total of 5000 enemies.
Mortaccio
Defeat a total of 3000 skeletons.
Pentagram
Survive 20 minutes with any character.
Inlaid Library
Reach Level 20 in Mad Forest.
Pummarola
Survive 5 minutes with Gennaro.
Stone Mask
Find a Stone Mask.
Thousand Edge
Evolve the Knife
Suor Clerici
Recover a lifetime total of 1000 HP.
Candelabrador
Get Holy Water to Level 4.
Duplicator
Get Magic Wand to Level 7.
Ebony Wings
Get Peachone to Level 7.
Spellbinder
Get Runetracer to Level 7.
Hyper Mad Forest
Defeat the giant Blue Venus in the Mad Forest.
Hyper Inlaid Library
Defeat the Nesuferit in the Inlaid Library.
Bloody Tear
Evolve the Whip.
Holy Wand
Evolve the Magic Wand.
Death Spiral
Evolve the Axe.
Heaven Sword
Evolve the Cross.
Unholy Vespers
Evolve the King Bible.
Hellfire
Evolve the Fire Wand.
Poe Ratcho
Get Garlic to level 7.
Soul Eater
Evolve the Garlic.
Vandalier
Unite Ebony Wings and Peachone.
Green Acres
Unlock Hyper mode for 2 stages.
Dommario
Earn 5000 coins in a single run.
Krochi
Defeat a total of 100,000 enemies.
Tiragisú
Survive 20 minutes with Krochi.
La Borra
Evolve the Santa Water.
