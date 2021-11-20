Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl: How To Permanently Unlock The Mystery Gift Feature

Mystery Gift is a feature that’s been floating around in the Pokemon series for a long time, allowing you to login via wi-fi and claim different prizes depending on the current on-going events. Depending on the day, you might unlock a Mythical Pokemon, or just something rare and special that players are seeking out. Pokemon Sword & Shield was packed with special Mystery Gift Giveaways. You can earn BP, items, and other rewards through Mystery Gift too. Basically, you’ll want to unlock it ASAP to get free rewards.

The Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl remake makes a few changes to the Mystery Gift formula — you don’t start with it. You will eventually unlock it permanently, but you can unlock this feature much earlier if you visit a specific NPC that fans of the original should already know.

How To Unlock Mystery Gifts

Mystery Gift is a special menu feature that allows you to claim rewards — usually by connecting to the internet via Wi-Fi and getting a free Pokemon during giveaway events. It can take some time to unlock the Mystery Gift feature in this remake. There are two methods.

by defeating the Gym Leader to automatically unlock Mystery Gift. Or… In Jubilife City, enter the TV Station Tower and go up to 3F. Talk to the man at the bottom of the screen — select “Everyone’s Happy Wi-Fi Connection” and you will unlock Mystery Gift much earlier.

There are two ways to unlock Mystery Gifts. You can connect to the internet to claim event specific rewards that are only available for a limited time, or input codes. Check the official Pokemon Twitter account to keep track of any Mystery Gift events or code giveaways.