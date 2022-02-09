Sifu: How To Earn Secret Endings By Sparing Bosses | Mercy Guide

In Sifu, you’re on a mission of kung-fu revenge against a gang of villains that wronged you. But just because your character is out for revenge doesn’t mean you have to kill every big boss. Skilled players have discovered a mind-blowing secret — you can show mercy to the bosses by sparing them.

Doing this leads to a hidden cutscene after their encounter, and presumably leads to a very special ending if you can manage to spare the leader of the pack, the unstoppable Yang. You have to be a true master of Sifu to spare any of the bosses, so this isn’t recommended for beginners. Most likely, you’ll want to save skill challenges like this for after you’ve completed the game once. If you want to see how to leave your greatest enemies alive, here’s how it works.

More Sifu guides:

Beginner’s Guide | Best Skills To Permanently Unlock First | Best Shrine Rewards To Unlock First | How To Beat The Warrior

How To Show Mercy & Spare Bosses

To avoid killing the boss, you need to perform a very specific task during the boss battle.

How To Show Mercy: During a boss fight, you need to reach Phase 2. In Phase 2, you need to break the structure of the boss twice. Once you break their structure a second time, you’ll get the option to spare the boss.

Essentially, this means you have to break their structure once, and then not kill them. Let their structure recharge and break it again. If you take a boss down to 0 HP, you’ll automatically kill them. To show mercy, you need to perform perfect parries to rapidly drain the boss’s structure without dealing additional damage that will defeat them. Your reflexes (and your knowledge of the boss’s moves) will have to be perfect.

This might not be a big problem for the first three bosses — who are still ridiculously hard — but once you go up against the last two, pulling this off is going to take a real kung-fu miracle.