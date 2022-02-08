Vampire Survivors: How To Unlock Every Map

Players who have only casually picked up Vampire Survivors a few times might be surprised to know that there’s more to the game than what’s initially seen on the surface. As players dive deeper and deeper they’ll discover plenty of hidden secrets, but perhaps the best ones are its additional levels.

There are three total levels in Vampire Survivors and each requires a little bit of work to unlock. As the game is still in early access, it seems likely that there will be more levels added as it continues its development in a similar fashion to how it’s been consistently adding new unlockable characters.

Unlocking Every Map in Vampire Survivors

As stated above, there are three maps in the game, but unlocking them all takes a little bit of work. The Mad Forest is unlocked by default when playing the game for the first time and it features exactly what one might expect from a haunted forest: trees, bushes, flowers, and beaten paths that serve as a nice outdoors-ey background for slaying vampires, ghouls, and ghosts.

Unlocking the Inlaid Library is relatively straightforward; however, it might take a few tries for newcomers to Vampire Survivors to achieve it. To unlock the level, the player will need to reach Level 20 in a single run in the Mad Forest. The level requirement seems to be a decent test to check if a player is understanding the game’s systems before throwing them into a completely new environment with new hurdles to jump. Anyone looking to unlock the Inlaid Library should be able to pretty easily achieve it by simply playing the game for a little while and engaging with its systems.

The third map is a challenge stage called Green Acres that increases enemy health by 50%. Unlocking it will require the player to put in a good amount of work, but it’s worth it for those who are looking for an even tougher challenge out of Vampire Survivors. To unlock Green Acres, the player will need to have unlocked the Hyper Mode for both the Mad Forest and the Inlaid Library.

Hyper Mode is a much more difficult version of the previous maps, but to reward players for taking on the challenge, they receive 50% more coins in both levels and an additional 10% more Luck in the Inlaid Library. To unlock both modes, and by extension Green Acres, the player will need to survive in each level and defeat the major boss monster that appears at the 25-minute mark. In the Mad Forest, the boss is the Giant Blue Venus and in the Inlaid Library, the boss is the Nesuferit. It’s important to note that players will only have five minutes to kill the bosses after they spawn as the game ends after 30 minutes. Upon defeating the bosses individually, Hyper Mode will unlock for both levels and after finishing both off, Green Acres is unlocked.