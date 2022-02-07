50 NEW PC Games of 2022

There are so many incredible new video games slated to launch this year. If you’re after something new to enjoy, then we have you covered. This list will highlight the best-anticipated games coming to the PC platform in 2022. With that said, don’t focus too much on the ranking here. The majority of these games have yet to release, so it’s tough to really know just where we would rank these games quite yet. With that said, think of this list as a collection of games you might want to keep tabs on for the PC platform.

#50 Scorn

Developer: Ebb Software

Publisher: Ebb Software

Platform: PC, X/S

Release: October 22, 2022

Scorn is a first-person horror title that throws players into a nightmarish world. We don’t even know the premise for this game, as it looks to be a title that’s made to let players interpret what’s going on as they progress through the campaign. With that said, the game is set up in a non-linear map filled with enemies and puzzles to solve. Players can also expect a survival horror element to this game since the developers have stated that Scorn will feature limited inventory with ammo management. Ultimately, that means knowing just when to use resources you gather and when to avoid confrontations.

#49 The Outlast Trials

Developer: Red Barrels

Publisher: Red Barrels

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022

Outlast was a popular first-person psychological horror game. These were solo gameplay experiences where players essentially ran away from danger and hid. Meanwhile, the game would provide players with a camera with limited batteries to see what was going on around you in the dark. Now, a new installment is coming that will add a multiplayer component. The Outlast Trials is said to be a prequel to the first two-game installments as you’ll take part in a mysterious Cold War experiment. We’re still waiting on what exactly the game will entail, but for now, it looks like this game might make it out into the marketplace this year. If that’s the case, more information should come out. The gameplay will likely remain the same, but puzzles might require multiple players to get through. Regardless, if you’re in for a spooky experience, this is one series that tends to deliver.

#48 DokeV

Developer: Pearl Abyss

Publisher: Pearl Abyss

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

DokeV will catch the eye simply from its stunning visuals. This game is coming from Pearl Abyss, the developers behind Black Desert, and the upcoming Crimson Desert. However, you won’t find DokeV to be an MMO. It’s actually set to be an open-world action-adventure game. We don’t have too many details about the game, but creature collecting is at the heart of the gameplay experience. In this world, we’re gathering Dokebi, which are creatures that pop up in the world power through people’s dreams. These critters will fight alongside our protagonist as we venture around the world, meet NPCs, take on quests, and explore new interesting areas. With the developers also pushing out Crimson Desert into the marketplace, it should be interesting to see if they can manage both game releases within 2022.

#47 Synced: Off Planet

Developer: NEXT Studios

Publisher: Proxima Beta SG

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Synced: Off Planet is an upcoming online third-person shooter. In this apocalyptic world, players use different mechanical companions to use against opposing factions. It’s a game all about survival where you’re dealing not only with other players but roaming enemy hoards. From what we know so far, it is centered around players battling it out to survive and a chance of escaping the planet. This game doesn’t have a release date attached to the project just yet, but the developers are hopeful that the game will eventually make it out into the marketplace at some point this year.

#46 Stray

Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: 2022

Stray is an interesting adventure game coming out. We’re tossed into the distant future where androids rule in this title. Here, we’re stepping into the role of a stray cat that is trying to make its way back home. Using its cunning, you’ll have to navigate through the cyberpunk streets and complete a series of environmental puzzles. However, you won’t be completely on your own. Tagging alongside the cat is a drone that will help translate androids and can be used to further free up different obstacles in your pathway.

#45 Terminator Dark Fate: Defiance

Developer: Cats who play CJSC

Publisher: Slitherine Software

Platform: PC

Release: NA

If you’re after an RTS, then a few games are coming out in 2022 that are worth looking at. One of which that we’re hopeful is coming this year is Terminator Dark Fate: Defiance. This game is set within the iconic Terminator IP as humanity fights off the Legion to resist a new robotic rule. War is brewing, and you’ll have to battle against the swarms of mechanical enemies throughout war-torn cities. Of course, when you’re not going through the game campaign, you can easily jump online for some competitive battles against other players. With that said, we still don’t have a release date for Terminator Dark Fate: Defiance just yet.

#44 Homeworld 3

Developer: Blackbird Interactive

Publisher: Gearbox Publishing

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Homeworld was first brought out a few years back in 1999. Now we’re getting a third mainline installment with Homeworld 3, which is set after the events of Homeworld 2. Since the game’s conclusion, several years went by, and we’ve mainly gone through a period of peace. However, a new threat had emerged when it was discovered that the Hyperspace Gate Network was starting to fail. Now, the only hope of potentially saving the network is by tracking down Karan. Players are getting both a solo and a cooperative experience with this game.

#43 Evil Dead: The Game

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Boss Team Games

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO

Release: February 2022

Evil Dead: The Game is another multiplayer-focused title. In this game, we’re dealing with a group of survivors who has to stop a portal. In addition, we have to stop evil demonic creatures from flooding into our realm, which means completing different tasks. If you’re familiar with games like Dead by Daylight, you would have a better idea of what to expect here. Players are either a part of the survivors, while one player typically leads the demonic invasion. This should be a great party game online, especially if you’re a fan of the Evil Dead franchise. Unfortunately, the game was hit with a few delays as it was intended to launch back in 2021 but should finally hit the marketplace this May.

#42 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Developer: Fatshark

Publisher: Fatshark

Platform: PC, X/S

Release: 2022

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a game that you’ll likely want to pick up if you’re previously enjoyed Warhammer: Vermintide 2. The game is set up the same as you’re getting a four-player cooperative action game. In this particular installment, players are taking on the role of an Imperial Guardsman who is dealing with Chaos infiltration. You’ll get to customize your skills and load out, but we’re dealing with more gunplay than melee combat in this title. Unfortunately, at the moment, we don’t have a release date for this game. After it was revealed in 2020, the plan was to bring the game into the marketplace in 2021. However, the developers have since pushed the game back due to the worldwide health pandemic. At the current moment of writing this description, it looks like we can expect Warhammer 40,000: Darktide to launch into the marketplace within the Spring of this year.

#41 Sons of the Forest

Developer: Endnight Games

Publisher: Endnight Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022

The Forest was a big survival hit with plenty of horror elements throughout the campaign. Players essentially had to survive the harsh world by gathering supplies and building up structures. But then you had cannibalistic mutants roaming the area to fight off or repair structures they destroyed. We know a sequel is coming, but details are still a bit unknown. We know we’re going through another crash into this island where you’ll have to survive the hostile individuals that live there. We’re sure there is still a big focus on crafting structures, weapons, and attempting to survive the elements when not directly dealing with the hostile mutants that have made the island their home.

#40 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Developer: Traveller’s Tales

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Lego games are always a popular hit as they offer a parody of the source material suitable for all ages. We’ve seen Lego Star Wars games released in the past, but in 2022 we’re getting Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This game will put players through the entire Skywalker saga with all nine episodes. We know that players can jump between whatever episode they like, but each will carry different iconic moments from the game to play through. Combat was also tweaked since the last Lego Star Wars games were released. You can expect more combos with lightsabers, but you’ll also have blasters and the use of Force.

#39 Lies of P

Developer: Round 8 Studio, Neowiz Games

Publisher: Neowiz Games

Platform: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: NA

We’ve all heard the children’s tale of Pinocchio. However, now we’re getting a far darker narrative in the Lies of P. Within this game, players are taking the role of Pinocchio, who seeks to become a real human. However, the journey is challenging, and you can expect a Souls-like combat experience. It’s all about knowing when to strike, dodge, and parry. Throughout the game, you’re searching for Mr. Geppetto, but the city has become its own little slice of hell. You’ll need to carefully navigate the streets and endure unspeakable horrors if you ever stand a chance at losing your mechanical body for good. However, we know that this game will have multiple endings depending on your actions throughout the campaign.

#38 Evil West

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Set in the Old West, there are far more sinister enemies to face in Evil West than the typical bandit gunslinger. In this game, a vampire legion has burst into our realm, and it’s left humanity fighting for their life after these ghouls and bloodthirsty demonic beasts swarm the land. Players are stepping into the boots of an agent who works for a special organization that deals with these unnatural paranormal cases. You’re the last stand essentially to rid this world from the vampire swarm. Using different high-tech weaponry, you’ll duke it out with these critters as you purge America free from these little devils.

#37 Ark II

Developer: Studio Wildcard

Publisher: Studio Wildcard

Platform: PC, X/S

Release: 2022

Ark was a survival game hit when it launched. This MMO had players starting with absolutely nothing in a land full of hostile beasts. You would grind to gather gear, build up a shelter, and attempt to survive against the hostile players that might have popped up along the way. After its release in 2015, the developers had continued to support the game with new expansions and DLC. Finally, however, we are getting an official sequel. The initial trailer is cinematic, so we don’t have much about what is included in this game compared to the original installment. Although, it will be starring Vin Diesel, who is also taking a producer role in Ark II.

#36 Total War: Warhammer III

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega, Feral Interactive

Platform: PC

Release: February 17, 2022

Fans of the Total War franchise will have the third installment to Total War: Warhammer. This RTS game will once again have players managing their armies as they venture through The Realm of Chaos. Throughout the game, players will fight for their faction as they seek out a soul of a Daemon Prince bound to each of the four Chaos Gods. Fans that have been following this series since 2016 are likely already waiting for the game’s release. Although, you can still likely jump right into the game if you haven’t played the past installments.

#35 Sniper Elite 5

Developer: Rebellion

Publisher: Rebellion

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

You’re likely already aware of the Sniper Elite franchise, as it’s been around for quite a long time, and a new installment is coming this year. With the new franchise chapter, Sniper Elite 5 will follow the gameplay mechanics and settings that you’re used to with the past installments. Here you’re still battling against Nazis with more focus on taking them out through a high-powered rifle. It’s a very tactical-focused game with a campaign to throw you in different environment locations. These games have always been a solid hit with fans, and expectations are set high for the new game after Sniper Elite 4 launched back in 2017.

#34 The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Developer: Daedalic Entertainment

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

The Lord of the Rings is getting a significant resurgence this year. We have a brand new premium television series coming out based within the IP. However, alongside it will be the launch of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. This game will take place well before the events of The Hobbit, where you’re taking the role of Gollum. Unfortunately, we’re still a bit light in terms of information about the game. Still, we know that this is a harsh world for Gollum to live within, and you’ll need to use your wit and stick to the shadows as you attempt to avoid the detection of hostile orcs within the world.

#33 Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Developer: Firaxis Games

Publisher: 2K Games

Platform: PS4, NS, X/S, PC, PS5, XBO

Release: 2022

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is an upcoming tactical RPG where the game is based around an older 1990s comic book series. Overall, the game focuses on Hydra awakening Lilith, the mother of all demons. It’s an uphill battle to stop this demonic beast from destroying all humanity. Fortunately, one hero could potentially save the day, and that’s The Hunter. An offspring of Lilith, players, will lead a group of Marvel’s toughest heroes as they attempt to kill off Lilith. However, at the moment, we don’t have a specific date attached to the project just yet.

#32 State of Decay 3

Developer: Undead Labs

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platform: X/S, PC

Release: NA

State of Decay is having a third mainline installment coming out. Unfortunately, we’ve only seen the announcement trailer so far, and it didn’t provide much information. Still, we know this is a post-apocalyptic game where the goal is to survive the undead hordes that roam the world. You’ll gather supplies, rescue those in need, build up a shelter and fight off the dead. However, the reveal trailer shows that this upcoming installment will be taking in a more winter-focused setting, and interestingly enough, we might also deal with infected animals.

#31 Little Devil Inside

Developer: Neostream Interactive

Publisher: Neostream Interactive

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO

Release: 2022

Little Devil Inside is an upcoming action-adventure game that puts players into an alternative 19th-century world. In this game, players are taking the role of a hired swordsman tasked with venturing through the world to collect supernatural incidents for a researcher. The game is described to be an open world with exploration and survival. Throughout the game, players will have to cook and acquire resources to keep their vitals up. Meanwhile, they’ll also have different weapons ranging from swords, bombs, and guns. Of course, right now, we’re still waiting on the official release date for the game as it’s only slated to launch at the end of this year.

#30 Boundary

Developer: Surgical Scalpels

Publisher: Skystone Games, Huya

Platform: PS4, XBO, PC

Release: 2022

Boundary is an FPS title that’s set in the future. In this competitive multiplayer FPS, you’re an astronaut armed to the teeth. Based around different space stations, you’re battling against each other’s factions. Much like other FPS titles out there, you can customize your character’s loadout with different weapons to match your playstyle. Because the game was set, you’ll find that players can get some unique angles to fire against your target. Right now, the game is only slated to launch this year.

#29 Company of Heroes 3

Developer: Relic Entertainment

Publisher: Sega

Platform: PC

Release: NA

This year we’re getting Company of Heroes 3, a real-time strategy video game set within World War II. If you’re new to the IP, Company of Heroes 3 will be focusing on the Italian and North African theaters. In addition, we already know that the developers have added a Tactical Pause System into this game. Through this feature, players will be able to pause the game and string together commands to trigger after resuming the campaign. Unfortunately, at the time of writing this description, the game is only slated to release in late 2022, so we’re not sure if this game will end up slipping through the 2022 calendar year or not.

#28 Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Developer: Dimps

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platform: PC, PS4, NS, X/S, XBO

Release: 2022

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an upcoming multiplayer game that pins a group of survivors having to escape an area that an enemy is patrolling. It’s quite a bit like Dead by Daylight, in a sense. A single player controls the enemy, in this case, they’ll take control of iconic Dragon Ball villains like Cell. Meanwhile, survivor players have to complete a series of tasks to escape the area. We’re sure that you’ll already be familiar with the gameplay concept. This time we’re just adding in the theme based around Dragon Ball Z IP. Of course, now we’re wondering just how many characters will end up getting added into the mix after launch. If you’re a fan of the IP, this is likely a great party game to play with some friends online.

#27 Kerbal Space Program 2

Developer: Squad, Intercept Games

Publisher: Private Division

Platform: PC, X/S, PS4, XBO, PS5

Release:

Kerbal Space Program is a game that had players taking control of these little critters as they built up a space program. A large portion of the game was based on building up rockets. Some players got real creative as well. However, your creations had to launch into space and land without combusting successfully. It’s a difficult challenge, but now the sequel is coming. Developers hope to make the mechanics and build process even easier to grasp. Meanwhile, it’s also bringing out the ability to allow your critters to colonize space. This brings in its own set of obstacles where you’ll gather enough resources to build up structures and maintain your crew’s vitals.

#26 Babylon’s Fall

Developer: PlatinumGames

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: March 3, 2022

Babylon’s Fall is an upcoming PlatinumGames title where you’re taking control of a warrior. Players can join together and go through a massive tower to reach the top floor. It’s a battle against swarms of enemies on each and every floor. Meanwhile, players are able to secure new gear and purchase weapons to further enhance their character for each new run. This looks to be very much like a PlatinumGames title. These are the folks behind games like the Bayonetta franchise. Overall, it’s a very fast-paced hack and slash-style game.

#25 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: April 28, 2022

Another installment to the Stalker franchise is coming, and it’s actually a game we’ve seen tried to put out into the marketplace in the past. However, we’re finally getting Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl. Now, the game is not set to release until the end of this year, as long as nothing delays the title into 2023. With that said, we’re still put back into the role of a Stalker. These are skilled individuals who venture out into the nuclear explosion zones to collect loot that proves to be incredibly valuable. However, you’ll find quite a few mutated creatures and anomalies that will pop up.

#24 GhostWire Tokyo

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Ghostwire Tokyo is the next big game release from Tango Gameworks. Previously, the studio has only released The Evil Within franchise. However, you won’t find Ghostwire Tokyo to be a survival horror experience. Instead, Ghostwire Tokyo is more action-oriented with some spooky elements throughout. In this game, Tokyo is invaded by a strange, mysterious fog that causes humanity to vanish and supernatural spirits in their place. Players are taking the role of a man who survives but is fused with a spirit. Using his newfound powers, our protagonist is forced into fighting off these spirits and cleansing Tokyo in hopes of restoring order once again.

#23 Crimson Desert

Developer: Pearl Abyss

Publisher: Pearl Abyss

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: NA

Crimson Desert is coming from Pearl Abyss. If you’re not familiar with the developers by name, these are the folks who brought out Black Desert. In fact, this MMORPG was meant to connect with Black Desert, but eventually, the studio opted to make this game another standalone experience. Still, we can likely expect the same fast-paced hack and slash gameplay mechanics with this game when it does release. From what we know so far about Crimson Desert, players are taking the role of a mercenary trying to survive in a harsh world. There are quests to take on, money to be made, and loot to acquire. Although, it’s not a world to easily get through. You’ll find different terrains, each with its own hostile creatures roaming around.

#22 Sonic Frontiers

Developer: Sonic Team

Publisher: Sega

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: 2022

Sonic Frontiers is the next major Sonic the Hedgehog game coming out, and it will be a bit different. We’ve only seen one trailer for this game so far, but it looks like we’re getting an open-world gameplay experience. Sonic will be exploring this world and its different terrains while battling against the slew of enemies that show up. However, just what all the game will entail remains a mystery at this point. Quite a few fans have compared this game with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but for now, we’re left waiting on the developers to bring out more marketing materials.

#21 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

Ubisoft’s, Massive Entertainment is working on an Avatar game. If you don’t recall who this studio is by their name alone, Massive Entertainment is responsible for The Division series. Now we know they are taking a crack at the Avatar IP with a game centered around the Na’vi protecting Pandora. We haven’t seen much of this game at the time of writing this description. However, Avatar is making a big return, in general, this year. We’re finally getting the second film from this planned series of film releases. This game might be coming out alongside it, but we’re uncertain just yet if it will make much of a connection to the film. Regardless, Avatar’s environments, characters, and creatures should make for a thrilling game to dwell in.

#20 Redfall

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: 2022

You’ve played games like Redfall before. It’s a title like Left 4 Dead or World War Z. Here, you’re getting a four-player cooperative FPS, but we’re not dealing with zombies. After Deathloop’s release, Arkane Studios is putting its focus on Redfall. This game is about a vampire legion breaking through to a small island town. Blocking out the sun, players are left battling the vampire legion and ridding them from the area. Of course, there are a few heroes for players to pick through, each with its own unique attributes. Again, at the time of writing this game description, Arkane Studios has just come off from their Deathloop launch, so not too much information has been released regarding Redfall.

#19 Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC,. PS4, PS5, X/S, XBO

Release: 2022

While we enjoy a good Batman game, Gotham Knights won’t have you stepping into the role of the Dark Knight. Instead, this game has players going through a narrative where Bruce Wayne is killed off. A message gets sent off to his closest allies, Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing, asking them to keep Gotham City safe. With the Bat no longer in the picture, Gotham is up for grabs as criminal scum heads into the area to claim their piece of the land. Meanwhile, Gotham Knights has players taking each character’s role as they battle off some of Batman’s biggest enemies. However, a new criminal organization force has made its way into Gotham. The Court of Owls is getting their first big video game debut after their appearance in Batman The New 52 comic book series run.

#18 A Plague Tale: Requiem

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Platform: PC, NS, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

A Plague Tale: Innocence delivered a narrative-driven adventure game with stealth elements. Set in medieval times, players took the role of a young girl named Amicia, who looked after her younger brother named Hugo. Early on into the game, we find that Hugo has a strange blood curse that essentially controls the black plague. Seeking to use this power, the French Inquisition troops chart off to find Hugo by any means necessary. It’s an emotional storyline, and it ultimately ends with the siblings once again trying to find a peaceful new homestead. However, with A Plague Tale: Requiem, we’re getting a new storyline where the duo seeks out a mysterious island that may hold the key to curing Hugo.

#17 Frostpunk 2

Developer: 11 Bit Studios

Publisher: 11 Bit Studios

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Frostpunk was a survival game hit. Players were going through the game in the title, managing a small colony. Humanity was forced to move towards giant coal generators with the world suffering from a harsh winter storm. Players are constantly seeking resources to keep the giant coal generator fueled to power and keep the citizens warm. You’ll work to ensure that the colony continues to thrive, but players have to make tough decisions along the way. Ultimately, the settlement would banish the protagonist into the frozen wasteland if the morale is too low. This time around, players are not dealing with coal as the major resource but are instead focusing on oil to scavenge. We’re expecting another challenging experience for players to go through.

#16 Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Developer: Bungie

Publisher: Bungie

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 22, 2022

Destiny 2 fans are getting the sixth expansion into the marketplace this year. Initially, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen was set to launch into the marketplace in 2021. However, the game was pushed back due to the pandemic. This expansion will be centered around Savathûn, the sister of Oryx, the antagonist from Destiny’s The Taken King expansion. Players can expect a new narrative campaign alongside new PvP maps, gear, weapons, and even a raid with the expansion. We’re sure that quite a few fans anticipate this release. However, it might become bittersweet as we know Sony will soon own Bungie. That could mean Destiny will end up a PlayStation exclusive going forward.

#15 Monster Hunter Rise

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platform: NS, PC

Release: January 12, 2022 PC

The Monster Hunter franchise is quite popular, and it’s been around for console generations now. Each game typically plays out the same with a few different tweaks and new mechanics. Overall, the game follows players on different hunts. First, you’ll track down these behemoth size beasts and attempt to take them down. From there, they drop different valuable resources for you to gather. Players can take these resources and further craft up new and more powerful gear. In 2021, we received Monster Hunter Rise for the Nintendo Switch, but the game finally came out to the PC platform this year. The setup is just as I mentioned, but there’s more vertical play here. With Monster Hunter Rise, players have a grapple-like system to allow players the ability to reach new heights.

#14 Sifu

Developer: Sloclap

Publisher: Sloclap

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: February 8, 2022

Sifu is an upcoming brawler who follows a young martial artist that discovers his entire family has been murdered. Seeking revenge, players will take this young man and attempt to track down and take out each assassin responsible. Fortunately, players will find that the protagonist will also have a special medallion that will revive the character after each death. However, there is one slight catch as the medallion will also age the protagonist several years. However, after reaching old age, the young man’s medallion will break, giving him his last chance in hunting down each assassin.

#13 Atomic Heart

Developer: Mundfish

Publisher: Mundfish

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: NA

Atomic Heart is an upcoming FPS set in an alternative 1955 timeline. Here the Soviet Union is thriving with technological advances. Players are stepping into the role of a mentally-unstable KGB agent called P-3. Here, the government tasks P-3 to figure out what’s going on with a facility that recently went quiet. Upon arrival, you’ll deal with machines that have gone rogue. You’ll need to gather whatever scraps you’ll find along the way to tweak your weapons further to fight against these enemies, all while scavenging for clues of what happened before your arrival.

#12 Avowed

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: TBA

Avowed is an upcoming fantasy RPG coming out from Obsidian Entertainment. This studio is known for delivering thrilling RPGs, including The Outer Worlds’ likes. There are expectations that this game will be like The Elder Scrolls. However, there is still quite a lot we don’t know about Avowed just yet. However, this is one of the first few games Obsidian Entertainment will be putting out into the marketplace after Microsoft’s acquisition. Whether this game will come out this year remains to be seen, but we’ll keep it on our list for now as a hopeful launch in 2022.

#11 Saints Row

Developer: Volition

Publisher: Deep Silver

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: August 23, 2022

Saints Row is a massive video game franchise, and it’s been dormant for a few years now. Fortunately, that’s changing as a reboot of sorts is coming to the IP. The new upcoming Saints Row game will put you into a new location in the American Southwest. Here, you’re following a group of new criminals striving to break through and claim territory. Longtime fans were quite vocal initially when this game was first announced, but the development team is pressing on. We should hear more about what all Saints Row will entail. However, the game is slated to launch this summer, so we should jump back into the world of crime later this year.

#10 The Outer Worlds 2

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platform: PC, X/S

Release: NA

The Outer Worlds was a new IP put out by Obsidian Entertainment. In the game, players got a new science fiction FPS that played out quite a bit like Fallout. You would venture to different planets, speak with characters in need, complete quests, make crucial choices, gather new exciting gear, and progress forward in your main journey. This title was quite a hit, and now a new installment is coming. We don’t have any details quite yet about this upcoming installment. However, we’re sure there will be plenty of new planets to explore, quests to take, and characters to meet. What you might find different is that now Microsoft owns Obsidian Entertainment. Fortunately, it means that we’ll still get this installment on the PC platform.

#9 The Day Before

Developer: Fntastic

Publisher: Mytona

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: June 21, 2022

The Day Before is an upcoming survival MMO. We’re tossed into a pandemic in this game where most of humanity has turned into mindless zombies. Here, players are trying to survive day in and day out. You’ll explore the open world, scavenge resources in cities, and fight off the deadly horde that may pop up along the way. However, this is an online game where you’ll need to deal with other players as well. So connect with friends and survive together or fight off other hostile players that might be seeking easy prey to steal their precious gear.

#8 Hogwarts Legacy

Developer: Avalanche Software

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Hogwarts Legacy will toss players into the Harry Potter universe. This action RPG takes place before the events of the Harry Potter novels as its set within the late 1800s. Here, players are going through a game where you’re stepping into the role of a newly accepted student to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Within the game, players will get to freely explore the school and nearby grounds, tame mythical creatures, attend classes, along with learning new spells. Unfortunately, information at the time of writing this description is still a bit scarce. Regardless, quite a few anticipated players want to see just what the game will entail and how this connects to the game we lore as we know it thus far.

#7 Forspoken

Developer: Luminous Productions

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Forspoken is a brand new IP coming out from Square Enix. This action RPG will follow a female named Frey from New York City. One day Frey is instantly transported over to a new alien world ruled by a tyrant. With countless enemies and beasts roaming the world, Frey is forced into quickly traversing this open world, searching for friendly faces. So far, the footage released shows quite a fluid gameplay experience with this game as you traverse. As you venture around, Frey will seek out any information on how to return back home once again.

#6 Dead Space Remake

Developer: Motive Studios

Publisher: EA

Platform: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

Dead Space was a massive survival horror IP that has a strong following. Unfortunately, the game only received three mainline installments before EA pulled the plug. So for years, the IP has remained dormant. But, now that’s changing as 2022 will see the release of Dead Space, the remake. It’s a complete remake of the first installment, which will see Isaac Clarke fighting off an alien parasite that infected a mining ship. We haven’t seen too much of the game when writing this description. Again, the developers have stressed that this will be a faithful remake. So that should mean there’s nothing drastically different, but instead, fans will get a familiar experience with modern touches throughout.

#5 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Developer: Gearbox Software

Publisher: 2K Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: March 25, 2022

Borderlands fans are getting a spin-off game in 2022 with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. With that said, you don’t have to play the past Borderlands games to enjoy this title. Players here are going through a fantasy title where you’ll follow Tiny Tina through a new D&D style experience. Here you’ll go on a high fantasy adventure full of mythical creatures to battle. But this time, you’ll have more spellcasting and melee focus combat. This is still a gameplay experience that will be aimed at multiplayer focus. There might not be much in terms of guns here, but we can still expect a ton of weapon loot to acquire throughout the campaign.

#4 God of War

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4

Release: January 14, 2022 PC

2018 saw the return of Kratos with God of War. Long after the battle ended with the Greek gods, Kratos has settled down with a new family. The 2018 game opens with Kratos’ wife deceased, and now he’s forced to raise his son alone. However, at the start of this game, the Norse mythological gods realize who Kratos is, and now our god-killing protagonist is forced into another challenging uphill battle. Kratos might not have had a massive battle in quite a few years, but it doesn’t take him long to get right back into the swing of things. Players are getting another hack and slash-style experience as they battle through the different Norse creatures and gods that cross your pathway. Fortunately, this game has finally hit the PC platform this year, and it’s already available to pick up.

#3 Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: PC, X/S

Release: November 11, 2022

Starfield is the next big video game release from Bethesda. This game was announced before the acquisition from Microsoft. However, since Microsoft now owns Starfield, it looks like the game is coming to both the Xbox consoles and PC platforms. We don’t know too much about the game quite yet. Bethesda is bringing out a science fiction title where humanity has colonized space. We know so far that players are taking the role of a space explorer who will likely visit quite a few different planets. If this game is anything like Bethesda’s past works like Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, we could speculate on a few areas. For instance, we’ll likely have plenty of interesting environments to explore, action-packed combat, NPCs to interact with, and a plethora of quests for our protagonist to tackle on.

#2 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 4, 2022

Dying Light has a sequel available in the marketplace. Dying Light 2 Stay Human takes place well after the events from the first game. We’re placed into the role of a new protagonist trying to survive within one of the last few safe havens in the world. We’re still striving to survive the world in this game as it was quickly flooded with the undead. Meanwhile, players are given a far bigger map to explore freely. Likewise, located throughout the map are different factions that you’ll interact with. Depending on your actions, the factions could actually close off parts of the city from you to explore. Meanwhile, the gameplay has been more refined than the first installment. We’re still getting quite a bit of action-packed gameplay with a keen focus on parkour. The world is essentially a giant playground for you to traverse and battle within.

#1 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 25, 2022

Elden Ring is a game that’s on quite a few fans’ anticipated 2022 release lists. We’re sure you’re already well informed about the game. It’s the next thrilling action RPG release from the folks at FromSoftware. If you’re not familiar with the studio name, they brought out the Souls franchise, and their next game is another challenging combat experience. With the help of author George R.R. Martin, Elden Ring offers players another bleak, dark fantasy world to go through. We’re getting a large open-world map, loot to gather, and plenty of boss battles to get through this time. Because of the open-world map, players here will have more freedom in how they progress through the game. You might even get a few replays out of Elden Ring, as the title will have multiple endings to unlock.

Bonus

Bonus: Martha is Dead

Developer: LKA

Publisher: Wired Productions

Platforms: PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, PC

Release: February 24, 2022

Martha is Dead is a psychological horror game set in 1944 Italy. The body of a young woman named Martha was discovered. As her twin, Giulia is forced to deal with the trauma of loss as she ventures to find the truth of what happened. Players can expect a deep and dark narrative as they progress through the game.

Bonus: ARC Raiders

Developer: Embark Studios

Publisher: Embark Studios

Platform: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

ARC Raiders will release as a third-person free-to-play shooter. This game is set in an alternate future where a mechanical force puts humanity under constant attack. Here, players will arm themselves and venture to the battlefield as they join the resistance. Along the way, you’ll need to gather up scraps of gear that might help them against the onslaught of attacks. Fortunately, this is an online cooperative game to work with friends as you fight off these androids and drones.

Bonus: V Rising

Developer: Stunlock Studios

Publisher: Stunlock Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: NA

V Rising has players taking the role of a vampire. After your centuries-long slumber, you awaken to find your kingdom has collapsed. Hungry and without a castle, it’s a battle to survive. Stick to the dark and shadows, gather resources, and feed on unsuspecting humans to regain your strength. From there, you’ll build up your empire, add new humans into your army ranks, craft a castle suitable for your legion, and begin a war against those that oppose you, from holy soldiers to other players.

Bonus: Soulstice

Developer: Forge Reply

Publisher: Modus Games

Platform: X/S, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Soulstice takes place within a holy kingdom that finds itself being invaded by evil creatures. Fortunately, the Kingdom has a special order to help aid them during these times. Thanks to their Chimeras, the Kingdom stands a chance at survival. Chimeras are elite warriors that are only formed by combining two souls. Players in this game will be taking the role of Briar and Lute, two sisters that have unified their souls to help fight off these beasts and save the Kingdom. Here our protagonists will have to fight off enemies with various weapons and make upgrades to make their attacks even more powerful. However, as the sisters progress through their battles, they’ll uncover the secrets of the Kingdom and the Chimeras order.