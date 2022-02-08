Vampire Survivors: How To Earn Tons of Coins Per Run | Farming Tips

There are a handful of different currencies that players need to juggle in Vampire Survivors from things like experience points to the items that are needed to craft solid runs. One of the most important currencies, however, are the coins that players accumulate by destroying scenery in Vampire Survivors‘ maps and discovering them in treasure chests. As they’re required to unlock new characters and PowerUp levels, coins are one of the most valuable assets that a player can have as they progress throughout the game, but sometimes players hit roadblocks when excessive amounts of coins are needed to proceed.

When starting out, players will discover that Vampire Survivors can be a little stingy on how many coins it’s willing to give players. Most commonly, they’ll only come in denominations of one, but occasionally bags of coins worth 10 and even 100 will drop. While farming coins can certainly take some time, there are a few ways to consistently grab more with each run if the player is willing to put the time in.

More Vampire Survivor guides:

How to Unlock Every Character | How to Upgrade Every Weapon

How to Farm Coins in Vampire Survivors

Upgrading Greed Levels

In between each run, the player has the option to purchase new characters or PowerUps that impact how the game is played by granting the player abilities such as health regeneration or increasing damage output. One PowerUp to pay attention to for anyone looking to farm coins is the Greed stat which can be upgraded five times. When purchased, the upgrade causes players to gain 10% more coins for each level purchased. If someone is looking to do a few coin farming runs, it’s not a bad idea to click “Refund PowerUps” at the top of the screen to undo all PowerUp purchases and put the refunded money into the Greed stat.

Play as Exdash

Exdash is the secret character in Vampire Survivors who’s unlocked by entering a secret code. They don’t cost any coins to play as once unlocked and, while their stats are generally quite poor when compared to the rest of the playable characters, their Luck stat is incredibly high. Luck impacts a few things in the game, but when it comes to coin farming, it can be something of a double-edged sword.

Having a high Luck stat reduces the likelihood of coins dropping when destroying lanterns in the map in favor of dropping additional powerups and weapons. This, obviously, will impact the number of singular coins and coin bags that will be spawning in a run; however, Luck also increases the chances for a treasure chest to have an unusually high number of coins hidden within it. One or two packed chests can really weigh down the player’s pockets with coins, but it comes at the cost of encountering fewer coins in the map.

Using the Stone Mask

The Stone Mask is a passive item that players can consistently unlock in the Inlaid Library map. It’s the perfect passive item for coin farming as it, like the Greed PowerUp, gives the player an additional 10% more coins when equipped and has a max level of five. The Stone Mask can be found at the start of a run in the Inlaid Library by moving as far north as possible and then traveling alongside the top wall until running across it. It spawns in a random place along the northmost wall, but once found, it is thrown into the loot pool to choose from when leveling up. When paired with a fully upgraded Greed stat, the player will be able to rake in plenty of coins after grabbing the Stone Mask with just a few quick runs.

Make It to the End of a Stage

While it’s far easier said than done, finishing a stage by surviving for 30 minutes on it is a surefire way to gain a good chunk of change. If the player is able to survive for 30 minutes, the Reaper, an unkillable monster, will appear and instantly kill the player. If they’ve made it that far, they’ll get a bonus 500 coins for finishing the level.