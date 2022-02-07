Vampire Survivors: How To Upgrade Every Weapon | Evolved Weapons Guide

Choosing a weapon is just as important as choosing a character in Vampire Survivors as it can be the difference between hunting down every last enemy in the bullet-hell rogue-lite and being hunted yourself. There are a plethora of different weapons that players can choose from and purchase at the store using in-game currency, but some of Vampire Surivors‘ best items are hidden away for players to discover and unlock on their own.

Each unlockable character in Vampire Survivors has a weapon that they start out with that has decent stats; however, many of the base weapons are able to be upgraded into an Evolved Weapon Form making them even more powerful. With an Evolved Weapon in hand, players will be able to survive even longer and go head to head with some of the game’s nastiest baddies, meaning that they’ll be able to rake in plenty of cash and experience points in order to progress even further. Unfortunately, upgrading to an Evolved Weapon is far easier said than done and will require a little bit of work before the player can reap the rewards that the items bring to the table.

Before a player decides if they want to get an Evolved Weapon, they’ll need to make sure that the weapon they’re using is actually able to be upgraded. There are nine Evolved Weapons in Vampire Survivors which are created out of the following base items: Axe, Cross, Fire Wand, Garlic, King Bible, Knife, Magic Wand, Whip, and Ebony Wings/Peachone. All weapons are upgraded using the same technique except for the Ebony Wings and Peachone which will be addressed at the bottom of the guide.

The first step to getting an Evolved Weapon requires the player to have reached Level 8 with the weapon they want to upgrade. This is done by collecting the Experience Gems dropped by dead enemies. As the player levels up, they’ll be given the option to level up weapons as well: always choose the desired weapon until it reaches Level 8. The player will then need to combine the weapon with a specific item (see below for each individual instance.)

Once all that’s done, the player will need to survive a run for 10 minutes until a boss monster spawns. After killing the monster with the Level 8, item-infused weapon, the boss will drop a chest containing the desired Evolved Weapon. This process is far easier said than done as both surviving for 10 minutes and defeating a boss monster can be difficult tasks; however, the rewards are certainly worth it as Evolved Weapons are far superior to their base-level counterparts.

Evolved Weapons Item Combinations

Bloody Tear

Combine Whip and Hollow Heart

Death Spiral

Combine Axe and Candelabrador

Heaven Sword

Combine Cross and Clover

Hellfire

Combine Fire Wand and Spinach

Holy Wand

Combine Magic Wand and Empty Tome

Soul Eater

Combine Garlic and Pummarola

Thousand Edge

Combine Knife and Bracer

Unholy Vespers

Combine King Bible and Spellbinder

Upgrading Ebony Wings and Peachone for the Vandalier

The Vandalier is the weapon obtained from upgrading the Ebony Wings and Peachone. Unlike the other weapons listed above, both base weapons are required to unlock the Vandalier which, itself, is only one Evolved Weapon. To obtain it, players will need the Peachone which is unlocked after completing a run that lasts for longer than 10 minutes. Unlocking the Ebony Wings is done by upgrading the Peachone to Level 7 in a single run. Get both items to Level 8, combine them, survive for 10 minutes, defeat a boss, and then the Vandalier will be in the dropped chest.