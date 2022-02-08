Sifu: How To Beat The Warrior | The Club Boss Guide

Sifu stops messing around by Level 2. The Club is a significant step up over the first level in difficulty. The fights here hit harder and take you down to your last life — and then you still have to beat a tough boss at the end of three excruciating gauntlets. The boss of Level 2 is the Warrior, and starting players are smashing into a brick wall. The Warrior (also known as Seth) comes equipped with a staff and an annoying defense that’s hard to break through without the right timing.

He isn’t possible to beat if you haven’t been practicing everything in Sifu — the basics, like dodging high or low, are required for this fight. You can’t scrape by anymore. This is where your kung-fu revenge-seeker has to learn the intricacies of dodging.

There are a few ways you can make the second boss so, so much easier. Through dodging and building focus, you can create your own openings and deal serious damage. Here’s what you need to know to break through the first true barrier to progress in Sifu.

Like all bosses, the Warrior has two phases. Before entering the battle with the Warrior in the Club, you’ll want to unlock some specific skills and get upgrades to make the fight might easier.

Before Entering The Boss Fight : Permanently unlock Strong Sweep Focus . Snap Kick is also very good. Use the Jade Statues to unlock the Focus Regain reward for more focus from dodging. If you can, unlock Focus Reserve to increase your max focus.

Phase 1:

In the first phase, the Warrior fights with a staff. The arena is filled with staffs on the left / right sides. Immediately grab a staff, then begin the fight.

The Warrior (Sean) only uses high attacks in this phase, so dodge with [ Hold L1+Down ]. Practice dodging to rapidly build your focus with the Focus Regain. It also restores your structure.

]. Practice dodging to rapidly build your focus with the Focus Regain. It also restores your structure. Using a weapon will make blocking easier. If you block, your structure takes less damage if you’re also using a staff.

To safely defeat this phase, use high dodges [L1+Down] to build your focus, then use Strong Sweep Focus to knock him down. Hold [Circle] to grab and attack him from the ground.

Doing the ground pound attack deals safe damage and builds his meter. When your focus isn’t full, just dodge / dash away from his combos and counter with your staff to deal extra damage. Follow this pattern, and you’ll take out Phase 1.

Phase 2:

For Phase 2, you’ll lose the weapons — Sean will have a burning staff, but you won’t have anything. This phase doesn’t change significantly. He gets more aggressive and deals more damage — and he gains a leg sweep, so you’ll have to dodge high [L1+Up] or backdash. The legsweep is the most annoying addition to this fight. If you can train yourself to avoid it, you’ll be able to win with a relatively low death count.

The same strategy applies as before. Dodge high attacks, build focus and use Strong Sweep Focus with a ground attack to deal damage. In this phase, Sean has a lot less health. This becomes even more effective.

with a ground attack to deal damage. In this phase, Sean has a lot less health. This becomes even more effective. Watch for Leg Sweep . He’ll use it more and more as the fight goes on. This is the main difficulty of this phase.

. He’ll use it more and more as the fight goes on. This is the main difficulty of this phase. After his attack combo, strike back to deal a little chip damage. He’ll block almost everything else.

With patience, you’ll finally be able to take out the Warrior. The real trick is beating him without dying too much. Goodluck with this.