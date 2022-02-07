Vampire Survivors: How To Unlock Every Character

Vampire Survivors features 11 different characters for the player to chose from, unfortunately, most are locked when starting the game for the first time.

Vampire Survivors features a large cast of vampire hunters unlockable by players who meet certain requirements and have their pockets full of enough coins to be able to afford them. Each character has their own advantages and disadvantages based on their starting weapons and passive abilities that can help the player create builds depending on their individual playstyle to annihilate the hordes of monsters that they’ll be combating in each run of the game.

When the player starts Vampire Survivors for the first time, they’re required to play as Antonio; however, they’ll quickly learn that new, better characters are unlockable between runs which open the doors for seemingly endless possible combat options. Here’s the catch: most characters have hidden requirements that the player needs to meet before they’re available for purchase with Vampire Survivors‘ in-game currency.

Most players will be able to unlock all of the characters just by playing the game for a few hours, but those looking to unlock them as soon as possible after starting for the first time should take a more calculated approach. Meet the requirements listed below to unlock every character in Vampire Survivors including the secret character Exdash.

Vampire Survivor Character Requirements

Antonio

– Starting Weapon: Whip

– Ability: Gains 10% more damage every 10 levels (max +50%)

– Unlock Requirements: N/A

– Coin Cost: 0

Imelda

– Starting Weapon: Magic Wand

– Ability: Gains 10% more experience every 5 levels (max +30%)

– Unlock Requirements: N/A

– Coin Cost: 10

Pasqualina

– Starting Weapon: Runetracer

– Ability: Projectiles get 10% faster every 5 levels (max +30%)

– Unlock Requirements: N/A

– Coin Cost: 100

Gennaro

– Starting Weapon: Knife

– Ability: Permanent +1 projectiles (all weapons)

– Unlock Requirements: N/A

– Coin Cost: 600

Arca

– Starting Weapon: Fire Wand

– Ability: Weapon cooldown is reduced by 5% every 10 levels (max -15%)

– Unlock Requirements: Get the Fire Wand to Level 4 (purchasable for 750 coins)

– Coin Cost: 650

Porta

– Starting Weapon: Lightning Ring

– Ability: Permanent +30% area, starts with temporary cooldown bonus.

– Unlock Requirements: Get the Lightning Ring to Level 4 (purchasable for 750 coins)

– Coin Cost: 750 coins

Mortaccio

– Starting Weapon: Bone

– Ability: Gets more projectiles every 20 levels (max +3)

– Unlock Requirements: Defeat 3,000 skeletons total

– Coin Cost: 750

Poe

– Starting Weapon: Garlic

– Ability: Permanent +25% pickup radius and -30 max health

– Unlock Requirements: Get the Garlic to Level 7 (purchasable for 750 coins)

– Coin Cost: 800

Dommario

– Starting Weapon: King Bible

– Ability: Permanent +40% duration and speed, -40% move speed

– Unlock Requirements: Collect 5,000 coins in a single run

– Coin Cost: 850

Clerici

– Starting Weapon: Santa Water

– Ability: Permanent +0.5 HP/s and +30 Max Health, starts with temporary area bonus

– Unlock Requirements: Recover 1,000 HP total

– Coin Cost: 900

Secret Character Exdash

– Starting Weapon: Ebony Wings

– Ability: “At least their lucky” (+100% luck)

– Unlock Requirements: Quickly type “x-x1viiq” while on the main menu/title screen

– Coin Cost: 0