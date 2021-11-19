Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl: How To Get Mew, Jirachi & Manaphy | Mythical Pokemon Guide

Mythical Pokemon are appearing in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, and you’ll need to talk to some very specific NPCs to earn them. Very early in the game, you can claim up to three Mythical Pokemon; Mew, Jirachi, and Manaphy. They’re all cute lil’ babies, and a pretty good way to start your adventures in the Sinnoh Region.

Mythical Pokemon are rare Pokemon that are even harder to find than Legendary Pokemon — and there’s a good reason for that. Legendary Pokemon can be found and captured in-game with Pokeballs. Mythical Pokemon can’t be found anywhere. They’re not available, unless you complete some very specific meta requirements, like having save files for previous Pokemon games on your Nintendo Switch console. Learn all about getting Mythical Pokemon and permanently unlocking the Mystery Gift feature in the full guide below.

How To Get Mew, Jirachi & Manaphy | Mythical Pokemon Guide

The Mythical Pokemon Mew, Jirachi, and Manaphy are available in BOTH VERSIONS — whether you own Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, you’ll be able to access all three of these Legendary Pokemon.

In this game, Mew and Jirachia are considered Mythical Pokemon — they can only be acquired by completing a special task related to other games in the franchise on Nintendo Switch, and can’t be actively captured in-game.

Mew : If you have a save file from Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Let’s Go, Eevee! on your current Nintendo Switch console, you can get a free Mew reward. To receive Mew, enter Floaroma Town and look for the old couple to the left. Talk to the old woman to get a free Mew if you have Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Let’s Go, Eevee! data.

Jirachi : If you have a save file from Pokemon Sword and Shield on your current Nintendo Switch console, you can get a free Jirachi reward. To receive Jirachi, enter Floaroma Town and look for the old couple to the left. Talk to the old man to get a free Jirachi if you have Pokemon Sword and Shield data.

Manaphy : If you pre-ordered either version of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you can receive a free Manaphy . Go to TV Station Tower in Jubilife City after defeating the Gym Leader and clearing story battle on Route 204. Go up to the 3rd Floor and talk to the brown-haired NPC at the bottom. Say “ Yes ” and select “ EVERYONE HAPPY WI-FI CONNECTION ” to access Mystery Gifts . This unlocks Mystery Gifts in your menu. Select Mystery Gifts -> Get Via Internet -> Manaphy Egg Gift

Keep the Mystery Gift option in mind for the future. Mythical Pokemon are commonly shared via Mystery Gift during special events, so check often and you might get something very special that’s otherwise impossible to catch in-game.