Skyrim: Anniversary Edition – How To Earn Infinite Gold Right At The Beginning | Mysterious Altar Guide

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition is here whether you want it or not, so why not take advantage of one of the new quests included in this re-release. The Anniversary Edition throws a bunch of mods into the mix, adding loads of quests, companions, armor sets, and more weird features you’ll just stumble into unwittingly. Some of this stuff is absolutely broken, like the quest we’ve found here, which gives you thousands of Septims for comparatively little work. The quest here also gives you access to an upgraded version of the Transmute spell that turns regular mineral ore into gold. With this enhanced spell, you’ll literally have infinite gold. Why cheat when there are spells so broken, they’re basically cheats?

The object of this quest, The Bitter Cup, actually has roots back in Morrowind. The valuable cup, an artifact owned by the Daedric Prince Clavicus Vile, has a ridiculous min-max effect that increases your best attribute by +20, and lowers your worst attribute by -20. The Bitter Cup can be used in the Skyrim Anniversary Edition, but that’s not what we’re after. This complex new quest actual has three branches that totally change what you’ll do, and you can only select one branch per playthrough. While the other branches have their benefits, its my personal opinion that the absurdly rewarding (and enriching) Path of Fortune is the one you’ll want to follow. Here’s how it works.

How To Get Infinite Gold Early | Bitter Cup Quest

To earn thousands of Septims, multiple Enchanted Weapons / Armor pieces, and an upgraded Transmutation Spell that turns any ore into gold ore, you’ll want to begin the Bitter Cup quest and follow the Path of Fortune.

To begin the Bitter Cup quest: Travel to Falkreath and enter the bedroom in Dead Man’s Drink. Read the “Mysterious Altar” journal by the bed to begin the quest.

Beginning this quest, you’ll hunt for the Bitter Cup — a magical artifact that increases your highest attribute by +20 and decreases your lowest attribute by -20. The Bitter Cup is a reward no matter which of the three branching paths you select, but you can only complete one branching path per playthrough.

Path of Fortune : Thousands of gold, enchanted gear early, transmute gold spell

Path of Nothing : Unique Nordic Dagger and new companion party member

Path of Power: Unique gladiator helmet and sword

For our purposes, you’ll want to follow the Path of Fortune. This quest can be started and completed very early in your adventure, and the Path of Fortune is the easiest to complete — no powerful enemies, and alternate methods to complete each step. To complete this quest fast, you’ll need high speech or lockpick, but there are other ways to progress.

To complete the Path of Fortune, follow these steps.

Step #1 : Stealing The Seal To access the vault, you need to steal a special seal from a rich High Elf in Markarth . You can sneak in, or follow an optional path. Optional Path : Travel to Solstheim and poison the Sujamma drink at the Silver-Blood Inn. You can get the High Elf target to drink the poison. Don’t try to fight them. Take the letter off the High Elf and continue. With the letter, you can now access the treasure vault.

Step #2 : Getting The Treasure Travel to the Markarth Warrens with the Courier’s Clothes equipped. Talk to the High Elf and select these specific options: “I’ve been looking for you.” and “Got something I’m supposed to deliver. Your hands only.” Deeper into the Warrens, your rogue companion will deal with the High Elf. Next, betray the rogue and kill them when you’re ready. They’ll become hostile if you take any of the treasure here.

Take everything inside the vault. Its packed with high value treasure chests, enchanted items, and that valuable transmutation spell that turns any mineral ore into gold. This is an incredibly lucrative way to begin your adventure in Skyrim, and you have to find an incredibly specific book to begin.