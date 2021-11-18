Skyrim: Anniversary Edition – How To Access Everything New | Locations Guide

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim just recently dropped, with a new 2021 repackaging. The Anniversary Edition adds tons of high-quality community-created content straight into the game — and because we’re hopelessly addicted to one of the best-selling RPGs ever made, we have to track down literally all the new stuff. There are dozens of little mods included here. There are large feature-rich mods that just add stuff for you to do (like fishing), there are epic quests, new armor sets, fresh weapons to test, and new crafting systems to play around with. There is so much stuff, there’s really no official documentation to help you find it all.

And we’re about to fix that. In as few words as possible, we’re going to break down where to find everything new in the Anniversary Edition. This is where to find everything new. Trying to find all this stuff yourself is a huge pain, so here’s a simple cheat sheet you can reference — and we have members of the community to thank for finding it all. Not even the fan wikis have locations for all the new Creation Club Content, so if you want to track it down fast without googling every single piece of random gear, here’s how to find it all.

Where To Find All New Creation Club Content | Quest Start Guide

As simply as possible, here’s where to find every new piece of content added to the Anniversary Edition in alphabetical order.

Adventurer’s Backpack : Sold by most general goods NPC vendors.

: Sold by most general goods NPC vendors. Arcane Accessories : Found in Winterhold, Hob’s Fall Cave

: Found in Winterhold, Hob’s Fall Cave Arcane Archer Arrows : Sold by most general goods NPC vendors.

: Sold by most general goods NPC vendors. Arcane Archer Soul Stealer Arrows : Schematics are located in Solstheim, Kagrumez.

: Schematics are located in Solstheim, Kagrumez. Arcane Archer Telekinesis Arrows: Found in Winterhold, Arcanaeum.

Arms of Chaos : Read “Hyenril’s Journal” in Winterhold, Skytemple Ruins.

: Read “Hyenril’s Journal” in Winterhold, Skytemple Ruins. Bittercup : Read “Mysterious Altar” note in Falkreath, Dead Man’s Drink.

: Read “Mysterious Altar” note in Falkreath, Dead Man’s Drink. Bloodchill Manor : Read Courier Letter delivered at Level 12.

: Read Courier Letter delivered at Level 12. Bone Wolf : Complete the quest “The Wolf Queen Awakened” and a Courier will eventually deliver a letter.

: Complete the quest “The Wolf Queen Awakened” and a Courier will eventually deliver a letter. Bow of Shadows: Speak with Proventus Avenicci in Whiterun. Read the note he gives you.

Camping : Camping Supplies can be crafted at any crafting station by default.

: Camping Supplies can be crafted at any crafting station by default. Chrysamere : Found in Riften, Forelhost.

: Found in Riften, Forelhost. Civil War Champions : Read “Battle of Champions” note in Whiterun, The Drunken Huntsman.

: Read “Battle of Champions” note in Whiterun, The Drunken Huntsman. Daedric Mail Armor : Speak with the Candlehearth Hall Innkeeper in Windhelm.

: Speak with the Candlehearth Hall Innkeeper in Windhelm. Daedric Plate Armor: Read “Death of a Crimson Dirk” in Whiterun, Dragonsreach Dungeon.

Dawnfang & Duskfang : Found in the Riften Ratways. Follow the mysterious ghost that appears.

: Found in the Riften Ratways. Follow the mysterious ghost that appears. Dead Man’s Dread : Read “The Restless” book in Solitude, The Winking Skeever.

: Read “The Restless” book in Solitude, The Winking Skeever. Divine Crusader Armor : Located in Markarth, Four Skull Hideout. Comes in Light and Heavy variants.

: Located in Markarth, Four Skull Hideout. Comes in Light and Heavy variants. Dragon Plate Armor : Talk to any Innkeeper and discuss rumors.

: Talk to any Innkeeper and discuss rumors. Dragonscale Armor: Read “The Crimson Dirks, V4” in Windhelm, Candlehearth Hall.

Dwarven Armored Mudcrap : Speak with Calcelmo to purchase companion.

: Speak with Calcelmo to purchase companion. Dwarven Mail Armor : Read “Arena Fan’s Note” at the campsite southeast of Ivarstead.

: Read “Arena Fan’s Note” at the campsite southeast of Ivarstead. Dwarven Plate Armor : Read “Looter’s Note” in Markarth, Silver-Blood Inn.

: Read “Looter’s Note” in Markarth, Silver-Blood Inn. Enchanted Ebony Plate Armor : Read Courier Letter delivered at Level 32.

: Read Courier Letter delivered at Level 32. Elite Crossbows: Read “Kragrash’s Letter” note in Solitude, Ironback Hideout.

Elven Hunter Armor : Read “Guard Dossier: Aesrael” note in the Falkreath Guard Barracks.

: Read “Guard Dossier: Aesrael” note in the Falkreath Guard Barracks. Elven Horse Armor : Sold by any Stable / Blacksmith.

: Sold by any Stable / Blacksmith. Expanded Crossbow Pack : Sold by Fihada the Fletcher in Solitude. Wares change depending on your level.

: Sold by Fihada the Fletcher in Solitude. Wares change depending on your level. Farming : Travel to Whiterun, Goldenhills Plantation east of Rorikstead.

: Travel to Whiterun, Goldenhills Plantation east of Rorikstead. Fearsome Fists Armor: Special fist-related armor designed to aid unarmed combat. Can be crafted or purchased from blacksmiths, or found randomly.

Fishing : Find Fishing Supplies near the Guardian Stone tutorial, or by the bridge to Riverwood.

: Find Fishing Supplies near the Guardian Stone tutorial, or by the bridge to Riverwood. Forgotten Seasons : Travel to the Runoff Caverns, west of Markarth, Lost Valley Redoubt.

: Travel to the Runoff Caverns, west of Markarth, Lost Valley Redoubt. Gallows Hall : Read “Naara’s Journal”, found in the Abandoned Fort north of Windhelm, Mara’s Eye Pond.

: Read “Naara’s Journal”, found in the Abandoned Fort north of Windhelm, Mara’s Eye Pond. Ghosts of the Tribunal : Read “Heretic Dossier: Blacksmith’s Confessional” at Solstheim, Raven Rock Temple.

: Read “Heretic Dossier: Blacksmith’s Confessional” at Solstheim, Raven Rock Temple. Goblins: Read “Letter to Clexius” note in Riften, The Bee and Barb.

Goldbrand : Explore the Sacellum of Boethia location, east of Windhelm.

: Explore the Sacellum of Boethia location, east of Windhelm. Headsman’s Cleaver : Talk to any Innkeeper and discuss rumors.

: Talk to any Innkeeper and discuss rumors. Hendraheim : Read a Courier Letter delivered at Level 10.

: Read a Courier Letter delivered at Level 10. Iron Plate Armor : Read “Nightgate Inn Patron’s Note” in Dawnstar, Nightgate Inn.

: Read “Nightgate Inn Patron’s Note” in Dawnstar, Nightgate Inn. Leather Scout Armor: Read “Guard Dossier: Ehlhiel” note in Markarth, Cliffside Retreat.

Lord’s Mail : Read “Letter to General Tullius” in Solitude, Castle Dour.

: Read “Letter to General Tullius” in Solitude, Castle Dour. Myrwatch : Read “Han’s Journal” note at the tower east of Morthal.

: Read “Han’s Journal” note at the tower east of Morthal. Nchuanthumz : Read “Seeks-Ancient-Artifacts’ Journal, v1” in Winterhold, Frozen Hearth.

: Read “Seeks-Ancient-Artifacts’ Journal, v1” in Winterhold, Frozen Hearth. Necromantic Grimoire : Spells can be purchased from Phinis Gestor in Winterhold if your Conjuration is 65+. Additional pieces are found randomly on boss Necromancers.

: Spells can be purchased from Phinis Gestor in Winterhold if your Conjuration is 65+. Additional pieces are found randomly on boss Necromancers. Netch Leather Armor: Read “Peddler’s Journal” in Solstheim, on a Dunmer body northeast of Skaal Village.

Nix-Hound : Can be purchased in Solstheim. Visit the Retching Netch or speak with Revus Sarvani.

: Can be purchased in Solstheim. Visit the Retching Netch or speak with Revus Sarvani. Nordic Jewelry : Purchase Nordic Jewelry from any Jeweler NPC vendor and check your inventory. Read the “Certificate of Authenticity”.

: Purchase Nordic Jewelry from any Jeweler NPC vendor and check your inventory. Read the “Certificate of Authenticity”. Orcish Plate Armor : Read “Guard Dossier: Yakhtu gra-Orkulg” note in the Whiterun Guard Barracks.

: Read “Guard Dossier: Yakhtu gra-Orkulg” note in the Whiterun Guard Barracks. Orcish Scaled Armor : Read “Guard Dossier: Antonius” note in the Riften, Mistveil Keep Guard Barracks.

: Read “Guard Dossier: Antonius” note in the Riften, Mistveil Keep Guard Barracks. Pets of Skyrim: Read “For Sale” note in Whiterun, The Bannered Mare.

Plague of the Dead : Read a Courier Letter delivered at Level 5 that begins the quest.

: Read a Courier Letter delivered at Level 5 that begins the quest. Rare Curios : Unique jewelry sold only by Khajiit vendors.

: Unique jewelry sold only by Khajiit vendors. Redguard Elite Armaments : Travel to Riften, Shor’s Stone and meet Azadi. Defeat him in a fist fight and read the note.

: Travel to Riften, Shor’s Stone and meet Azadi. Defeat him in a fist fight and read the note. Ruin’s Edge : Explore Windhelm, Stoney Creek Cave.

: Explore Windhelm, Stoney Creek Cave. Saints & Seducers: Speak to the travelling merchant Ri’Saad to begin this quest.

Saturalia Holiday Pack : Speak to Agrane Peryval, located west of Dawnstar.

: Speak to Agrane Peryval, located west of Dawnstar. Shadowfoot Sanctum : Speak to Vekel the Man in Riften to purchase.

: Speak to Vekel the Man in Riften to purchase. Shadowrend : Go to the Atronach Stone in Windhelm and explore the nearby Hotsprings.

: Go to the Atronach Stone in Windhelm and explore the nearby Hotsprings. Silver Armor : Read “M’Sharra’s Diary” note in Whiterun, The Bannered Mare.

: Read “M’Sharra’s Diary” note in Whiterun, The Bannered Mare. Spell Knight Armor: Read “Crypt of the Heart – Draft” note in Markarth, Silver-Blood Inn.

Staff of Hasedoki : Read “Smuggler’s Trade Notes” at the camp west of Whiterun.

: Read “Smuggler’s Trade Notes” at the camp west of Whiterun. Staff of Sheogorath : Read “Mysterious Note” in Solstheim, The Retching Netch.

: Read “Mysterious Note” in Solstheim, The Retching Netch. Stahlrim Fur Armor : Read “Skjol’s Journal” in Solstheim, in a camp southwest of Skaal.

: Read “Skjol’s Journal” in Solstheim, in a camp southwest of Skaal. Staves : Can be crafted with new Staff Enchanter stations. Can be purchased from NPC vendors or found randomly.

: Can be crafted with new Staff Enchanter stations. Can be purchased from NPC vendors or found randomly. Steel Horse Armor: Sold by any Stable / Blacksmith.

Steel Soldier Armor : Read “Suicide at Dragon Bridge” note in Solitude, Four Shields Tavern.

: Read “Suicide at Dragon Bridge” note in Solitude, Four Shields Tavern. Stendarr’s Hammer : Found in the Markarth Dwemer Museum. Can be stolen.

: Found in the Markarth Dwemer Museum. Can be stolen. Sunder & Wraithguard : Read “Lost Caravan Guard’s Note” in Windhelm, New Gnisis Club.

: Read “Lost Caravan Guard’s Note” in Windhelm, New Gnisis Club. Survival Mode : Special difficulty mode. Access in the Settings after leaving Helgen.

: Special difficulty mode. Access in the Settings after leaving Helgen. The Cause: Read a Courier Letter delivered at Level 46.

The Contest : Read “Adonato Leotelli’s Journal” in Windhelm, Candlehearth Hall.

: Read “Adonato Leotelli’s Journal” in Windhelm, Candlehearth Hall. The Gray Cowl Returns! : Explore the Riften Graveyard at night.

: Explore the Riften Graveyard at night. Tundra Homestead : Sold by Proventus Avenicci in Whiterun.

: Sold by Proventus Avenicci in Whiterun. Umbra : Read “Vigilant’s Report” in Riften, Champion’s Rest.

: Read “Vigilant’s Report” in Riften, Champion’s Rest. Vigil Enforcer Armor: Read “Letter to Keeper Carcette” in Dawnstar, Hall of the Vigilant. Must be Level 10+.