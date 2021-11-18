Halo Infinite: How To Get ALL Multiplayer Achievements EASILY

Currently, there are 50 multiplayer achievements for Halo Infinite, and we all know how much cheevo hunters despise multiplayer achievements. About 30 of those achievements are related to challenges you must accomplish while in an online game — ranging from capturing flags, using melee weapons for kills, marking targets and so on. These can be some of the most absolutely annoying to complete, because multiplayer is inherently chaotic. You already know why multiplayer achievements are annoying! You have to change your playstyle in a desperate attempt to do something you really have no business doing in the first place. It doesn’t help your game win. It just gets in the way, and if you’re looking for a better way of unlocking these frustrating achievements, you’re in luck.

Unlike basically every other game I’ve ever played, multiplayer-only achievements can actually be unlocked solo. You don’t need to be playing with other players. You can just fight against bots. Knowing this trick makes literally any of these multiplayer achievements so, so much easier to unlock. Like, if you’re going to be online playing a lot, there’s no reason NOT to attempt earning them legitimately for awhile. But, once you hit a dead end and you’re sick of struggling to hold all five zones at the same time, you can revert to bot match to clear every other challenge up. It’s easy, fun, and you can play cooperatively with a friend to make completing challenges even easier. We’ll explain a little more below.

How To Make Unlocking Multiplayer Achievements Easier

Here’s something I’ve only ever seen in Halo Infinite — you can unlock multiplayer achievements by fighting bots. No human contact required at all. To get started, jump into Multiplayer and follow these steps.

Open Multiplayer from the Main Menu and select Bot Bootcamp .

from the Main Menu and select . From Bot Bootcamp, you can select different maps and game modes. Game modes is most important here, as certain game modes are required to unlock achievements.

For the purposes of unlocking achievements, Bot Bootcamp is counted just like any other matchmaker game — with one crucial difference. There aren’t any human players, and bots are much, much easier to handle. Your team will be made of real players, its only the enemies that are bots. You can get around this by creating a party and playing with friends when jumping into a game.

There is a limit to this trick — you won’t be able to complete any multiplayer achievements related to vehicles. The Bot Bootcamp game list doesn’t have any vehicle maps, but vehicles tend to be much easier to earn achievements with. Its the weapons that are the real pain.

Here are all the difficult achievements you can very easily earn by playing Bot Bootcamp instead of against real players.

Watt You Say? (10 GS): Earn “Chain Reaction” with a Shock Rifle in a matchmade game.

New Kid on the Block (10 GS): Earn "Perfect" with a VK78 Commando in a matchmade game.

Peeker's Disadvantage (10 GS): "Back Smack" an enemy who is zoomed in with a scoped weapon in a matchmade game.

Brutality (10 GS): Kill an enemy with melee using a bladed weapon in a matchmade game.

Sick Burn (10 GS): Kill an enemy with the Ravager’s charged shot in a matchmade game.

Working Remote (5 GS): Pick up a weapon using the Grappleshot in a matchmade game.

Bomb Returned (10 GS): Repel an enemy grenade with the Repulsor in a matchmade game.

Do You Even Gift? (10 GS): Drop a Power Weapon for an ally in a matchmade game.

One Shot, Top Mid (10 GS): Mark an enemy located at “Top Mid” in a matchmade game.

Enemies Everywhere! (10 GS): Mark 3+ enemies at once in a matchmade game.

Running Laps (25 GS): Capture the flag twice in a Capture The Flag game in a matchmade game.

Zone Ranger (25 GS): Secure 5 zones in a Stronghold game in a matchmade game.

And others!

This seriously is a godsend for unlocking. Some of the achievements, like Watt You Say? are insanely difficult to unlock against other players, but with bots, they’re a cinch. Bots in this game are pathetically easy by default. Enjoy this trick while you can.