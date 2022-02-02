Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How To Catch Tornadus, Thundurus, Landorus & Enamorus | Legendary Pokemon Guide

Image Source: [1]

The Forces of Nature are back in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This quartet of Legendary Pokemon literally embody the forces of nature on their little clouds — and they can transform between two forms. After completing the main story, you’ll be able to track these floating titans to hidden locations and catch them. Like all the legendary hunts, there’s a twist. Below, we’ll explain exactly what it takes to earn these god-like Pokemon with the powers of Thunder, Fire, Wind, and Rock.

How To Catch Tornadus, Thundurus, Landorus & Enamorus

The Incarnate Pokemon are part of the post-game quest chain. After defeating Volo in the Temple of SInnoh, return to Galaxy HQ and talk to Cogita to accept the “Incarnate Forces of Hisui” quest. For this quest, you’ll get four clues pointing you to four different locations where Incarnate Legendary Pokemon are located.

Landorus : Obsidian Fieldlands, Ramanas Island – No special weather requirement.

: Obsidian Fieldlands, Ramanas Island – No special weather requirement. Tornadus : Alabaster Icelands, Bonechill Wastelands – Only appears during snowstorms.

: Alabaster Icelands, Bonechill Wastelands – Only appears during snowstorms. Thundurus: Cobalt Coastlands, Sand’s Reach / Lunker’s Lair – Only appears during thunderstorms.

Once you capture the first three incarnates, return to Cogita in Galaxy HQ to get the final clue.

Enamorus: Crimson Mirelands, Scarlet Bog – No special weather requirement.

After catching all four Incarnate Pokemon, return to Cogita to acquire the Reveal Glass, which allows you to swap forms for all four Incarnate Pokemon. Just use the item on them to swap between the two forms.

