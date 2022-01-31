Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How To Level Up Fast | Easy XP Candy Guide

Getting high level Pokemon isn’t too hard for most of your journey through Pokemon Legends: Arceus — you can just catch Alpha Pokemon that are much higher than regular Pokemon, and use them to conquer tough challenges in the story. But, if you want to level up your starter Pokemon or get stronger in the late-game, you’ll need to do some serious grinding.

Fighting Alpha Pokemon is a good way to get lots of XP, but there are certain Alpha Pokemon that are better to grind — they’ll drop XP Candy. These rare items give you an instant infusion of XP, and they’ll drop them for free. Grinding these Alpha Pokemon will net you guaranteed XP Candies, which you can use to rapidly level up Pokemon. If you have low levels, a few XP Candy can gain multiple levels in a single go. Collecting XP Candy M, L or XL makes leveling up incredibly easy.

How To Grind XP Easily | XP Candy & Alpha Battles

At the end of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, catching your Pokemon up to the high-level Legendary Pokemon can be tricky. Fighting enemies takes too much time. It’s much faster to grind Alpha Pokemon — they’ll give your Pokemon lots of XP, and you’ll get XP Candy drops. You can use XP Candy on any Pokemon in your team, so they can gain XP even faster while using XP Share. Make sure to put the low-level Pokemon on the team so they can earn alongside your high level Pokemon with XP Share.

Farming Method #1: Late-Game – Travel to the Obsidian Fieldlands and reach the Obsidian Falls area. There’s an Alpha Blissey (Level 62) in this area. Defeating it will earn you 10,000~ XP and will drop either XP Candy L or XP Candy XL.

The Alpha Pokemon will respawn every time you enter the Obsidian Fieldlands. Return to Jubilife Village, then go back to the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Farming Method #2: Mid-Game – Found in the Cobalt Coastlands, go to Coastlands Camp and travel to the Tombolo Walk island. This is where an Alpha Chansey (Level 45) spawns. This drops an XP Candy M.

That covers two simple farming methods anyone can use, at two different points in the game. There’s really no need to farm for XP at most points in the story — you can catch high-level Pokemon in each region to clear the Noble Pokemon boss fights. XP farming is just something you can do for fun if you want to get your low-level Pokemon in fighting shape.

