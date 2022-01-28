10 NEW History Games of 2022

After a game that focuses on a historical period? There are a few games that offer just that, and in this list, we’re highlighting them. In 2022, players can go through some of these period piece games, whether it’s military focus or building up ancient Egyptian civilizations. With that said, don’t consider these games ranked just yet. There are quite a few games yet to be released, so the games could easily change around by the time 2022 officially wraps.

#10 Builders of Egypt

Developer: Strategy Labs

Publisher: CreativeForge Games, PlayWay, Strategy Labs

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Builders of Egypt might be a city-building game to keep tabs on. This year, this is not the only city-building and management game set within Ancient Egypt. We also have Pharaoh: A New Era on our list, which you can read more about below. With that said, this game will have players taking control of Egypt and building up its civilization. You’ll need to make the city work efficiently with the ever-changing political struggles and military powers that march into your territory.

So far, the title is slated to launch sometime this year, but you can get a bit of an early look into the experience. Builders of Egypt: Prologue is available as a free-to-play early access game. This prologue actually launched back in 2020, but it gave fans a look at what the developers, Strategy Labs, were creating. Meanwhile, the full game release doesn’t have a specific release date attached yet. But, there is another prologue demo coming out this year, so we should be able to get another look into how the game has shaped since the first prologue came out back in 2020.

#9 Trek to Yomi

Developer: Leonard Menchiari, Flying Wild Hog

Publisher: Devovler Digital

Platform: PS4, X/S, PC, XBO, PS5

Release: 2022

Trek To Yomi is an upcoming samurai game, and it’s looking to be quite the cinematic experience. Players here are taking the role of a young swordsman named Hiroki, who has taken a vow. With his master dead, Hiroki has devoted his life to protecting his village and those he loves. Meanwhile, developers have crafted this game to be a black and white cinematic-style experience. Visually, Trek To Yomi should look like an old-school samurai movie.

You’ll explore the different towns and environments while slicing your way against enemies that pop up. You’ll find that the game is more of a 2.5D setup, so don’t go into it thinking it’ll be another Ghost of Tsushima game. However, we’re left waiting for more footage to come out showcasing the title and its release date. At the moment, we don’t have a specific date attached to the game yet besides the 2022 launch window.

#8 Six Days in Fallujah

Developer: Highwire Games, Atomic Games

Publisher: Victura

Platform: PS4, X/S, XBO, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Six Days in Fallujah had a bit of an interesting development process. This game was first brought up to public attention in 2009, where it was surrounded by controversy. Since the game was depicting an actual battle that just took place a few years prior, the title was a bit too soon for most people’s taste. The amount of attention and controversy this game received ultimately caused the publisher, Konami, to drop the game entirely. Eventually, Six Days in Fallujah was scrapped until recently, when it was unveiled that the game was back in development.

There doesn’t seem to be as much controversy this time around which may help the developers get this title out into the marketplace. With that said, players can expect a more realistic tactical shooter with gameplay looking a bit like Socom in the sense that you’re setting up an attack while commanding your squad. Of course, with that said, it does look like there will be multiplayer support. This means you could potentially drop the AI companions for some friends as you attempt to relive the Second Battle of Fallujah, one of the bloodiest battles to involve American troops since the Vietnam War.

#7 Company of Heroes 3

Developer: Relic Entertainment

Publisher: Sega

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Fans of the Company of Heroes franchise will have a third installment hopefully within the year. This is an RTS title set during World War II. To be more exact, this third installment will be set within the Italian and North African theaters. You’ll lead the Allied Forces into battle as you fight off the enemy, but there are plenty of choices to be made in this game that can alter your campaign ending. Meanwhile, the developers put a bit more focus on the actual destruction physics for this new release. You’ll find the system has improved to where you can watch even small little details of a building getting hit by artillery like individual bricks burst into bits. Even a new mechanic will allow players to pause the battle and string together a series of commands to execute when you resume.

#6 Knights of Honor II: Sovereign

Developer: Black Sea Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: PC

Release: NA

If you were ever interested in grand RTS games in the past but were turned off by the complexities they tend to come with, give Knights of Honor II: Sovereign a chance. This is an upcoming title that puts players into the shoes of a king. You’ll have to attempt to take control of Europe during medieval times. Like with other thrilling grand RTS games, you’ll have the ability to tweak religious outlooks, diplomacy, manage your city developments, appoint officials, and weed out spies, among other aspects.

However, the big selling point here is that the developers are making it easier to manage. This is potentially a gateway game to the entire genre, so there shouldn’t be a moment where players are feeling overwhelmed. Of course, we won’t know just how well the game ends up being until it releases. Unfortunately, Knights of Honor II: Sovereign doesn’t have a release date attached to the game quite yet.

#5 Men of War II

Developer: Best Way

Publisher: 1C Entertainment

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Men of War II is an RTS centered around the Eastern and Western fronts of WWII. The game will have a story campaign to drive people through the war, which you can experience with the Allies and Soviets. Meanwhile, the battle is mainly up to players. They can attempt to go through different ambushes, take cover in the ever-changing terrain, or even go headfirst into the action. Gameplay should feel lively and fresh throughout the campaign as not only are you given different environments to battle within, but you’ll also find 45 battalions and several hundred different vehicles within the roster. With that said, if you’re after a bit more competitive gameplay, you can always head into online PvP matches or join a friend in a cooperative mode.

#4 Expeditions: Rome

Developer: Logic Artists

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: PC

Release: January 20, 2022

A third Expeditions installment is out. If you don’t recall, there were Expeditions: Viking and Expeditions: Conquistador released into the marketplace previously. Meanwhile, this new installment is Expeditions: Rome, where players are taking the role of Legatus. When an unknown political enemy murdered your father, you’re forced into leaving Rome, only to return after working your way up the ranks through a decorative military career. Players are getting a turn-based strategy game where you’ll have to win battles, gain close companions, and attempt to reclaim the command of Rome. Although, each choice presented throughout the campaign will play a role in the fate of your campaign. It could mean losing companions, your legion, and even the downfall of Rome.

#3 Steelrising

Developer: Spiders

Publisher: Nacon

Platform: X/S, PC, PS5

Release: June 2022

Steelrising is an upcoming game from Spiders. These are the folks that recently brought out GreedFall. We’re getting a fictional period story set during the 1700s French Revolution in this game. Here the tyrant King Louis XVI has sent out a mechanical army to suppress the Revolution through merciless bloodshed. Players will be taking the role of Aegis, a mechanical wonder that a skilled engineer crafted up. Aegis will have to take on the king’s forces to end the mindless battles. Players can use the city of Paris to their advantage as they wander the streets, vault on the rooftops, and fight off the relentless flood of enemies as you ensure the Revolution succeeds. It’s an interesting concept, and we’re eager to hear more about the game. So far, the game is slated to release sometime this June.

#2 Isonzo

Developer: M2H, BlackMill Games

Publisher: MH2

Platform: PS4, X/S, XBO, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

An FPS game worth keeping tabs on this year is Isonzo. This is from developers who also brought out well-received military FPS games, including Verdun and Tannenberg. Both games were based within the First World War, and now we can add Isonzo to that collection. This particular installment is based on players using their tactical skills within the Alpine. Here you’ll go through the Italian Front as you struggle in taking the Isonzo river valley and Alps territory.

The development team has strived to deliver an authentic period FPS experience in their past games, and we’re expecting the same for this upcoming release. You’ll have war-torn towns to battle within, along with authentic weaponry and uniforms. Again, their past releases have been well received, and we’re expecting the same for this upcoming release, although we don’t have a release date yet attached. Instead, it looks like we’ll be getting Isonzo sometime within this year.

#1 Pharaoh: A New Era

Developer: Triskell Interactive

Publisher: DotEmu

Platform: PC

Release: NA

You might not recall, but in 1999, development studio Impressions Games with publishers Sierra Studios put out Pharaoh. This is an isometric city-building game where players attempted to build an Ancient Egyptian civilization. Now years later, we’re getting a remake of that game called Pharaoh: A New Era. The game was built from the ground up with new code, but the overall gameplay is still the same. Players still have to work with scarce resources at the start as they try to build up their administration and empire. This means ensuring your people are well fed and protected throughout the different obstacles that might pop up. Meanwhile, you’ll construct how your city is shaped, from the various shelters to giant monuments over towering the land.