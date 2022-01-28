Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How To Catch Pichu, Pikachu & Raichu

The electric mouse Pikachu is the standardbearer for the entire Pokemon franchise — a perfect icon that gets across the cuddly appeal of Pokemon. You won’t get Pikachu as your starter in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but you can find one fast if you know where to look. Pikachu can be a pretty rare find. The baby version, Pichu, is a lot easier to catch… but evolving Pichu into Pikachu is a huge pain in the butt. Let’s avoid having to do that and fill out the Hisui Pokedex the easy way. Here’s how to find Pichu and Pikachu in the Obsidian Fieldlands. By the end of the tutorial area, you’ll have yourself an unmissable Pokemon.

How To Catch The Electric Rats | Pichu, Pikachu & Raichu

Both Pichu and Pikachu can be captured very early in the game — in the first region, the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Pichu Location: Obsidian Fieldlands, Nature’s Pantry – Found in the general Nature’s Pantry area south of Deertrack Heights. Pichu spawns during the day.

Go to the red marker to find Pikachu.

Pikachu Location : Obsidian Fieldlands, Nature’s Pantry – Travel directly east from Nature’s Pantry until you reach a cliff overlooking the nearby river. On the ledges of the mountain (Deertrack Heights) you’ll find rarely spawning Pikachu during the midday . Pikachu also spawns during Space-Time Distortion events, or commonly in the second region.

To evolve Pichu or Pikachu and get the final form, Raichu, you’ll just need increase friendship or find a rare evolution stone.

Pichu

Evolves into Pikachu : Level up or complete a study with Friendship 260.

: Level up or complete a study with Friendship 260. Evolves into Raichu: Use a Thunder Stone.

To increase Friendship in your Pokemon, you’ll have to do a lot of battles. This can take a surprisingly long time. You can also increase Friendship by releasing Pichu into the wild to explore or using Pichu to collect material nodes. The Thunder Stone is a rare random drop from Space-Time Distortions.

Evolving Pichu into Pikachu is a huge pain this early in the game. It’s much, much easier to just catch a Pikachu. And you can do it if you find the hidden Pikachu grove in the first region.

