Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How To Hunt Shiny Pokemon

Shiny Pokemon are rarest of the rare treasures that some fans will spend hundreds of hours hunting down. Getting a Shiny Pokemon is a status symbol. It is the ultimate showcase of a fan’s dedication to their favorite Pokemon. Your chances of actually getting a Shiny Pokemon are astronomically slim, and a regular player can go through an entire Pokemon game without even realized there are special slightly-altered Pokemon with unique color palates. Shiny Pokemon are so rare, you might never see one in your entire playthrough.

And Shiny Pokemon return in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Instead of spawning in fights, these Shiny Pokemon appear in the wild, wandering around like every other critter — that both makes them easier and harder to find. Thankfully, there’s a new mechanic that exponentially increases your odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon. It might not be the Shiny Pokemon you want, but if you’re happy to get any Shiny at all, this is how to do it.

Shiny Pokemon are special recolored versions of Pokemon. Some are only slightly different, while others are much more vibrant. The odds of encountering a Shiny Pokemon are about 1/4096. That means, on average, you’d have to encounter 4096 of a Pokemon species before encountering a single shiny. It can takes days, weeks, or months of grinding to encounter one.

After playing through the story of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, there are two ways to find Shiny Pokemon we’ve found so far. One greatly increases your chances by a huge margin, and the one guarantees a Shiny Pokemon reward.

How To Increase Your Chances Of Finding Shiny Pokemon: As you progress through the game, you’ll notice a special marker on your world map that shows a Mass Outbreak location. A Pokemon Mass Outbreak is a special event where many, many more Pokemon than usual populate a region. Travel there to find tons of Pokemon — and the Pokemon in these Mass Outbreak events are much, much more likely to be shiny.

If you just want a Shiny Pokemon by any means necessary, there is a special request that will always give one as a reward.

How To Get A Guaranteed Shiny Ponyta: After completing the “Frenzy of the Lord of the Woods” main quest, you’ll unlock the “A Peculiar Ponyta” request from the HQ. Begin the request and catch the marked Pokemon to get your Shiny Ponyta.

That’s the best advice I can give for finding Shiny Pokemon — until the fan community finds an even better method. Until then, hit up the Mass Outbreaks and grab your Shiny Ponyta to begin your rare collection.

