Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How To Get Arceus | Post-Game Legendary Pokemon

The title Pokemon of Pokemon Legends: Arceus — Arceus itself — doesn’t actually appear in the story for a suspiciously long time. Even if you finish the story, you’ll still have no idea where Arceus is. Getting this Legendary is a little trickier than simply following the story. You’ll have to go above and beyond.

One of the original Pokemon that existed before creation, Arceus is a pretty important piece of the Hisui Region. If Arceus (and lots of other Legendary Pokemon) are familiar to you already, it’s because they all appeared in the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl remake released on Nintendo Switch.

How To Get Arceus | Post-Game Legendary Pokemon

After defeating the final Royal Pokemon of the story, you’ll reach the ending credits and begin the post-game scenario. At this point, travel to the Survey Office to begin. You’ll finally start learning about the title Pokemon of the game — Arceus.

Arceus is a special Pokemon that will change type when holding a specific plate. As you progress through Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you’ll collect plates. In the post-game story, you’ll be tasked with finding the last remaining type plates.

Arceus is an ancient Pokemon said to have been born before the universe existed. That’s a lot of hype to plant on one Legendary Pokemon. As one of the Creation Trio, and a major figure in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. If you played the remake, you’ll be very familiar with this particular Pokemon. And now you can run around with it in a truly free open-world adventure.

