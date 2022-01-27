Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How To Get Darkrai | Exclusive Mythic Pokemon

The pitch-black Pokemon Darkrai is a favorite for good reason — he looks awesome. And any trainer can obtain him in Pokemon Legends: Arceus if you have a save file on the Nintendo Switch. Darkrai is an impressively spooky beast that you can frolic the fields of Hisui Region — the region that later becomes Sinnoh. First appearing in Diamond & Pearl, Darkrai is a spooky Pokemon that inflicts anyone that enters its territory with vivid nightmares.

And you can get him in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. To unlock Darkrai, you’ll have to get very far in your adventure and have a specific pre-requisite complete. Find the full explanation below for unlocking Darkrai, and wield the power of Sp. Atk. Darkrai is just one of the bonus unlockable Pokemon you’ll earn for playing other games in the series on Switch. If you have save files, try checking that same Survey Office Request Board for more rewards!

How To Get Darkrai | Exclusive Mythic Pokemon

Darkrai is a rare Mythic Pokemon — that means they’re only distributed through special means. You can’t catch a Darkrai in-game, and you can’t find one either on a standard Switch. To make Darkrai appear, you’ll have to complete a specific pre-requisite.

You need a Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl save file.

A complete save file is not required — any save file on the same Switch you’re using to play Pokemon Legends: Arceus will work.

In the post-game (after the credits) return to Galaxy Headquarters and go to the lab. There’s a Request Board with a Darkrai request. Complete it to earn your bonus Darkrai.

Darkrai is a powerful mythic Pokemon that can only be obtained through this method — for now. Many mythic Pokemon were distributed through the Mystery Gift system, which you’ll still find in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. To access Mystery Gifts, just open your character menu and tab right. You’ll find the Mystery Gift option and tutorials.

