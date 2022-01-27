Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How Long Does It Take To Beat?

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a very different game from the main series. No longer a strict JRPG structure, you’ll be free to explore vast wilderness areas, interacting with Pokemon directly as you sneak up on them, throw balls, and capture them — this is a game designed to make you feel like a real Pokemon Trainer. We had some big questions; how does the game play, how do you catch Pokemon, and what’s the deal with the big multi-stage Royal Pokemon boss battles? Biggest of all was just how much content this new iteration of Pokemon has in store for players.

The good news is that Pokemon Legends: Arceus is actually pretty comparable to other games in the series. While this technically can be a much quicker adventure, requiring less grinding to complete the main story, there’s a lot of reasons to stick around and level up your Pokemon. If you want to experience everything, you could be playing this game for 50+ hours or even 100+.

And we're going to break down all the details. We've finished the story, so be prepared for MAJOR SPOILERS.

How Long Is Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

The final boss is Level 65. The post-game rank you can unlock pushes your Pokemon up to Level 85~. The main story takes about 20~ hours to complete.

There are 5 regions with 1 Royal Pokemon boss at the end of each.

with boss at the end of each. After you defeat 5 Royal Pokemon, you’ll lose access to the main village. You won’t be able to buy new moves for Pokemon, or use the Rare Candy Store. You’ll be stuck with your camp functions.

Once you complete the 5 Royal Pokemon, the game instantly jumps about 10~ levels. You might want to be over leveled for the fifth Royal Pokemon battle.

At the end of the game, you capture the legendary Pokemon Palkia. Once it is captured, you’ll finally tame the last Royal Pokemon and complete the story.

To capture it, you’ll use Ultra Balls. (Not Master Balls!)

After completing the story, you’ll unlock a new Survey Office questline and get the mission you’ll always have in every Pokemon game — gotta catch ’em all!

In the end-game, you’ll also get a quest to capture more Legendary Pokemon. You’ll get the “Researcher Of Myths” quest to find Arceus. As you progress through the game, you’ll earn plates by taming Pokemon.

