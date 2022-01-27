Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How To Earn Lots of Cash With Star Piece Crafting | Fast Money Guide

Cash isn’t so easy to earn in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. After being dumped into the ancient past of the Sinnoh Region, your trainer won’t have the same resources available. No more PokeCenters and no more trainer battles where you’ll always earn big cash rewards. Even the Survey Studies you’re sent on only provide small cash sums for your hard work in the field. There’s only one way we’ve found for ensuring big cash earnings — and that’s through crafting Star Pieces.

Star Pieces are extremely rare items that you can sell for lots of cash. Like gold nuggets, Star Pieces only exist to sell at an NPC vendor. They don’t have any other properties — they’re valuable junk. Star Dust, one of the base materials for Star Pieces, is even worthwhile and can sell for 1,000. If you really want to make big money, you’ll want to farm Space-Time Distortions. Look for small star-shaped discs on the ground. Those are the random materials you’ll really want to collect from the start.

How To Earn Lots of Cash With Star Piece Crafting | Fast Money Guide

Buy the crafting recipe for 10,000 cash at the Recipe Vendor. It costs a lot, but you’ll earn even more by crafting the Star Pieces yourself. To craft a Star Piece, you’ll need these materials.

Star Piece Crafting Materials: 3 Red Shards 3 Blue Shards 3 Green Shards 1 Bag of Stardust



Stardust and Shards look like these flat pieces on the ground. Sprint around and grab as many as you can!

How To Get Bags of Stardust: Whenever you see a sparkling collection point, throw a Pokemon at it to get materials + Stardust. Stardust alone is worth 1,000. Stardust can also be rewarded for completing sidequests rarely. You can also find Stardust in Space-Time Distortions.

How To Get Red / Blue / Green Shards: Randomly rifts called Space-Time Distortions will appear. A circle area spawns where a rift has opened. Go there to find special Pokemon that drop from the sky — you don’t need to fight the Pokemon, just sprint around and grab as many shards as you can. All three shard types drop randomly for as long as the rift is open. The shards are shaped like little flat stars.

Star Pieces sell for 5,000 each, and they can also be found while collecting Shards at a rift (if you’re lucky) — otherwise, you can craft them up for big prizes to sell. And you’ll need all the money you can get.

More Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl guides:

How To Catch All Legendary Pokemon | How To Get Mew, Jirachi & Manaphy | How Get A Useful Catcher Pokemon | Where To Find Evolution Stones | All Field Moves | Early Mystery Gifts | Easier Grand Underground Catching | How To Catch Rotom & Change Forms | All Gift & Fossil Pokemon | Ultimate Moves Locations | Shiny Pokemon Hunting Guide | Easy Cash Farming Method | How To Catch Feebas, The Rarest Pokemon | Ditto Breeding Guide | Best XP Grinding Method | How To Expand Secret Base | How To Catch Mesprit