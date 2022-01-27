Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How To Get All Three Starter Pokemon

Behold the Hisui Region Form of Decidueye.

Deciding on your Starter is one of the most grueling choices in any Pokemon game, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus mixes things up by throwing in three Starter Pokemon from three very different generations. You’ll get a choice between Rowlet, Cyndaquil and Oshawott for the classic Grass / Fire / Water trio. All three are great choices, and there’s no clear advantage to picking any of them in this game. The gameplay is so different and unique, this choice is really just about which Pokemon you like the best. And if you love more than one — don’t worry, you can eventually get all three Starters.

Starter Pokemon are usually not available in-game after picking up your first Pokemon from the Professor. In other games, you’d have to breed then trade with friends. In Legends, there is one way to access rare Starter Pokemon before the post-game, but you’ll have to get lucky. A new feature in the game involves Time Distortion portals — energy fields where things from different time periods are sucked up and dumped into the past. If you want to find stuff that doesn’t belong, that’s where you’ll want to look.

How To Get All Three Starter Pokemon

There are two ways to get all three starter Pokemon — one can be done at any point in the game (if you’re lucky!). The three Starter Pokemon are Rowlet, Cyndaquil and Oshawott. The three starter Pokemon have a special Hisui Region Form for their third evolution.

Wild Starter Pokemon can be found in Space-Time Distortions. These are giant bubbles of energy that appear on your map — you’ll get an alert message. Travel to the distortion before it closes, and you’ll find unique Pokemon that you normally won’t find in the region. You can also find item drops from the future.

After the credits, return to the Professor at Survey Office / HQ. Talk to the Professor, and he’ll give you the other two starters that you didn’t originally select at the start of the game.

Then you can enjoy playing with all three Starter Pokemon! If you don’t mind waiting about 20~ hours after starting the game, you’ll be able to level and unlock all three Hisui Region Forms on the same save file without trading. It might take time to grind them up, but that’s what the post-game of Pokemon Legends: Arceus is all about.

