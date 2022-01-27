Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How To Craft Pokeballs & Potions

Two of the most important items in Pokemon Legends: Arceus are Pokeballs and Potions. Money is extremely tight in this game, so you can’t just purchase all the Pokeballs you’ll need to complete your Pokedex — you’ll have to craft them yourself. Now that you’re in an open-world, you’ll get to throw Pokeballs directly to catch wandering Pokemon, and if you mess up, you’ll lose a Pokeball. Pokeballs are precious in Pokemon Legends, and you’ll be using them fairly often. Sneaking up and throwing Pokeballs at unaware Pokemon is just one of the strategies you’ll need to learn. It’s like Pokemon in real-life.

Potions are important too. Now that you’ll be fighting Pokemon all over the open-world, Pokemon can actually attack your trainer. If you take too much damage, you’ll go down and have to retreat to the nearest basecamp. Keeping your Pokemon from fainting is even harder this time around — at high levels, most Pokemon only take one or two hits before getting knocked out. If you want to stock up on Potions, this is how to get the materials to craft them.

How To Craft Pokeballs & Potions | Apricorn, Tumblestone & Oran Berry Locations

Both of these Recipes have materials that are commonly found all over the starting area — Obsidian Fieldlands. Potions especially become harder to come by later in the game. You’ll unlock the recipes automatically as you play through the story and learn about crafting. Crafting can be done at any basecamp or in the main village.

Search trees like this for Apricorn.

Pokeball Crafting Recipe: x1 Apricorn + x1 Tumblestone

Apricorn : Located in any trees with brown apple-shaped objects. Throw your Pokemon at the tree and they’ll shake it for you.

: Located in any trees with brown apple-shaped objects. Throw your Pokemon at the tree and they’ll shake it for you. Tumblestone: Any rocky material node. Throw your Pokemon at the mineral deposit to shake it and get tumblestone.

And trees like this for Oran Berries.

Potion Crafting Recipe: x1 Oran Berry + x1 Medicinal Leek

Oran Berry : Dropped by enemies and found in trees with blue apple-shaped objects.

: Dropped by enemies and found in trees with blue apple-shaped objects. Medicinal Leek: Dropped by enemies — and found on the ground in grassy areas. Not in every zone. You’ll find them commonly in Obsidian Fieldlands.

Both of these recipes are incredibly important. To craft more powerful Potions, you’ll need Potions as a base material. Pokeballs, even at later stages like Great Balls and Ultra Balls, still use the same materials. The game explains crafting, but it does not explain how to actually collect materials from the different nodes. Once you learn how to get the berries, nuts, and other minerals for crafting, you can stock up without having to spend unnecessary money.

More Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl guides:

How To Catch All Legendary Pokemon | How To Get Mew, Jirachi & Manaphy | How Get A Useful Catcher Pokemon | Where To Find Evolution Stones | All Field Moves | Early Mystery Gifts | Easier Grand Underground Catching | How To Catch Rotom & Change Forms | All Gift & Fossil Pokemon | Ultimate Moves Locations | Shiny Pokemon Hunting Guide | Easy Cash Farming Method | How To Catch Feebas, The Rarest Pokemon | Ditto Breeding Guide | Best XP Grinding Method | How To Expand Secret Base | How To Catch Mesprit