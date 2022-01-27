Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How To Get Palkia & Dialga | Origin Form Legendary Pokemon

The cover Pokemon of Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl return in Pokemon Legends: Arceus — and depending on your choices, you’ll get new Hisui exclusive forms. These two Legendary Pokemon from (what will become) the Sinnoh Region are deeply important to the story, and you’ll encounter both no matter what. But, there are new region forms for each of them, and you’ll only be able to get one of those. Learn how to get the new Origin Palkia or Origin Dialga with our full guide below. And be aware, there will be story spoilers ahead.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a totally new spin on the series. Mixing Pokemon with Breath of the Wild and even a little bit of Monster Hunter, Pokemon Legends places you in a vast open-world environment where you can freely battle or capture Pokemon in the wild. You’ll have to beware dangerous Pokemon that attack your trainer and wear them down before attempting to capture, and you’ll be able to craft useful items like Pokeballs and Potions to keep yourself going in the frontier. There’s a story to play through, and if you manage to reach the end, you’ll be rewarded with these classic Legendary Pokemon from the past — with a new Hisui Form twist.

How To Get Palkia & Dialga | New Region Form Legendary Pokemon

Palkia and Dialga are the two legendary cover Pokemon from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. These impressive beasts can also be captured in Pokemon Legends: Arceus — and you’ll do just that in the main story.

After defeating the fifth Royal Pokemon, you’ll get to choose one of two clan leaders — the Diamond Clan and the Pearl Clan. Depending on which clan you choose, you’ll fight the two Legendary Pokemon in a specific order. One will be its regular form, and one will be in its special Origin form.

Pearl Clan : You’ll fight Palkia first, then Origin Dialga as the final boss.

: You’ll fight first, then as the final boss. Diamond Clan: You’ll fight Dialga first, then Origin Palkia as the final boss.

After completing the story, the Clan Leader will give you an item to transform the non-Origin Legendary Pokemon into its Origin form. That way, you can get both Origin Form Pokemon that are totally unique to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. But, if you only want the non-Origin forms, you’ll need to choose wisely.

