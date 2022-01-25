24 NEW Exploration Games of 2022

If you’re after some games with a big focus on exploration, then we have you covered. In this list, we’re going to highlight some of the titles that should come with plenty of exploration as you progress through the campaign. With that said, don’t pay too much attention to the actual ranking here. It’s hard to rank these games just yet, and they’ll likely move around quite a bit by the time 2022 wraps. So instead, think of this as a collection of games worth checking out throughout this year.

#24 Tchia

Developer: Awaceb

Publisher: Awaceb

Platform: PS4, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Tchia has players taking the role of a little girl whose interest in her archipelago home has sparked a grand adventure. Players will be exploring this open world to discover secrets and meet some new friends. What makes this game a bit unique is that not only can our protagonist Tchia have the ability to wander around, swim, and climb, but she’s able to transform into different objects or animals. As a result, Tchia can fly to new heights by becoming a bird, dig into the ground as dog, or become a tire and roll down mountains to quickly traverse the island. This looks to be a relaxing adventure title when it launches.

#23 Scorn

Developer: Ebb Software

Publisher: Ebb Software

Platform: PC, X/S

Release: October 22, 2022

Scorn is an upcoming indie game that doesn’t offer much of the storyline. The game is made for players to figure out what’s going on as they progress through the campaign. We know that players take the role of a humanoid trapped in some kind of a hell-like world filled with all sorts of grotesque creatures. With the world filled with flesh, bone, and steel, players will need to carefully roam the area as you can never really be sure of just what’s around the corner. The development team is also going with the old school survival horror route, with there being more of a focus on the world and what inhabitants it rather than a series of jump scares. We’re also likely dealing with a game where there’s a focus around managing resources as you progress through the campaign.

#22 Elex II

Developer: Piranha Bytes

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platforms: PC, X/S, PS4, PS5, XBO

Release: March 1, 2022

Elex is receiving a sequel coming out into the marketplace this year. In Elex II, players are being tossed back into the role of Jax, who learns of a new invasion coming to the world. With the only hope of saving the world, Jax is forced into going through the different factions and convincing them to unite to stand a chance against the invasion. A lot of the game is based on choices, and depending on what happens will determine what NPCs may end up doing or even if they end up surviving. Players here can also expect to freely explore the world in search of abandoned homes and settlements to gather necessary equipment to help the protagonist out.

#21 Stray

Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: 2022

Stray is a unique game that was first shown off at the PlayStation event during the summer of 2020. Stray will put players in control of a stray cat in a world filled with robots. It turns out that players will be exploring this cyberpunk world in an attempt to return back to its family. There is a slew of puzzles to get through, and you’ll even have a drone companion to help you move around the world and interact with the androids.

#20 Occupy Mars: The Game

Developer: Pyramid Games

Publisher: PlayWay

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Occupy Mars: The Game is a simulation survival game where you’re not only tasked with exploring the planet but building up enough equipment to sustain life. Here players will have to build habitats, solar panels, vehicles, and mining equipment to obtain some necessary resources and keep their vitals in check. However, don’t expect things to go smoothly. With a day and night cycle attached, there’s the constant threat that your panel equipment might not have enough power stored to last through the cold nights. Likewise, when things break, you’ll have to figure out how to fix them, which can get technical such as taking out electronic components and fixing all the circuitry or even soldering the boards.

#19 Hidden Deep

Developer: Cogwheel Software

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Platform: NS, PC, XBO

Release: January 24, 2022 Early Access

Hidden Deep is a game currently available right now and can be enjoyed through early access. In this game, Hidden Deep is a game currently available right now and can be enjoyed through early access. In this game, players are following a mining facility that finds strange readings from below the surface. Seeking to find out what’s causing the strange readings, a group ventures below the surface to figure out what’s going on. Unfortunately, the group’s communication cuts out, and it leaves players taking on command of a group in a recon and recover mission. Unfortunately, you’ll soon find that there is a mutated deadly creature lurking. To avoid these creatures and further explore the depths below, you’ll find the use of different heavy machinery to dig out new tunnel systems and build up bridges across gaps.

#18 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will give players the ability to dive into a new game experience for the IP. We haven’t seen much of the game yet, but we know that this is being developed by The Massive. If you don’t recall the studio by their name, these are the folks who brought out The Division games. So far, all we know about this game is that players will follow the Na’vi as they attempt to save Pandora. Speaking of Pandora, this should be an incredible place to explore. With lush, beautiful terrains and different creatures roaming the area, it should be a thrilling experience seeing just what is waiting to be uncovered.

#17 Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Developer: Game Freak

Publisher: Nintendo, The Pokemon Company

Platform: NS

Release: January 28, 2022

This year, a brand new Pokemon video game is coming out into the marketplace. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a new game experience where players are going through a game that’s set well before the events of the other games in the franchise. This is a different game where players can freely explore the area and see Pokemon wandering around the wild. However, you’ll find that the game also features a mechanic where you can sneak up on a Pokemon for a battle. Meanwhile, another aspect of the game will be a bit different. While the game is still going through a turn-based combat system, you’ll find the speed aspect is used differently. Rather than a Pokemon speed deciding on which Pokemon attacks first, it instead offers players a chance at getting to use two commands in a single turn.

#16 Spectre

Developer: Symbiosis Games

Publisher: Symbiosis Games

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Spectre is an upcoming tactical multiplayer game. In this title, players are members of Spectre, an elite organization that only takes the absolute best. You’ll be tasked with breaking into high target locations, obtaining goods, and taking out criminals. Players will have to carefully explore areas without getting caught and use high skilled acrobatics to stick away from danger or aid your team in need. Again, we’re still waiting on some new details to come out regarding the game, but players should expect the game to come out sometime later this year.

#15 Lies of P

Developer: Round 8 Studio, Neowiz Games

Publisher: Neowiz Games

Platform: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: NA

Lies of P is an interesting take on a classic children’s story. We’re sure you’re all familiar with the Pinocchio story where a puppet strives to become a real boy. In this game Pinocchio is a puppet seeking to become a real man. Developers describe Life of P as a brutal Dark Souls-like game set in a dark fantasy world. We haven’t seen too much of the game at the moment, but it looks like there is a weapon crafting system as you venture through the city in search of Mr. Geppetto. Essentially, this is a melee type of game, but it looks like players will have unique abilities such as unleashing fire attacks or a grapple system to pull in enemies.

#14 Kerbal Space Program 2

Developer: Squad, Intercept Games

Publisher: Private Division

Platform: PC, X/S, PS4, XBO, PS5

Release:

Kerbal Space Program has a massive following. In the game, players command these different little critters to build up a space shuttle program. Overall, the game has players going through building up their own unique rockets. However, players will quickly find that this is a trial and error process as you attempt to build a successful rocket without it blowing up or failing to land safely on the ground. The sequel is looking to refine these mechanics to make the build process smoother. Additionally, it also looks like players can attempt to colonize space. This means actively exploring the new terrains, gathering resources, and building up enclosures to ensure your crew can survive.

#13 Hollow Knight: Silksong

Developer: Team Cherry

Publisher: Team Cherry

Platform: PC, NS

Release: NA

Hollow Knight is a big indie hit, and you’ve likely either heard about the game if not already played through it. Fortunately, it looks like a new installment is coming out from the development team. Hollow Knight: Silksong was actually meant to be a DLC before being pushed into a standalone experience. Still, the game is quite a bit like a Metroidvania-style game. In this title, players will explore the world to acquire different abilities to unlock new areas of the map. Meanwhile, we know so far about the game that players are stepping into the role of Hornet. Here the story is centered around Hornet, who was captured and taken to the Kingdom of Pharloom. Players are striving to find a way of escape and figuring out just why they were kidnapped in the first place.

#12 Aftermath

Developer: One-O-One Games

Publisher: Meta Publishing

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: NA

Aftermath is an upcoming science-fiction open-world game. In this title, players are taking the role of a female astronaut named Charlie. Life has taken our protagonist to the heavens above with a prestigious and established career. However, when she makes her way back down to Earth, she discovers that society has collapsed. Now a hostile alien species roam the planet, and it’s left Charlie to sneak around and study her new adversary in hopes of surviving. The only thing that’s important to Charlie now is finding out where her daughter Sammy is and reuniting with her. So far, the game doesn’t have a release window just yet, but we’re hoping to get our hands on the game sometime before 2022 wraps.

#11 Ark II

Developer: Studio Wildcard

Publisher: Studio Wildcard

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: 2022

Fans of the Ark video game has a sequel to look forward to playing. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen much of this game quite yet. Still, we imagine there’s more of the same type of gameplay as the first installment. You’ll likely start with nothing and work to acquire gear resources and attempt to survive the harsh, unforgiving environments. You’ll also find that actor Vin Diesel is working on the game. Furthermore, you’ll also find that the actor is actually taking the role of a producer for this game. What will be different or tweaked from the first installment still remains to be seen. However, because of Ark’s popularity, we’re sure quite a few fans of the game will be eager to jump into the upcoming sequel.

#10 We Were Here Forever

The We Were Here series has proven to be quite popular with players that enjoy cooperative gameplay. Fans of the franchise can expect the same style of gameplay in We Were Here Forever. This time around, players are stuck in Antarctica, where the only hope of progress and unlocking the secrets of Castle Rock. Waking up in the location, you’ll have to figure out how to escape. This means working together with another player as you communicate in your environment as you attempt to solve various puzzles. Communication is key here, as you attempt to solve puzzles that require information from another player located somewhere else on the map.

#9 A Plague Tale: Requiem

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platform: X/S, PC, NS, PS5

Release: 2022

If you Played through A Plague Tale: Innocence, then get ready for a sequel later this year. The game will once again see players take the role of Amicia and Hugo as the duo attempts to learn of a way to cure Hugo. This game narrative is set right after the events of A Plague Tale: Innocence, so you should go back and enjoy the game if you haven’t played it yet. Overall, the narrative is centered around a mysterious island that may be the key to solving Hugo’s blood curse and ridding the black plague. Just like with the first game, we’ll be exploring different areas and likely trying to avoid the attention of dangerous hostiles that lurk about.

#8 Sonic Frontiers

Developer: Sonic Team

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: 2022

Sonic Frontiers got its big unveiling during The Game Awards 2021. Here, players are getting a brand new gameplay experience for the franchise. Rather than a traditional side-scrolling platformer or a linear gameplay experience, this title is set to be an open-world installment. Now, at the time of writing this description, we haven’t seen much of Sonic Frontiers quite yet. Instead, we did receive the initial unveiling trailer, which highlights various biomes and locations that we’ll likely be exploring when it launches. Just how this will handle and what exactly the premise might be here is still a mystery. However, the development team is hoping to see this game launch into the marketplace during the holiday season this year.

#7 Forspoken

Developer: Luminous Productions

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Forspoken puts players into the role of a young woman named Frey. One day, Frey is instantly transported into a new strange world. With the lands full of different hostile creatures, our protagonist must begin her long search to find friendly faces and information. With the ultimate goal of getting back to her hometown of New York City, players will have to endure an uphill battle. We’re still waiting for more information to get out to the public, but this new IP already looks thrilling. Players are dropped in an open world where you’ll have to explore the different vast environments scattered around Athia. Traversal also looks to be quite fluid and fast-paced, so we’re eager to see just what the developers end up bringing to the game for players when it arrives this year.

#6 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: April 28, 2022

The S.T.A.L.K.E.R. sequel has been something fans have waited on for a good while now. However, it looks like we’ll be getting this thrilling game at the end of this year. If you’re familiar with the franchise, you know that players are tossed into the role of a Stalker. Essentially, it’s set within an alternate reality of the Chernobyl incident. You have a large radioactive area filled with special artifacts that give supernatural properties. It’s within the game that Stalkers venture out into the area in search of goods to sell. However, while you’re not dealing with radioactive materials, the area is filled with hostile enemies and creatures. You can expect quite a few areas to explore for loot while also battling against the occasional mutated creature.

#5 God of War Ragnarok

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release: 2022

2018’s release of God of War brought out quite a few fans, both newcomers and veterans alike. We learned what has come of Kratos after dealing with the various Greek gods with this installment. Kratos is in a brand new area and dealing with Norse mythology. We won’t be dwelling too much on the 2018 release because that game just launched on the PC platform, so quite a few new players are enjoying this game. However, 2022 will see the launch of God of War Ragnarok. As the name suggests, players are dealing with Ragnarok here and plenty of newcomer gods from the Norse mythology as well. It also looks like we’ll be exploring all nine realms as well this time around and even new locations to the realms we visited during the 2018 release.

#4 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release: 2022

The legend of Zelda franchise has been around for decades. Fans can’t get enough of these adventure games, and it wasn’t that long ago that we got the latest mainline installment. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild For a lot of fans quickly became the best installment For the entire franchise as players were once again stepping back into the role of Link, who must save the day from impending doom.

However, what made this game such a massive hit was the enormous open world that players could explore. We won’t ruin the game for you if, by chance, you have yet to pick this game up, but the world itself was filled with puzzles, towns, characters to meet, and battles to partake in. With that said, we do know that Nintendo is developing a sequel. Unfortunately, we don’t know anything about this game yet, but we should get a chance to once again explore this open world which could very well have some significant changes since the first installment or new areas in general.

#3 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS5

Release: February 18, 2022

One of the more iconic exclusive titles to come out for the PlayStation 4 was Horizon Zero Dawn. From developers, Guerrilla Games came a new open-world action RPG that puts players into the future long after humanity has fallen. Players step into the role of Aloy, a young woman who was banished from her tribe as a baby. Throughout the game, players go on an epic journey to discover her past while dealing with hostile tribes and large mechanical beasts that have now taken control of the open lands.

Fortunately, we’re not done with this game IP quite yet as we’re going to receive a sequel for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. Horizon Forbidden West will follow Aloy on another grand journey. Now the world is under threat when a new plague has spread across the world, killing off all living life. In an attempt to save the world, Aloy must travel to the west coast in hopes of finding the source of the plague. With Aloy charting to new territories, players will find a bigger expansive game world to explore. Players can also expect to see more mechanical beasts along with new hostile tribes that have claimed territories along the way.

#2 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 25, 2022

Elden Ring is the next thrilling game coming from the folks over at FromSoftware. These are the people who delivered the Dark Souls and Bloodborne games. Within the game, players are getting another dark fantasy world to explore. Interestingly enough, FromSoftware brought in author George R.R. Martin, responsible for the novels that HBO’s Game of Thrones series was based on. You can expect the challenging combat from FromSoftware, but the developers are giving players a large open world to explore this time around. You’ll also have quite a bit of freedom here, as you can freely explore the different environments, venture through different pathways, and even decide whether to face a boss or bypass it. Of course, it looks like players will be replaying the game as Elden Ring will launch with multiple endings.

#1 Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: PC, X/S

Release: November 11, 2022

Bethesda is known for some thrilling RPGs, with the two biggest being Fallout and The Elder Scrolls franchise. However, while fans might be waiting on the next major installment to The Elder Scrolls franchise, we know that Starfield is coming out first. Within Starfield, players are getting a brand new game IP. In this game we are tossed into the future where humanity has colonized space. Here, you’re a space explorer as you venture through different planets and environments. Unfortunately, we’re still waiting on some gameplay footage to come out. Although, if it’s anything like the two franchises mentioned earlier, there is bound to be plenty of exploration, characters to meet, and quests to tackle on.