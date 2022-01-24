23 NEW Action-Adventure Games of 2022

After a new action-adventure game to go through? 2022 is filled with quite a few video game titles that we can’t wait to get our hands on. Among the list of anticipated releases are several action-adventure games. Check out this list of titles coming out this year down below. Don’t pay too much attention to the ranking here, as we’ll see these games shift around after 2022 wraps up, along with new games being announced for this year.

#23 Weird West

Developer: WolfEye Studios

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 31, 2022

Weird West is an upcoming action-adventure game from developer WolfEye Studios that takes a different approach to the old western setting you may be familiar with. In this game, players will find that there are more than just bandits and lawmen venturing into the open world. Players will be going through the story as a series of different heroes, all with their own unique story as they experience some of the most significant moments in their lives. Best of all, if you enjoy games that are tailored towards the choices you make, then you’ll find quite a bit to love with the narrative aspect of this game.

#22 DokeV

Developer: Pearl Abyss

Publisher: Pearl Abyss

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

Pearl Abyss has had its hands on a previous big hit MMORPG called Black Desert. In fact, this year, we might get two games from them: Crimson Desert and this new IP called DokeV. We don’t have a ton of information on this game quite yet, but visually it’s rather stunning. From what we know so far, this is an open-world action-adventure game centered around creature-collecting. Because of the visually stunning and colorful world, we’ll likely be keeping tabs on this game for quite a bit as we wait for the finer details and additional gameplay footage is unveiled.

#21 Far: Changing Tides

Developer: Okomotive

Publisher: Frontier Developments

Platform: X/S, XBO, PS4, PS5, NS, PC

Release: March 1, 2022

Far: Lone Sails is soon receiving a thrilling sequel called Far: Changing Tides. If you played the first game installment, then you can expect more of the same type of gameplay here. Players are on the move with a massive vehicle, but rather than going through the barren wasteland deserts, players here are venturing through flooded environments. Players are exploring the area to find a new home. However, before you can find a place to settle, our little protagonist must weather the difficult storms, gather resources, and go through different environmental hazards.

#20 Steelrising

Developer: Spiders

Publisher: Nacon

Platform: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: June 2022

From the development team that brought out GreedFall, Spiders, comes their next big title release, Steelrising. This game puts players into the 1700s during the French revolution. King Louis XVI has begun to terrorize the citizens, but an engineer manages to create a warrior called Aegis within this timeline. Players take the role of Aegis and must fight off the oppressive army along with stopping the King. Since you’re mechanical, players can make upgrades to Aegis, allowing a few buffs and bonuses for the onslaught of enemies to battle.

#19 Wild West Dynasty

Developer: Virtual Magic Games

Publisher: Toplitz Productions

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Wild West Dynasty is an upcoming title centered around building a prosperous town. Players will start out in this first-person adventure game as a lonesome cowboy. Exploring an area, you’ll come across an old barn that you can fix-up. From there, it’s about getting farmlands up, turning out resources, and turning your place into a profitable homestead. Soon you’ll find more settlers popping in on your land, which will cause you to take the role of mayor. This means ensuring your town begins to thrive with all the necessary locations, whether that’s a local bar or a sheriff’s office. It won’t be long before your town attracts even more settlers and bandits to deal with. Players can see if their town will become a dynasty sometime later this year.

#18 Sifu

Developer: Sloclap

Publisher: Sloclap

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: February 8, 2022

If you enjoy beat ‘em up games, then give Sifu a chance. This puts players into a martial artist that finds his entire family has been killed. Seeking revenge, players will follow the protagonist as he hunts down the five assassins responsible for the murders. However, you’ll soon find out that our protagonist has a unique attribute. Players will have a magical medallion that will revive our hero if he is killed off during battle. Unfortunately, this medallion comes with a slight catch. Each time the protagonist perishes, you’ll see the character age several years after being revived. We’ll see this continue to happen until the medallion breaks, and you’ll be left in restarting the game progression altogether.

#17 Wizard with a Gun

Developer: Galvanic Games

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platform: PC, NS

Release: , 2022

You’ve likely seen the meme of Gandalf holding onto an assault rifle. Well, this year, you’ll get a game that helps you experience what it would be like if wizards pack heat. Several years ago, the indie team developed a Wizard with a Gun build. Ideally, it was a game where players would venture through a world searching for loot and battle against enemies. A cataclysm has turned most of the world into a barren wasteland in this world. The world has not well-received wizards, and thus they have crafted up firearms to deal out powerful magical spells. While the developers didn’t get a publishing deal initially, they finally partnered with Devolver Digital. Now it looks like we’ll get this game sometime this year. Players will venture out into the world seeking loot, crafting up new spells, exploring the world, and battling off bounty hunters tasked with taking out wizards.

#16 Hidden Deep

Developer: Cogwheel Software

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Platform: NS, PC, XBO

Release: January 24, 2022 Early Access

Hidden Deep is a game that puts players into a different reality. Players are watching a mining facility where researchers uncover strange readings. With this new phenomenon, a group descends down in hopes of uncovering what lays beneath the surface. Unfortunately, communications from the team go silent, and it leaves you taking command of another team to recon and rescue. You’ll also drop in using different heavy machinery to dig further down or make bridges. However, as you venture further down, you’ll uncover vicious creatures seeking to feast on those that stumble upon its lair. Suddenly it becomes a battle to stay alive and find anyone else that managed to be trapped below the surface to rescue.

#15 Tunic

Developer: Andrew Shouldice

Publisher: Finji

Platform: X/S, PC, XBO

Release: March 16, 2022

We’ve been waiting on Tunic for a good little while now. It’s easy to spot the inspiration that went into this game. The developer behind the project, Andrew Shouldice, is developing a game for fans of the classic action-adventure franchise, The Legend of Zelda. In Tunic, players are taking the role of a fox that wakes up on a mysterious beach. Armed with a sword, players are tasked with exploring the land, finding different treasure, powerful items, and battling against the colossus creatures that roam the area. As you progress through the game, secrets of the island will be unveiled. Visually the game is just like the classic installments of The Legend of Zelda. Players are getting an isometric gameplay experience, and best yet, the game is slated for a release this March. So you might not have to wait very long to get a chance to try Tunic out for yourself.

#14 Crimson Desert

Developer: Pearl Abyss

Publisher: Pearl Abyss

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

The developers, Pearl Abyss, previously brought out the thrilling Black Desert Online MMORPG. It quickly gained attention from the gameplay and visuals aspect. So with that said, quite a few fans were interested in their next big release, Crimson Desert. This game was initially developed to be a prequel to Black Desert Online but was eventually scrapped to become its own unique IP. In this game, players are following mercenaries trying to live within a world filled with hostile enemies. Players can expect more fluid, action-packed combat and a large world filled with unique environments, characters, boss battles, factions, and players to interact with.

#13 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

Avatar is getting a video game installment later this year. Ubisoft’s development team, The Massive, is working on the project. If you’re not familiar with the development studio, The Massive is responsible for The Division franchise. We don’t know too much about the game yet when writing this description. However, so far, we know that players will be following the Na’vi as they fight to keep Pandora safe. With Avatar also set to receive a new movie installment soon, this game might find a resurgence of franchise fans eager to dive right back into this IP.

#12 We Were Here Forever

Developer: X/S, PS4, PC, PS5, XBO

Publisher: TMG Studios B.V.

Platform: TMG Studios B.V.

Release: 2022

You might have played the We Were Here series previously. Whether you enjoyed the past games or if you’re entirely new to the IP, a brand new installment is coming out into the marketplace this year. We Were Here Forever takes players into another cooperative adventure game. Just like the past installments, this game is played with two players where you’ll need to rely on each other and communicate to solve a variety of puzzles. However, within this particular installment, you are trapped within Castle Rock. Players will explore the area, pick up on clues and strive to escape this mysterious Antarctic location.

#11 Hollow Knight: Silksong

Developer: Team Cherry

Publisher: Team Cherry

Platform: PC, NS

Release: NA

Hollow Knight was a massive indie game success, and its story kept players striving to continue through the campaign. Now a new installment is in the works from Team Cherry known as Hollow Knight: Silksong. The video game installment will keep the Metroidvania-style action-adventure game though the narrative will play on players striving to ascend to new heights rather than digging to the depths below. From what is known so far about the game, Hornet has been captured and taken to the haunted kingdom of Pharloom.

#10 Slime Rancher 2

Developer: Monomi Park

Publisher: Monomi Park

Platform: X/S, PC

Release: 2022

Slime Rancher is a few years old now, but that hasn’t stopped fans from continuing to discover this gem. Now, in 2022, we should be getting our hands on its sequel. Slime Rancher 2 will once again put players back into the role of Beatrix LeBeau. This time around, players will be traveling to the mysterious Rainbow Island, where you’ll encounter more new slimes to farm and round up. You’ll need to build up a farm and explore the island. As you build up a conservatory and continue to make necessary upgrades, you’ll slowly uncover the mysteries of the island.

#9 Babylon’s Fall

Developer: PlatinumGames

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: March 3, 2022

Babylon’s Fall is a new game coming out from PlatinumGames and Square Enix. The title puts players into a fictional futuristic world where you’ll take the role of a Sentinel. Essentially, these are highly skilled warriors tasked with climbing up a massive tower. With a variety of weapons and the ability to go through the game with friends, players will have to clear each floor. Additionally, with each floor, you’ll have a variety of different enemies to battle against. However, if you’re familiar with PlatinumGames, you have a good idea of what the gameplay will end up being like. Essentially, you’re getting a fluid and fast-paced hack and slash game similar to the likes of their other iconic franchise, Bayonetta.

#8 Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Developer: Ninja Theory

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: X/S, PC

Release: NA

Developed under Ninja Theory, Hellblade Senuas Sacrifice is a psychological horror hack-and-slash title that follows Senua, a Pict warrior who must venture into Helheim. Seeking to rescue the soul of her deceased lover, Senua will have to battle a series of otherworldly entities, but with our protagonist suffering from psychosis, the overall world, and venture into Helheim may be too much to handle. During The Game Awards 2019, a sequel was announced for the Xbox Series X. We didn’t get anything other than a rather great-looking trailer, so, unfortunately, there’s nothing we can share about the narrative or just what the premise is about. Still, from a beloved video game developer and a sequel to a massive hit, this is one game you will definitely want on your radar.

#7 Hogwarts Legacy

Developer: Avalanche Software

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

There were rumors that a Harry Potter RPG title was in the works for a few years, but in 2020 we got the confirmation. Developers Avalanche Software is bringing out Hogwarts Legacy, a brand new storyline set within the Harry Potter universe. With that said, you won’t see any familiar faces from the cinematic universe here. Instead, Hogwarts Legacy takes place during the 1800s as players take the role of a student accepted into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. However, it’s discovered that you possess an ancient magic that can be turned sinister if you allow it. So far, it looks like players will attend classes as normal students but can likely expect to battle against dark forces, tame magical beasts, and freely explore the open world.

#6 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Developer: Naughty Dog, Iron Galaxy Studios

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: January 28, 2022 PS5 / 2022 PC

The Uncharted franchise is a massive one for Sony. Since the PlayStation 3, fans have been enjoying the franchise, and this year we’re getting a special collection. With Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, fans will be able to get their hands on the final two installments. Those games are Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Interestingly, we’re not getting our hands on the first three games for this collection, but the final two were still praised releases. This new collection will be coming to both the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. At the moment, we don’t know when exactly PC players will get access to the game, nor do we know if the earlier installments will also release on the PC platform. But it does look like we should see the games come out within this year.

#5 Sonic Frontiers

Developer: Sonic Team

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: 2022

Sonic Frontiers is an upcoming title that we don’t have a ton of information on when writing this description. Leading up to The Game Awards 2021, we’ve seen some rumors and supposed leaks about the next Sonic the Hedgehog game. However, during the ceremony, Sega finally unveiled the next installment to the franchise. We’re getting an open-world experience within this game where Sonic will have plenty of areas to explore. But, again, we’re still waiting on the finer details about what players will be getting into this game. So far, the game is slated to launch this year, but we’ll have to wait to see if the development team can get this title out within the holiday 2022 season launch window.

#4 God of War Ragnarok

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release: 2022

2018’s God of War was a massive hit that brought fans a new adventure with Kratos. Leaving for a new home, we find Kratos several years later with a family. We’ll refrain from spoiling too much of this game as it did just finally release on the PC platform this year. So there are a ton of new players who missed out on this game in 2018 that are just now going through it. With that said, this time around, Kratos is dealing with a new set of gods based around Norse mythology. This year players will be diving back into the role of Kratos as he begins to prepare for another uphill battle. As the title suggests, players will be going through a narrative centered around Ragnarok. Unfortunately, it looks like the game is only releasing on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms this year. So we’re uncertain if we’ll eventually see this game hit the PC like the previous installment.

#3 A Plague Tale: Requiem

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platform: X/S, PC, NS, PS5

Release: 2022

If you enjoyed the first A Plague Tale: Innocence game, then you’ll want to check into its sequel. A Plague Tale: Requiem picks up after the first game’s events. Players here are still once again following Amicia and her younger brother Hugo. With their homeland destroyed from the first game and Hugo still dealing with cursed blood, finding a new peaceful home has become near impossible. Their hope of living a normal life is centered around finding a means to cure Hugo and potentially free them from the ongoing black plague. Fortunately, the duo already learns of another potential place that might cure Hugo. Players will have to strive to a mysterious island in hopes that Hugo can be rid of his curse. Of course, it goes without saying that if you haven’t already done so, you’ll want to go back and play A Plague Tale: Innocence first. Or, at the very least, it would be worthwhile watching a playthrough of the game to get a grasp of the characters and the narrative journey.

#2 The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platform: NS

Release: 2022

Nintendo offered gamers one special last announcement before closing out their E3 2019 Nintendo Direct. In a surprise announcement, Nintendo is bringing out a sequel to their hit release, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. We’ll avoid spoiling anything about the original title as it’s still quite popular and a game well-worth playing if you have yet to check it out. With that said, it appears that Link and Zelda will have a new foe to deal with after being discovered living below the surface. We don’t know anything specific about the game yet, as the Nintendo Direct upload only stated that the sequel is in the works. Here’s to hoping that we’ll get to explore the Breath of the Wild version of Hyrule once again before 2022 wraps.

#1 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS5

Release: February 18, 2022

There were quite a few exclusive hits on the PlayStation 4, but one of the newer IPs to hit the platform that saw a massively popular reception was Horizon Zero Dawn. This game threw players into the distant future, where mankind has fallen. What’s left of humanity has transitioned into primitive tribes that live in a small cluster of villages. Meanwhile, the land is ruled by massive mechanical beasts with little information of where these beasts came from or what happened to mankind known. Once again, players will be stepping into the role of Aloy, a female hunter who was the center focus of the first installment. However, we know in the storyline that Aloy is actually up against her biggest challenge yet. A plague has hit the world, leaving nothing but death and decay. To save humanity, Aloy is forced to travel to the west to find the origins of the plague, but she’ll also come against new hostile mechanical beasts and tribes that have taken lands throughout the west.