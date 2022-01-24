18 NEW Platformer Games of 2022

Platformers are getting a renaissance this year with a ton of great new anticipated releases. If you enjoy these types of games, check out some of these thrilling upcoming releases for 2022. This year is shaping up to be a big one for the video game industry. Just as long as there are no delays that end up pushing these games past 2022, we should see each title in the marketplace before the year wraps.

#18 Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2

Developer: Inti Creates

Publisher: Inti Creates

Platforms: PS4, PC, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: 2022

Fans of the Gunvolt franchise are getting two games this year. One of those is Gunvolt: Chronicles Luminous Avenger iX 2. It’s a long title, but if you enjoyed Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX back in 2019, you might be interested in picking this one up. This new standalone story will put players into a parallel world that’s become a wasteland filled with only robots. Here we find that Copen comes with a few new tricks to slash through enemies and zip around the map at new record-breaking speeds. Fans of the franchise will even find that this installment will feature a full English voiceover for the very first time in the series.

#17 OlliOlli World

Developer: Roll7

Publisher: Private Division, Take-Two Interactive

Platforms: X/S, PS4, XBO, PC, NS, PS5

Release: February 8, 2022

The OlliOlli series has been around since 2014, and this year will be getting the third major installment. OlliOlli World is another simple to play skateboarding platform game where players take to Radlandia. You’ll pull off insane tricks, explore the area, compete for high scores, interact with characters, and complete side quests. Past installments have brought in quite a few fans as the gameplay controls were easy to learn.

#16 Salt and Sacrifice

Developer: Ska Studios, Devoured Studios

Publisher: Ska Studios

Platforms: PS4, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Fans of Salt and Sanctuary will be receiving a brand new game installment this year. Salt and Sacrifice offers players a new Souls-like 2D platformer, but this time we’re tossed into a new area and even a new protagonist. Players are stepping into the role of the Marked Inquisitor, a condemned prisoner that is getting a second chance at life. When the kingdom and land are suddenly in chaos thanks to the mages’ war, our protagonist vows his life to help end the terrifying war. While this is a brutal game, players won’t have to venture through the campaign alone. Instead, Salt and Sacrifice offers online multiplayer support. So, you and a friend can join together and fight off the mages or partake in some PvP.

#15 Stray

Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: 2022

Stray is a platform adventure game that puts players into a cyberpunk future. In this strange, unfamiliar world, we’re taking the role of a stray cat. Your goal is to make your way through the world and find your family. However, the world is full of androids, and during your exploration, there are a series of puzzles to complete. You’ll have to figure out how to get around obstacles and interact with the environment to further progress. Fortunately, aiding you along the way is an android drone named B12 who can assist you when interpreting what is being said by other androids and getting around some of the more complex environmental puzzles.

#14 Astral Ascent

Developer: Hibernian Workshop, MP2 Games

Publisher: Hibernian Workshop, Maple Whispering, Limited Run Games

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: NA

Astral Ascent is an upcoming title that puts players into a modern fantasy world. In this game, players are taking the role of a hero of their choosing. Players will be presented with four heroes, each with their own personalities. Meanwhile, the goal of this game is to escape The Garden, which is essentially an astral prison. Guarded by twelve powerful zodiac bosses, players will need to grind their character to unlock new powers and builds as they attempt to throw down each guardian standing in their way. So far, the game is described as a rogue-lite, and the narrative comes out through various replays. The stronger you get, the more you’ll uncover different backstories or characters. Right now, the game is slated to release through early access, and you’ll even gain access to some multiplayer, which will support both local and online.

#13 Afterimage

Developer: Aurogon Shanghai

Publisher: Autogon Shanghai

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, X/S, PC, NS

Release: 2022

Afterimage puts players into a fantasy world called Engardin. In this game, players are taking the role of an adventurer who is out exploring this vast world crafted up by supreme deities. During your adventures and explorations, you’ll come across mythical creatures. You’ll meet new friends, find out their backstories, and even see how some stories connect to others as you progress through this world. However, in this world, you’ll also come across a plague of enemies that you’ll have to fight off. As you progress through the game, our protagonist will learn a slew of new mechanics and abilities to help them progress through this mythical world.

#12 My Father My Son

Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: 2022

My Father My Son is an upcoming title that puts players in a platform adventure. As you can probably guess, the narrative is centered around a father and son. The duo ends up in a storm during a boating trip which causes them to crash onto an uncharted island. Stranded and with no way to obtain help, the two progress through the island. However, you’ll find that this thrilling journey will require both characters to get through a series of puzzles and environmental hazards. Fortunately, the game does offer multiplayer support. So while you can go through the journey by yourself, controlling both characters to complete puzzles, you’ll likely find it a bit easier to manage to play with a friend.

#11 Replaced

Developer: Sad Cat Studios

Publisher: Coatsink

Platform: X/S, XBO, PC

Release: 2022

Replaced puts players into an alternative 1980s’ timeline where crime and greed thrive. Cyberpunk has become a way of life. Players are thrown into the role of an unwilling AI transferred into a human body. With the AI forced to live a new way of life, it’s quickly realized that it’s a tough and unforgiving existence to endure being a low-class citizen. Here, you’ll find that everything in life comes with a price, and you’ll need to navigate the corruption to make it through another day. Visually, the game looks like a cinematic pixel-filled experience, but we’re left waiting on just when the developers will have this game put out into the marketplace. For now, we’re dealing with a 2022 launch window.

#10 Hidden Deep

Developer: Cogwheel Software

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Platform: NS, PC, XBO

Release: January 24, 2022 Early Access

Hidden Deep puts players into a future where a mining team uncovers strange readings from the depths below. Soon a group of scientists ventures to the depths below to find out what exactly is causing these strange signals. However, when communications from the team suddenly drop, you’re forced to recon and recover. You’ll lead troops down below and uncover some nasty creatures to battle against. So far, the game has been released as an early access title, so you will see updates come out as the development team progresses through the project for its official launch.

#9 A Tale of Paper

Developer: Open House Studio

Publisher: Gammera Nest, Digerati

Platform: X/S, PS4, XBO, PC, NS, PS5

Release: NA

A Tale of Paper follows a character made entirely of paper called Line. Within this game, players take the role of Line, which can transform into different origami shapes. Each transformation comes with its own set of pros and cons. For instance, transforming into a frog will give you the ability to jump at great heights. Meanwhile, taking the form of a paper plane will give the character the ability to soar through the skies. Each level is said to have a narrative, free of text but unveils a heartfelt story. Players can expect to explore, complete challenges, solve puzzles, and escape the different environmental dangers that pop up within the world.

#8 Curse of the Sea Rats

Developer: Petoons Studio

Publisher: PQube

Platform: X/S, PS4, XBO, PC, NS, PS5

Release: 2022

Curse of the Sea Rats is an upcoming adventure game centered around a British empire of sailors taken in as prisoners. Caught by the evil witch pirate, this nefarious foe transformed the four prisoners into little rats. With any hope of regaining their human bodies, the rats are forced into exploring the coast of Ireland. Here, you’ll be fighting off a slew of different enemies as you seek out the evil witch queen. Visually, the game is rather stunning with all the art and animation were done by hand. Developers have already noted that their inspiration comes from the likes of classic Disney and Don Bluth movies. Meanwhile, this game is said to also be a Metroidvania. You’ll have a large map to explore, but to progress, you’ll need to seek out different abilities to unlock. Fortunately, you don’t have to hunt around the island alone as the game offers up to four-player cooperative support.

#7 Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Developer: Team Reptile

Publisher: Team Reptile

Platform: PC, NS

Release: NA

If you enjoyed the classic Sega Dreamcast release, Jet Set Radio, a new indie inspiration title might be worth your time. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is a game very much like the iconic release from yesteryear. The game throws players into a hip and colorful world, where you’ll dash, grind and make your way around different platforms. Players are slapping their tags all over the city and avoiding the law along the way. Visually the game looks like an arcade hit that we can’t wait to try. However, like with Jet Set Radio, a big component to that game for many fans is the soundtrack. Players will, fortunately, get more of the same kind of upbeat music soundtrack. The same composer who brought out the music from Jet Set Radio, Hideki Naganuma, is also lending his talents to this upcoming game.

#6 Planet of Lana

Developer: Wishfully

Publisher: Thunderful Publishing, Thunderful Group

Platform: X/S, PC, XBO

Release: 2022

Planet of Lana is set within a beautiful and colorful fantasy world. In this game, you’re taking the role of a young girl who is striving to save her planet after heartless machines invade it. Here, players are going through the planet to take out all the horrifying machines and restore harmony. This platformer is filled with hostile enemies and a slew of environmental puzzles to solve. We’re still waiting on more details to make their way out into the public, but for now, it looks like players can expect this game to come out sometime within this year. We might not have a specific date attached to Planet of Lana just yet, but for now, the launch window still has this game pinned at coming sometime later this year.

#5 The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Developer: Daedalic Entertainment

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: 2022

The Lord of the Rings is getting a resurgence of fans this year. While the IP has always had a strong following, 2022 is an exciting year for two reasons. First, we have the new Amazon series to receive its debut this year. However, secondly, we have this new video game title. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be putting players into the role of the iconic Gollum character in a narrative set before the events of The Hobbit. While we’re still waiting on the premise to get detailed, we know that this title will have various choices. Marketing materials showcased have Gollum pondering what to do or say in certain instances. Not to mention, the character is known to rely on its wit and stealth to get by in this incredibly dangerous world.

#4 MultiVersus

Developer: Player First Games

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, XBO PS5, X/S, PC

Release: 2022

MultiVersus is a new upcoming platform fighter that you might be interested in. If you’re not familiar with this type of game, you can look at Super Smash Bros. along with Brawlhalla as prime examples of what to expect. The game will have players going through a 2D fighter where the main goal is to knock opposing players out of the level boundaries. Typically, this is done through various combo moves and a slew of item drops that give players buffs. MultiVersus is confirmed to be a free-to-play title that features crossover franchises in a grand battle. So far, some of the franchises we know will be featured in this game include DC Comics, Adventure Time, Scooby-Doo, Steven Universe, Game of Thrones, Looney Tunes, and Tom and Jerry.

#3 Sonic Frontiers

Developer: Sonic Team

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: 2022

Sonic Frontiers is a game we’ve seen rumored and supposedly leaked about before its reveal. However, during The Game Awards 2021, we finally got the big unveiling. This game puts players into the role of the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog character but in a brand new style of gameplay. While the game will be a platformer, the big change-up is that players will be going through an open-world 3D game as Sonic. It’s a different take from what fans might be used to, but there are various interesting biomes and locations to visit. In fact, most fans have started to compare this entry to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t have a ton of information right now. Instead, we’re waiting for Sega to unveil the premise here and what new thrilling changes we can expect this time around.

#2 Shovel Knight Dig

Developer: Yacht Club Games

Publisher: Yacht Club Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: 2022

Shovel Knight was released in 2014, and it became a huge hit. This classic 2D side-scrolling platform game thew players into 8-bit style gameplay. However, we have started to see more content added to the game over the years, such as various expansion campaigns. We now have a new title in the works called Shovel Knight Dig. For the most part, if you enjoyed the original game and its line of campaigns, you’ll likely get more of the same kind of content here. There’s a brand new story where Drill Knight bursts into the scene and steals all of the precious loot Shovel Knight has collected. Now Shovel knight will begin his descent into the ground, searching for Drill Knight and his nefarious gang. As you likely already expected, the upcoming installment will bring in new characters, locations, and even enemies as you progress through the campaign.

#1 Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

Developer: StudioMDHR

Publisher: StudioMDHR

Platforms: PC, XBO, PS4, NS

Release: June 30, 2022

Cuphead caught quite a few players’ eyes from the visuals alone. Inspired by the iconic early 1930s cartoons, developers Studio MDHR brought fans an impressive run and gun platformer experience. In the game, players followed Cuphead and Mugman as they attempted to repay the debt owed to the Devil. While the game launched in 2017, we’ve known that a DLC expansion has been in the works for quite some time. The Delicious Last Course is an upcoming DLC pack that would bring players even more levels, boss battles, and a new playable character addition, Ms. Chalice. This game is known for delivering some thrilling and tough boss battles. We’re expecting nothing less with the upcoming DLC, and hopefully, we’ll be getting our hands on the content at some point this year.

Bonus

Bonus Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S

Release: February 4, 2022

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is an incredibly anticipated title, and while it’s a first-person zombie shooter, it will have some platforming elements. Players in this game will be tossed into a new protagonist. You’re still dealing with the ongoing threat of undead hordes breaking into the city. However, there’s more of a challenge here. You have new factions to deal with, plenty of choices to make, and, as mentioned, platforming to get through. A major component of the game franchise is parkour. Players will use their parkour skills to quickly traverse the city so you can fully expect to vault over objects and attempt to land on rooftops as you sprint away from or towards danger.

Bonus Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS5

Release: February 18, 2022

Horizon Forbidden West is another game with some platforming elements but is not necessarily a platform title. Players here will once again step into the role of Aloy, who has a new journey waiting for her. A new deadly plague has sprung up and reached the tribe’s land. It’s quickly killing off all living life, and the only means to stop it would be for Aloy to find its source. Here, players will be venturing to the west coast into new uncharted territory. You’ll find new mechanical beasts to take down along with different hostile tribes. Horizon Zero Dawn was a fast-paced game where Aloy could easily climb, jump, vault, and make her way through a few obstacles. We’re expecting more of the same type of gameplay when Horizon Forbidden West makes its way out into the marketplace.

Bonus Forspoken

Developer: Luminous Productions

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS5

Release: May 24, 2022

Forspoken is another game we wanted to add as a bonus. Here players are getting a brand new IP from Square Enix. We know that this title is another action RPG experience. Players are stepping into the role of a young woman named Frey, who is transported from New York City to a strange and unusual world. Frey quickly finds out that dangerous and hostile enemies inhabit the world to make matters worse. In hopes of finding a way back home, players will guide this protagonist through the world, seeking out friendly faces and information. So far, the gameplay looks incredibly fast-paced and fluid. We’ve seen the protagonist sprint around the world, and we imagine the platform will be just as quick and intense to get through.