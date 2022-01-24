Rainbow Six: Extraction – 10 More Advanced Tips You Need To Survive Higher Difficulties

We’ve already discussed 10 tips for Rainbow Six: Extraction beginners and now it’s time to take the kid gloves off. Extraction might not be as immediately difficult as Back 4 Blood, but it is still a brutal challenge even with a well-coordinated team of operators. The Beginner’s Guide is for beginners — this is for more advanced players working their way to the next stage of the game. We can’t teach you how to scare infinite headshots with your sidearm, but we can offer a few useful tips that you might not have known about.

Silencers seem too important to leave off your weapons, but you’ll soon learn that the damage drop-off is too drastic. Defensive weapons like Claymores, Stun Grenades and Impact Grenades suddenly become far more useful than anything else, and you’ll learn to rely on your ears for audio cues instead of scanning every inch of the map. Higher level play in R6: Extraction demands you pay attention, and here are a few tips the game doesn’t exactly explain.

Advanced Tips & Tricks

Silencers aren’t as required as you think . Stealth is important but dealing as much damage as possible is even more important on higher difficulties. LMGs, Shotguns, and other high-damage weapons are basically required for the upper difficulties. When Apex appears, you need to be able to deal consistent damage ASAP or you’re looking at a squad wipe situation. Equip your primary with a Compensator and your secondary with a Suppressor. Unsuppressed guns don’t have nearly as much audio range as you might think. You can use noisy guns and still not attract enemies in a 10m radius.

Claymore mines don’t hurt operators, even if you’re standing in front of them. You’ll be disoriented but won’t take direct damage. You can place Claymore mines during defense objectives to easily take care of high-level enemies or groups. Load up!

Sledge’s hammer kills Bloaters and Breachers in one hit without setting them off. Sledge’s hammer is a great melee weapon that can deal with these enemy types safely.

Hibana can kill Aberrant Nests solo. Her ability to plant explosives then detonate remotely is perfectly suited for Aberrant Nests. Frag Grenades can destroy clusters of nodes at the same time and will kill spawns. If you’re with a team, surround the Aberrant Nests and take out all the nodes ASAP. Enemies will begin spawning once alerted after about five seconds.

Stun Grenades are incredibly powerful . Equip Explosive Satchel to increase your carrying capacity and use them to stun Tormentors or any other type of enemy and leave them vulnerable to takedowns. Great to have these extra even if you have Operators like Ela on your team — you can never use enough stuns. Stun Grenades also uncloak Lurkers. Stun / Impact Grenades are required for high difficulties. If you’re with a team, coordinate to make sure you always have at least 1 Stun or Impact Grenade you can use against tough opponents. Don’t even bother shooting them. Always perform a stun and a takedown.

IQ can scan cloaked enemies. Cloaked enemies like Lurkers can’t be easily scanned. Even if you bring useful gear like the Drone to quickly mark an entire map of enemies, Lurkers can still get the drop on you. If you’re sick of Lurkers and want a more perfect scan, level up IQ until she can spot invisible parasites.

You can skip objectives. On higher difficulties, Decontamination objectives are extremely difficult. There may be a different objective you just hate doing. If you don’t want to finish, you can just walk to the airlock and move onto the next section. It took me way too long to figure that out. You’ll be missing out on the XP but avoiding the headache.

When running away from enemies, always take sharp corners. Enemies have a much harder time following you around corners. They’ll vault over low walls or crates just as fast as you, but corners slow them down significantly. This is extremely useful for corralling a horde of Bloaters or dealing with any other enemy that you need to pull off you. Give yourself some room by sprinting around corners! It really works.

Don’t ignore studies. Once you’ve leveled up your favorite Operators, it’s time to start tackling studies. Studies are basically required for reaching new milestones eventually. Studies can also reward you with specific cosmetics — like Protean objectives. If you’re grinding studies, switch Operators so you’re using someone fresh and leveling them up. You can give your main a rest for a mission to get those studies complete with less risk.

Beware the sprawl in Protean fights . Proteans are already tough opponents, but what makes them really dangerous is the sprawl. Load up on ammo and clear out the sprawl on the floor as much as possible between the first and second phase of a Protean fight — when the Protean leaves to summon a swarm of enemies. Shoot the sprawl to wipe out as much as possible. This is something you don’t see random teams doing, but it is absolutely essential to fighting these guys. They’re very fast, so being able to move without slowing down on the sprawl is critical. Claymores, Stun Grenades and Impact Grenades are also very useful when dealing with the Protean.

That’s 10 more tips to help you conquer the later stages of Rainbow Six: Extraction. Not all of these tips are going to be strictly useful for your particular team, but we tried to include stuff that was giving our squad trouble. Let us know what we missed, and we’ll add more secrets, tips and tricks in the near future!