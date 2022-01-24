Rainbow Six: Extraction – How To Rescue MIA Operators Easier

Rainbow Six: Extraction aims to punish you for failure. Unlike other cooperative PvE games, Extraction emphasizes the escape — if you get in over your heads during a tense mission, you’ll always have the option to extract. If you leave a team member behind, they’ll be lost to the alien parasite. Captured and dragged away to a random corner of the map, you’ll have to revisit the map to rescue them. While MIA, your lost operator can’t be used for more missions. They’re locked out of your account! That’s pretty devastating, especially if your main gets lost.

And there are ways to make rescues easier. You don’t have to risk everything on rescue missions, while you’re forced to play some other operator that isn’t your main. We’ve collected a few tips and basic strategies you’ll want to focus on if your Operator goes down in the line of duty. They’re simple, straightforward, and they’ll save you the headache of losing two Operators in a row.

How To Make MIA Operator Rescues Easier

If your team extracts without you in Rainbow Six: Extraction, your operator will go into an MIA state. While MIA, you won’t be able to select that operator until they are rescued. Rescues appear randomly in maps — normally in the second section but can appear in the first section if you’re lucky.

When attempting to extract your MIA operator, follow these tips to make your life a lot easier.

Play with your friends or solo. It’s better and safer to do this solo in most case. Much better than joining random players.

Turn down the difficulty to the lowest setting. Whatever map you choose will recalibrate depending on your difficulty setting and your team size. Going solo means there are less enemies.

Use Pulse and his scanning ability to locate MIAs. Pulse’s skill is specifically designed to locate MIAs and other objectives on the map. After highlighting something, use the ping command to identify it.

If you want to solo on higher difficulty, use Vigil and his stealth skill to carefully move through areas. You might also want to bring the drone or scanner grenades.

Your MIA operator will make a “ping” sound. This is their beacon going off. After freeing the MIA op, you can exfiltrate immediately. You’ll also want to watch out for difficult combat-oriented objectives before starting your solo run. You can also skip objectives, so if the first map has an annoying or difficult objective to complete for solo, just sneak straight to the exit airlock and move on to the second area.