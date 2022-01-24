La-Mulana 2: Tower of Oannes DLC – How To Enter The New Area

La-Mulana 2 finally has its Hell Temple. The infamously difficult series of Metroidvanias was covered extensively right here on Gameranx, so we’ve got to include an explanation for the game’s latest ridiculously complex DLC. The Tower of Oannes is the new dungeon you’ll be able to unlock in the endgame — the problem is finding it. The game absolutely doesn’t explain what you need to do, leaving you to figure it out and piece together the solution by exploring (almost) the entire map on your own.

If you’re sick of searching, we’ve got a straightforward guide that explains everything you need to do. These are the steps to unlock the Tower of Oannes and enjoy a new classic La-Mulana experience full of weird puzzles and cruel exploration traps. This game was made specifically for the hardest of the hardcore Metroidvania lovers, and only a maniac will be able to solve the Tower of Oannes puzzle on their own.

How To Enter The Tower of Oannes | Secret DLC Location Guide

The Tower of Oannes DLC tell you how to get inside. At all. To begin your quest to enter the toughest challenge in an incredibly tough game, you’ll need to first complete two pre-requisites.

Initiate Ragnarok — this is the endgame state of the temple.

If you’ve completed the game but don’t have a save file, you can download an extra save here. After reaching the end of the game, you’ll have to complete steps of an elaborate puzzle to unlock the path.

Getting Started : You’ll get a new message from Fobos and Xelpud — and you’ll find a sign for the Tower of Oannes tour in the village. NOTE : Don’t forget how to acquire SOMA and SACRED WINE . You’ll need both for later steps of the puzzle. For now, get SOMA for your VESSEL in the Divine Fortress .

Find The New NPC : Go to Heimdall’s Boss Room in Annwfn . A ladder will appear if all the pre-requisites are met. This NPC will give you clues for the four puzzles you need to solve to access the Tower of Oannes . If you want to solve the rest yourself, turn back now.

Hang yourself in the Ixlab boss room and use the SOMA to revive. After hanging yourself, select the “????” option . Read the four tablets for clues to four puzzles you need to solve. Completing the four puzzles will unlock the entrance to the Tower of Oannes . You can complete the following puzzles in any order. But, you must complete Puzzle #3 before Puzzle #4 .

[Puzzle #1] Solving The Useless Trap: Go to the Ancient Chaos and find the “useless trap” in the room to the right. Enter the spot above the urn and chant “Tremor” to solve this step.

[Puzzle #2] Smashing Xelpud’s Statue: Travel to Xelpud’s Castle at the start of the game, then climb down the hidden ladder to the right in the field of flowers. Down at the bottom, smash the statue.

[Puzzle #3] Find The FIsh : To collect SACRED FISH , you need to find them in the following locations. After completing this step, you can then complete the Eros step. Annwfn F-2 Valhalla D-4 Icefire Treetop F-4 Ancient Chaos C-6

[Puzzle #4] Pleasing Eros : Travel to Heaven’s Labyrinth to find Eros . You need to give Eros the SACRED WINE . The previous SACRED FISH step must be completed before this step.

Unlocking The Tower of Oannes: After completing all the steps, travel to the Spring in the Sky (kill yourself a second time) with the Sign of Birth. You’ll be able to access the Tower of Oannes now!