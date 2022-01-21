10 NEW Sports Games of 2022

After some sports game this year? We typically see several franchises receive a new installment each year. However, you can take advantage of a wide range of sports titles this year. In this list, we will highlight a few of those slated to launch in 2022. With that said, don’t consider this list ranked in a particular way. Everyone has a favorite sport, and this is just a collection of new games that we think you might want to check out later this year.

#10 Monster Energy Supercross 5

Developer: Milestone

Publisher: Milestone

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: March 17, 2022

If you enjoy the supercross sport, you might already be well informed about the Monster Energy Supercross franchise. We have another installment coming this year with Monster Energy Supercross 5. This installment will put players into the 250SX Future Class amateur as you attempt to race through massive competitions. Soon, you’ll reach the professional level scene. Developers are also making this game a bit more realistic with what they are dubbing the Shape System. This feature will keep track of your racer’s injuries and how they could hurt your performance during a race. So if you’re careless and end up damaging your racer, be prepared for some training and recovery to get your character back in true racing form.

#9 MX vs ATV Legends

Developer: Rainbow Studios

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: PC, XBO, X/S, PS4, PS5

Release: NA

If offroad racing and motocross are more of your sport, then there are many games to pick from. One of the more long-running franchises out there is MX vs ATV. This year we’re getting MX vs ATV Legends. These games have different bikes, UTVs, and ATVs to race around in. There’s also a variety of environment courses to go through, but chances are you’ll dabble in the career mode as well. So far, we know that the developers are making the career mode to feature different pathways that players can take and different management options such as taking on promotional events or sponsorship deals.

#8 Blood Bowl 3

Developer: Cyanide

Publisher: Nacon, Bigben Interactive

Platform: PS4, X/S, XBO, PC, NS, PS5

Release: 2022

Blood Bowl has a long history. We first saw it come out back in 1995 and then a reboot of sorts with Blood Bowl 2 in 2015. Now this year, we’re getting Blood bowl 3. If you’re not familiar with this game. It’s a fantasy sports title that’s actually played quite differently than a lot of these games on here. With this game, players are getting a turn-based gameplay experience. Players will go through a grid-style map commanding their team of fantasy characters. Now the series does originate from a board game, and we know that the rules for this installment will be based around the second edition ruleset.

#7 Super Buckyball Tournament

Developer: Pathea

Publisher: Pathea

Platform: PS4, XBO, PC, NS

Release: NA

Super Buckyball Tournament is a futuristic and over-the-top soccer game or football, depending on where you’re from. The field is set up similar to a normal match in this game. You have two goals to knock the ball through. However, this game is unique because each player comes with their own unique super ability making the games quite explosive and chaotic. You’ll work with your team to pass the ball around, cause your opponents to stagger, and knock the ball into the opposing team’s goal. This title doesn’t have a specific release date just yet, but it will launch as an early access title at first.

#6 Shredders

Developer: FoamPunch

Publisher: FoamPunch

Platform: X/S

Release: 2022

Shredders is an upcoming snowboarding game. The title looks to offer a fluid and thrilling experience as players carve down the mountain. With different ramps and rails, players will attempt to impress the competition with some impressive flips and tricks. We know that the campaign is based around a resort appealing to different professionals in the nearby area. Our protagonist is trying to gain the attention of these professionals by pulling off some of their own impressive moves. Otherwise, players can join online and freely explore the mountain. You can casually play this game and rack up points or compete with friends.

#5 Windjammers 2

Developer: Dotemu

Publisher: Dotemu

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, XBO

Release: January 20, 2022

Dotemu has worked on bringing out several classic games back into the limelight. They were able to get Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap along with Streets of Rage 4 into the marketplace. Now the studio is delivering a sequel to 1994’s Neo Geo classic Windjammers. The sequel acts much like the first installment. Players are top-down, where two competitors attempt to throw a disc into the opposing side’s goal. Of course, each character has their own attributes such as more power, speed, or potentially better aim. From there, it’s a fast-paced match as players throw the disc and attempt to block or catch it from entering their goal.

#4 Rugby 22

Developer: EKO Software

Publisher: Nacon, Bigben Interactive

Platform: PS4, X/S, XBO, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Rugby might be more of a niche sport in some parts of the world. However, if you’re a fan, you have a video game release coming out this year called Rugby 22. This is a simulation game where you can take control of a leading club as you attempt to go through different competitions. We know that this installment has over sixty teams, a career mode, and a tactical system. There’s also the ability to compete online and face against your friends. If you want to enjoy this tough and challenging sport further, you can expect this game to launch within January of this year.

#3 FIFA 23

Note: Fifa 22

Developer: EA

Publisher: EA

Platform: NA

Release: NA

Right now, fans are still enjoying FIFA 22, but that’s because we’re waiting on FIFA 23 to get unveiled. We know it’s coming, but not much has been officially announced at the moment. So now, what features and game modes might be included is a waiting game. With that said, we can speculate. A couple of rumors and speculation pieces have been circulating online lately, based on changing the brand and this series going free-to-play. The FIFA name might actually get changed up, although, for such a long-running franchise, it’s hard to know if the IP will see that significant change or not. Another big aspect that fans have been toying around with is that FIFA 23 could end up free-to-play. Quite a few fans wonder if that will end up being the case. It could even come with cross-platform support, but again, it’s a waiting game at this point.

#2 NBA 2K23

Note: NBA 2K22

Developer: Visual Concepts

Publisher: 2K Sports

Platform: NA

Release: NA

NBA 2K23 is another game, at the time of writing this description, that doesn’t have any details quite yet. We expect the game to release this September. But installment reveals in the past has typically been within the summer months. So we have some time to go before getting a big unveiling for this upcoming installment. However, fans can speculate what features might be included or if we’ll see the same mechanics carry over from NBA 2K22. Likewise, there’s plenty of hype on just who the cover athlete will end up being. The big question some fans might be having here is just what platforms the game will launch on. There is a chance we might see this installment release on the latest generation platforms only. However, with how difficult it is to secure a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S there might be some hesitation on going that route.

#1 Madden NFL 23

Developer: EA

Publisher: EA

Platform: NA

Release: NA

The first Madden NFL title to come out since the passing of John Madden will be Madden NFL 23. At the time of writing this description, it’s an installment that we don’t know a whole lot about. We’re still waiting on the big reveal and what the new title might bring. With last year’s release, the developers offered more in-depth features such as more team-based management and field strategies. This was mainly to help keep fans happy after a somewhat series of stagnant installments. Therefore, we’re expecting more focus on making Madden NFL 23 a bit more compelling of a release. However, since John Madden has passed away, some fans might hope that this release helps honor the iconic hall of fame individual.