18 NEW Fantasy Games of 2022

2022 is shaping up to be a packed year for video games. There are plenty of titles we can’t wait to get into. However, if you’re after a game with a fantasy setting, check out our list below. We have a collection of fantasy games slated to release this year. Of course, don’t put too much thought into the rank here. You might find these games shift around quite a bit by the time the year wraps up. With that said, check out some of our game suggestions as we go through 2022.

#18 Stargate: Timekeepers

Developer: Slitherine Software

Publisher: CreativeForge

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Stargate is actually getting a new video game release this year. Fans of the hit franchise will find that the game will be taking place after the seventh season of Stargate SG-1. Overall, the premise follows a group aiding Commander Eva McCain as they strive to help the Jaffra Resistance. However, the group ends up in a time loop, and you’ll need to figure out how to free them. Players will be going through the game making various choices, and it seems that each choice will help shape the campaign narrative. At the moment, the game doesn’t have a release date attached to the game, so we’re uncertain just yet if we’ll see this game launch in 2022.

#17 Triangle Strategy

Developer: Square Enix, Artdink

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: NS

Release: March 4, 2022

If you like the old-school turn-based RPGs, you might want to look at Triangle Strategy. This comes from Tomoya Asano, who helped bring out Bravely Default and Octopath Traveler titles. In Triangle Strategy, the game narrative is centered around a fictional continent that’s enduring a massive war. With countries taking up arms and seeking to secure resources from each other, the battle has left most of the land in a tense state. So far, we know that the game will follow three friends as they attempt to get around the world despite the ongoing conflict.

#16 Blood Bowl 3

Developer: Cyanide

Publisher: Nacon, Bigben Interactive

Platform: PS4, X/S, XBO, PC, NS, PS5

Release: 2022

Blood Bowl has been dormant since 2015, but that will soon change. A third installment is coming out into the marketplace this year. Blood Bowl started out as a fantasy sports board game if you’re unfamiliar with the franchise. Eventually, we saw a video game adaptation come out during the 1990s. As mentioned, the IP saw another video game installment back in 2015. Players will be going through a grid-style map commanding their team of fantasy characters throughout the match. If you’re already familiar with the game, you might want to brush up on the second edition rule set, as the developers will use it for Blood Bowl 3. The series does originate from a board game, and we know that this installment will be based on the second edition ruleset.

#15 Salt and Sacrifice

Developer: Ska Studios, Devoured Studios

Publisher: Ska Studios

Platforms: PS4, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

The thrilling Salt and Sanctuary video game will soon have a sequel available called Salt and Sacrifice. Players can expect another side-scrolling action RPG with more platforming and challenging combat. So far, we know that the game is set within a new location and will feature another protagonist. This time around, we’re stepping into the Marked Inquisitor role. Our protagonist begins their journey as a condemned criminal within the game but finds their life spared. In exchange for their life, the Masked Inquisitor is bowing down to a lifetime of service as you venture through a war of Mages.

#14 Soulstice

Developer: Forge Reply

Publisher: Modus Games

Platform: X/S, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Soulstice is centered around a holy kingdom that gets invaded by evil creatures. Fortunately, the Kingdom has a special order to help aid them during these times. Thanks to their Chimeras, the Kingdom stands a chance at survival. Chimeras are elite warriors that are only formed by combining two souls. Players in this game will be taking the role of Briar and Lute, two sisters that have unified their souls to help fight off these beasts and save the Kingdom. Here our protagonists will have to fight off enemies with various weapons and make upgrades to make their attacks even more powerful. However, as the sisters progress through their battles, they’ll uncover the secrets of the Kingdom and the Chimeras order.

#13 Lies of P

Developer: Round 8 Studio, Neowiz Games

Publisher: Neowiz Games

Platform: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: NA

Lies of P is a retelling of a children’s story. However, this is a far darker twist to the story you’re likely familiar with. Within Lies of P, we’re getting a story based around Pinocchio. This puppet is on a grand journey to hunt down Mr. Geppetto and take out anyone in his path. However, in a journey to become a real human, developers are promising players a deep action souls-like game where combat is a central focus. You’ll have to prepare for each battle and attempt to dodge incoming fatal blows while delivering your own devastating attacks. While this dark fantasy game looks to be a thrilling time, we’re not certain just when the development team will be able to get the game out into the marketplace quite yet.

#12 Elex II

Developer: Priana Bytes

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: X/S, PS4, PC, PS5, XBO

Release: March 1, 2022

2017’s Elex is receiving a sequel later this year. Elex II will once again put players back into the fantasy world of Magalan. After Jax takes care of the Hybrid, the protagonist is now discovering another threat coming to the planet. The only way to save the planet is if Jax can convince all the factions to unite and fight together. However, it’s not an easy feat, and developers are giving players a game that focuses on choices and consequences. NPCs can die or disagree with your decisions made within the storyline. That all will play a role in how the campaign progresses.

#11 Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Developer: Game Freak

Publisher: Nintendo, The Pokemon Company

Platform: NS

Release: January 28, 2022

A brand new Pokemon installment is coming out into the marketplace this year. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a bit different from past installments. This game will take place well before the other games in the franchise. But, it will share a common location with Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. This action RPG will again have players venturing around the area searching for Pokemon to battle and capture. There’s even a slight change up to encounters as well. This time, players will see the Pokemon out in the wild actively and can attempt to sneak up on them. This will give you the advantage of throwing a Pokeball or getting in an attack. Speaking of battles, the game will continue offering classic turn-based combat that the franchise is known for. However, you’ll find that the game will change up the Speed attribute. Prior Pokemon games focused on Speed to determine which Pokemon gets the first attack. However, the Speed attribute of a Pokemon will determine if a player can trigger two moves within a single turn in this game.

#10 Nobody Saves the World

Developer: Drinkbox Studios

Publisher: Drinkbox Studios

Platform: XBO, X/S, PC

Release: January 18, 2022

Nobody Saves the World comes from the same indie development team behind the Guacamelee series. This new title, available right now, is all about transformation. Players take the role of a protagonist who can transform into fifteen different characters. Each character will have their own unique abilities, such as transforming into a slug, a ghost, or a dragon. Regardless, while exploring the world, you’ll be meeting different NPCs with their own set of troubles to help solve. There’s also the ability to connect online with cooperative gameplay. However, the development team has plans for more updates to the game, so you should see support continue throughout this year.

#9 Babylon’s Fall

Developer: PlatinumGames

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: March 3, 2022

Babylon’s Fall is an upcoming action RPG from developers PlatinumGames. If you’re familiar with this studio, you know that they deliver some fluid and incredibly fast-paced action gameplay. In this game, players are taking the role of a special warrior called a Sentinel. You’re tasked with climbing up a massive tower to reach the summit. However, each floor is filled with enemies to defeat. Players will start at the tower’s base going through different shops and ensuring they are satisfied with their gear before beginning their run. There is also the ability to go through the game with cooperative multiplayer support.

#8 The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Developer: Daedalic Entertainment

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: 2022

Fans of The Lord of the Rings franchise have a couple of new additions to look forward to. We have the new Amazon series coming out this September, and sometime later on, we’ll get a Gollum video game. The iconic character from The Hobbit to The Lord of the Rings is getting his own video game release. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be putting players into the character role and set before the events of The Hobbit. We are still waiting for a bit more information regarding what the premise might be. However, being Gollum, we know that the twisted character will be using hit wit and stealth to get around the area without getting caught by the filthy orcs. This is also coming developers known for delivering narrative-driven point-and-click adventure games. So we’re expecting a thrilling storyline to keep us progressing through the campaign.

#7 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Developer: Fatshark

Publisher: Fatshark

Platform: PC, X/S

Release: 2022

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has been a game fans have waited for since it was unveiled during the summer of 2020. Plans were to get the game out in 2021, but the pandemic got in the way of development, forcing this game to get pushed to 2022. This multiplayer action game has a similar setup as Warhammer: Vermintide 2. Players will go through a wave-based type of game where you’re working with a team gunning down enemies. However, you’ll find that the developers are actually moving back from melee-based combat and are offering more ranged combat in this installment compared to Warhammer: Vermintide 2. Meanwhile, the narrative is centered around a group of Imperial Guardsmen having to take out a Chaos infiltration.

#6 Forspoken

Developer: Luminous Productions

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS5

Release: May 24, 2022

Forspoken is a brand new IP by Square Enix. So far, we know that this game will be putting players into the role of a young female named Frey Holland. A New York City native, Frey somehow finds herself transported to a strange world called Athia. With hostile creatures roaming around this vast open world. It’s an uphill battle as Frey attempts to figure out what’s going on and a way to get back home. This will be an action RPG, and the gameplay showcased so far shows off an incredibly fluid traversal experience. Still, we’re not slated to receive this game until May, so there is bound to be some more marketing material and gameplay footage unveiled to give players a better idea of what to expect.

#5 Redfall

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: 2022

Arkane just recently put out their latest game release Deathloop into the marketplace. Now, their next game, Redfall, is coming out hopefully within the year. Players here will get another four-player cooperative FPS experience. Like Back 4 Blood and Left 4 Dead, the goal is to take out a wave of enemies. However, there is one drastic change up, as in this game, we’re not dealing with zombies. Instead of the undead, players will be battling against a vampire invasion. Set within a fictional town of Massachusetts, our protagonists are on a fight to overthrow the evil vampire legion and save the day. You’ll also find that the characters to pick from are unique with their own different abilities. These can range from having supernatural powers to being a skilled sharpshooter.

#4 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Developer: Gearbox Software

Publisher: 2K Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: March 25, 2022

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spin-off from the Borderlands franchise. However, it’s been confirmed that players don’t have to play past Borderlands games to enjoy this new release. In the game, players are getting an action-packed fantasy game that follows Tiny Tina’s on a new escapade. Again, unlike Borderlands, there is more focus on fantasy gameplay which means spellcasting in exchange for various different guns. You’ll also find that there is still the procedurally generated loot system that the Borderlands franchise is known for. Ultimately, that means there will be a ton of different levels and rarity gear to uncover as you progress through the game. Again, similar to Borderlands, this is likely a game that you’ll enjoy most by playing with friends, although you can go through the game as a solo experience.

#3 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS5

Release: February 18, 2022

Horizon Forbidden West is an upcoming installment that has players going right back into the role of Aloy. If you enjoyed the first installment, you can expect more of the same type of gameplay within the upcoming sequel. Within Horizon Forbidden West, players are following Aloy on a new journey. A strange plague has started to appear in the land, and it threatens all living life. Aloy is forced into venturing to the west coast in hopes of uncovering the source of the plague and destroying it to stop the deadly disease from spreading. Of course, going to a new territory will mean encountering different mechanical beasts and even hostile tribes that you’ll have to deal with in order to progress through their land.

#2 God of War: Ragnarok

Credit: Sony

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release: 2022

The 2018 release of God of War became a massive hit. That wasn’t much of a surprise, considering just how massive the fan base is for the IP. However, this year PC players are finally getting their hands on God of War. So we’ll try to avoid spoiling anything here from the previous installment. However, a new game is coming out into the marketplace that will follow the events of the 2018 release. Here Kratos and his son Atreus are soon preparing for a new impossible battle against gods when Ragnarok finally arrives onto the world. We’re expecting more of the same kind of action-packed, hack and slash gameplay in this release. Likewise, we’re very interested in seeing how Atreus has improved over the years the duo had to prepare for this new battle.

#1 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: February 25, 2021

Elden Ring is probably a game we don’t have to explain at this point. This is a highly anticipated title from the development team FromSoftware. If you’re unfamiliar with the development studio by name, these are the folks behind games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne. Within Elden Ring, we’re getting a large open-world RPG experience and more challenging combat that the studio is known for. With that said, the game was crafted up to be a brand new IP rather than another Dark Souls installment. This was because the studio didn’t want to limit themselves with the lore already established. Likewise, they wanted to offer author George R.R. Martin more freedom to help build out this game world. So if you’re a fan of Dark Souls, you’ll find that Elden Ring will offer the same kind of challenging gameplay. But players here will have more freedom in how they progress through the game. We have a large open-world environment, plenty of locations to explore, and even optional bosses to take out. You might even get a few replays out of the game as the title will have multiple endings to unlock.