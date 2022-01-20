12 New Beat ‘Em Up Games of 2022

Are you after a new beat ‘em up game? There are a ton of great-looking brawlers that are slated to launch this year. Of course, these games are not necessarily ranked in any particular way. We won’t know how these games will hold up against each other until they are released into the marketplace. So instead, these are just a collection of upcoming games that we think are worth checking out when it launches later on this year.

#12 Sifu

Developer: Sloclap

Publisher: Sloclap

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: February 8, 2022

Sifu is an upcoming martial artist game where you find five assassins killed your entire family. Seeking revenge, players will embark on a journey to hunt down these assassins. However, it’s not an easy feat, and it will require players to make use of a special medallion. With this medallion, players will find that they will be revived once the protagonist is killed. However, there is a catch in that our protagonist will age several years with each revival. Eventually, the medallion will break and leave the player with one final life before completely restarting.

#11 Midnight Fight Express

Developer: Jacob Dzwinel

Publisher: Jacob Dzwinel

Platforms: PS4, PC, XBO, NS

Release: 2022

An upcoming fast-paced brawler that’s slated to release within the summer of 2022 is Midnight Fight Express. The game only has a short premise right now. Developers focus on the gameplay aspect with promises of a fast-paced and fluid beat ‘em up experience. Players can expect to fight off a slew of enemies as they travel across a city. Use your fists, feet, weapons to the environment itself to beat your opponent to a pulp. So far, we know that players will be able to unlock new cosmetics, weapons, and moves as they progress.

#10 Steelrising

Developer: Spiders

Publisher: Nacon

Platform: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: June 2022

You might know developers Spiders from their past video game release, GreedFall. This year we’re getting their next action-packed game, Steelrising. You’ll find that this upcoming title will take place during the 1700s within the French revolution. Here King Louis XVI starts to terrorize the citizens, but within this timeline, an engineer manages to create a warrior dubbed Aegis. Players take the role of Aegis and must fight off the oppressive army along with stopping the King. Since you’re mechanical, players can make upgrades to Aegis, allowing a few buffs and bonuses for the onslaught of enemies to battle.

#9 Clash: Artifacts of Chaos

Developer: ACE Team

Publisher: Nacon, Bigben Interactive

Platforms: X/S, PS4, XBO, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos is an upcoming brawler that has players taking the role of Pseudo. This powerful warrior has chosen to live away from anyone else in this unusual world. However, one day, a young boy wanders to Pseudo, unveiling that he has a powerful ability to heal the wounded. This has attracted the attention of an evil mistress by the name of Gemini. Pseudo has taken it upon himself to protect the boy and ensure that he can live in harmony. But to achieve this, our protagonist is forced to battle off enemies and stop the endless hunt.

#8 Evil West

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Evil West is a thrilling new game action-packed brawler with players tossed in an alternate wild west. In this game, players are taking the role of an agent in a secret vampire hunting institute. When the dark forces invaded the country, players were tasked with hunting these creatures down and eliminating them. Players will make use of different high-tech weapons to battle against this otherworldly plague. Meanwhile, players will be able to make a variety of upgrades to their weapons and perks. However, you don’t have to save America alone. This game will allow cooperative multiplayer support so you can have an additional agent battling against these monsters flooding into our realm.

#7 Soulstice

Developer: Forge Reply

Publisher: Modus Games

Platform: X/S, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Soulstice is a fantasy game that puts players into a holy kingdom that’s plagued by evil creatures. Now the only thing to prevent the kingdom’s utter destruction is by unleashing their Chimeras. These are elite warriors that are only formed by combining two souls. Players are taking control of Briar and Lute, two sisters that have unified their souls to help fight off these beasts and save the kingdom. Players will be battling to fight off enemies with various weapons and making upgrades to further deliver devastating blows. However, as the sisters progress through their battles, they’ll uncover the secrets of the kingdom and Chimeras order.

#6 River City Girls 2

Developer: WayForward

Publisher: WayForward

Platforms: NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, PC

Release: 2022

If you enjoyed River City Girls, then you might want to take a look at its sequel coming out this year. River City Girls puts players into the roles of Kunio and Riki, that’s forced to save their boyfriends who had been kidnapped. This was a spin-off of sorts from the 1989 release, River City Ransom. Now players are going through another brawler experience when an old foe resurfaces. So far, we know that the developers are bringing out more moves, items, and accessories to make use of in the sequel. There are even multiple routes that players can take within the different levels. Just as before, you can enjoy this beat ‘em up title as a solo experience or join together with some friends.

#5 Party Animals

Developer: Recreate Games

Publisher: Recreate Games, Source Technology

Platform: PC, PS4, X/S, XBO

Release: NA

Party Animals gameplay should be familiar as it’s another physics-based party game. The game is a bit like Gang Beasts, where the goal is to fight against players in a wacky match. Here players are stepping into the role of various animals like small puppies to dinosaurs in different free-for-all skirmishes. Again, much like Gang Beasts, this is a wacky title that was made to have players battling it out in hazardous levels like giant airplanes to moving trains. If you want a party brawler game, this will likely get quite a bit of attention when it launches.

#4 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Developer: Tribute Games

Publisher: DotEmu

Platforms: PS4, NS, PC, XBO

Release: 2022

There are a wide variety of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video games available. However, some of the beat ‘em up classics that are held up fondly might soon see another title to add into the mix. We have been seeing some classic game IPs get a new installment that resembles the old-school retro game aesthetics. For instance, we recently received Streets of Rage 4 after not having a Streets of Rage title since the Sega Genesis. So now we have another classic-style beat ‘em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game coming out. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, players will be taking the role of their favorite turtle or even April O’neil as they fight off the nefarious Foot Clan. You’ll, of course, see other iconic characters show up during the game like Shredder, Bebop, and Rocksteady to deliver a beating to.

#3 Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is the next big game release from Rocksteady Studios. You probably know these developers from their work on the Batman Arkham franchise. That series alone was a popular beat ‘em up franchise, and it has fans wondering what was next for the development studio. We, of course, now know that their next game is Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. In this upcoming game, players are taking the role of Task Force X. This is a collection of antiheroes who are jumping into the mix to battle against the world’s most dangerous enemies. In this case, the heroes, including Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn, and King Shark, are forced into battling the corrupted Justice League. Each character will likely bring out their own unique playstyles, including a slew of button-smashing brawler against a slew of enemies.

#2 Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

While Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is coming out this year from Rocksteady Studios, we also have Gotham Knights. This game focuses on another unique storyline set within Gotham City. The overall narrative is centered around Bruce Wayne meeting his demise. Now Gotham City has become a free for all. Criminals will begin to battle for territory, and it’s up to the Dark Knight’s allies to help keep the city clean. Players will be going through the battle as Bat Girl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood. Each will have their own unique attributes, but overall, this is a beat ‘em up gameplay experience. Players can even make use of the drop-in and out multiplayer gameplay.

#1 God of War Ragnarok

Credit: Sony

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release: 2022

God of war is an iconic franchise as it’s been around since the PlayStation 2. Within the game, players are taking the role of a god killing machine. Kratos is fueled with rage during the first collection of games. However, after the 2018 release of God of War, we see a slightly different take with Kratos. Now he’s raising a son, and our protagonist ends up being forced into battling a new set of mythological gods with Norse mythology. We’ll avoid saying too much here because God of War did just finally make its way out onto the PC platform this year.

As a result, if you didn’t get a chance to enjoy this game when it first launched, you can get it on PC as we wait for God of War: Ragnarok. With that said, in this upcoming installment, players will be embarking on a new epic journey fighting off gods and monstrous creatures as they prepare for Ragnarok to finally commence. Just like with past games, Kratos will have to fight off a wide variety of enemies, and massive boss fights to get through. You’ll even find that it doesn’t take very long before you can start pulling off some impressive combination moves as you smash your target in the air and continue delivering powerful blows before they land on the ground.