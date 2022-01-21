Rainbow Six: Extraction – How To Make Sledge An Unstoppable Melee Beast | Tank Build Guide

With the right team, Sledge can be an unstoppable melee monster in Rainbow Six: Extraction. This Operator, on paper, has one of the most useless abilities in the game. Sledge is equipped with a special Breaching Hammer he can use to demolish walls. Generally, destroying walls isn’t that useful in Extraction — unlike Siege. You don’t want to create more openings for alien monsters to swarm through! Sledge and his hammer have a different use. They can smash open Archaeans really, really well.

Sledge’s Breaching Hammer has unlimited uses and no cooldown, so you can cave in monster faces all day. It also typically one-hit kills weaker opponents. Tougher bad guys can be split open with the Breaching Hammer to expose their weakpoints for the rest of the team. There’s just one problem with this method — Sledge will get absolutely mauled by enemies if you try to stay in melee range.

Unless you work together. With the right team, you can combine abilities to make Sledge into an unstoppable tank. By combining buffs, you can multiply his total health with armor protection. All the buffs stack on top of each other! Let’s go through a fun build you can try with a coordinated team. Here’s how to make Sledge unstoppable.

Tank Sledge Build | Combining Buffs For Max Defense

Sledge is already a melee beast with his Breaching Hammer skill. To make him even better, we need to keep him alive in combat. Here’s what you can do.

Level up Sledge to gain +40% Armor .

. With Rook (Level 10) apply Armor Pack for +40% Armor .

. Equip REACT Armor to your REACT slot.

With all this armor equipped, you’ll have 28.8% damage reduction to all incoming damage. And you can boost your health with Doc and Finka. Doc can apply permanent HP buff, while Finka’s HP buff will erode over time. Both can boost Sledge’s health up to 200 HP. With the damage reduction, you’re looking at a huge boost in your effective health. By taking 1/3rd your normal damage, Sledge can survive one-on-one fights much longer.

Sledge’s Breaching Hammer can also stun and shatter the armor on large enemies like the Tormentors or Smashers.

