Rainbow Six: Extraction – How To Play Solo & Level Up Your Operators Faster

Rainbow Six: Extraction can be played totally solo. A team isn’t required — even if that makes the game a lot more fun for most of us. But, for players that want to grind Operator XP or just want to explore the maps before committing to a squad online, you’re free to play any of the maps in the game from the start. Not only is Solo Play approved you can also unlock everything in the Progression Tab while Solo. No online play required here.

At first, it might seem like Solo play has locked progression. The game’s tutorial system, which you can access from the Play tab in the bottom corner, is VR Mode. While in VR, you are locked out of all progression. But, you can safely test abilities and levels without the threat of dying to enemy attacks. If an Operator is downed in a real operation, they’ll go MIA and you will have to rescue them to play as them again. That’s one of the biggest downsides of playing Solo, but if you’re willing to brave the alien hordes alone, this is how to do it.

Instead of selecting Quick-Play, choose one of the maps at the bottom of the menu.

You don’t have to play with teams in Extraction. If you want to play Solo you can, and you can earn a lot of XP doing it. 100% Completion is possible, even if you’re playing Solo.

How To Play Solo: To begin a Solo session, go to the Play tab -> Select Location -> Scroll Down To Squad Deployment -> Select Your Map

It is possible to unlock all Operators and maps while playing solo. Some of the objectives are much, much more difficult — so you’ll want to be wary of those before entering a map. Objectives like Gateway, Serial Scan and Contamination are especially difficult depending on which Operator you’ve selected. And if you’re playing with just yourself, you’ll want to take extra precautions.

Tips For Solo Play :

: You’ll want to play on “ Moderate ” difficulty. It is possible to play on higher difficulty, but you’ll need to really memorize the maps and learn which operator to pick. Moderate nets you about 12,000-18,000 XP per completion if you extract.

Pick the first two maps and run through them for an easier time. You'll learn the maps, and can move on to higher difficulties once you figure out your favorite Operators.

and run through them for an easier time. You’ll learn the maps, and can move on to higher difficulties once you figure out your favorite Operators. Operators with Self-Revive (Doc) , scanning (Pulse) or Auto Turret (Jager) are well-suited for solo players. I’ve had the most luck with Lion .

, or are well-suited for solo players. I’ve had the most luck with . Kill as many nests as you can and score headshots with silenced weapons. As a Solo player, you’ll earn way more XP for scoring kills than if you’re in a team. Boost your XP gain by staying in stealth and getting those headshots.

Solo play is possible, and it is possible to unlock everything. Your Operator Level will go up fast if you play Solo, so you can join games with friends later with fully-enhanced Operators. Even if you do this for just one Operator, you’ll be sporting a full arsenal of upgrades before going into Quick Play once.